(Jalopnik)   Finland, Finland, Finland, the place I quite want to be (since I want to get one of the 21 Russian yachts that were seized.)   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, you'd think it would be cool to own something like that but, in reality, it's like having an extra business where you ONLY spend money... all the jokes, Bring On Another Thousand... the happiest days are the one you buy it, and the one you sell it... those are small fries when it comes to yacht maintenance... this is why I vote that we just sink them. They'll certainly float long enough to remove the engines and clean up the gas spils and then they can re-enforce the reefs/
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Use them to house Ukrainian refugees, and eventually sell them where the profit goes to those same refugees.

If Putin's yacht that is currently docked in Italy was sunk, it would be fun to watch,, but it would still be a waste.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with disposal of these things is...Who, beside these clowns, would purchase it?
Re-sale value has got to be very very low..If you can afford one, you sure don't necessarily want
a second hand tacky mafioso yacht when you can get one custom built for yourself.
One interesting idea would be for a company like Disney or NCL to snag something like this up and run
super exclusive cruises for adults or something on them..Otherwise, I REALLY can't see what value
a tacky half billion dollar boat that needs a permanent crew and millions of dollars of upkeep yearly
on the open market..
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not a bad idea, it will take some time to pull the engines out and get it prepped for reef making so, that could easily overlap.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the fact they're money pits is part of the point.
look I'm so rich I can chuck piles of cash at this.
The Rich need to be taxed till they squeak, but that's just my opinion.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't wait to get some Finnish ladies out into the sea.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Did I say "into the sea"?  I meant "out to sea".  Don't take any implication from that, you'll be perfectly safe.
 
thamike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The fact that it only takes one bumbling nitwit with delusions of grandeur to upend an entirely secret economy that not a single involved  participant  wants public eyes scrutinizing, is possibly  where they buried the lede here.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

If it weren't for the upkeep, I'd say give them some humanitarian effort that needs boats, like the groups who rescue refugees trying to flee their country on non-seaworthy rafts.

Or maybe one of the not as ridiculously large ones could be used by scientists to collect ocean data

'Reuse' should come before 'recycle' (like turning it into a reef), if the continued costs of maintaining it aren't crippling.
 
Zenith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

what's the value?
it's the Uber Rich flicking the bird to us all, it's a huge fark you, you serfs.
they get to feel like kings in their own little courts, isolated from the rest of the world.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fun fact.  Finland took the gold in full contact team biathlon at the 1940 Winter Games.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Fun fact.  Finland took the gold in full contact team biathlon at the 1940 Winter Games.


Aimo Koivunen was stripped of his when the WADA found he took all the Perviten.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
'They're not boats an ordinary citizen would have'

computerhope.comView Full Size
 
