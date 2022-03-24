 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Ukraine is using facial recognition technology to identify dead Russian soldiers and then notifying that soldier's next of kin   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That is stone cold, man.  Damn.

/Not sayin' they're wrong tho'
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OldRod: Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?


Doesn't Facebook work for Russia or something?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Whoa...how, tho?   Thats kinda fascinating, if true.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Putin is literally jamming up the war zone with his dead soldiers. The Ukrainian army is telling the Russian citizens, "Come get your boys Putin sent here, off of our streets." A good way to turn them against this invasion.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OldRod: Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?


It's in TFA - they are using social media as the database and then determining who to inform that way.  So, using the Russian version of Facebook, then sending a friend request like "Dear babushka, your baby Ivan ain't coming home - send nudes"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

phalamir: OldRod: Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?

It's in TFA - they are using social media as the database and then determining who to inform that way.  So, using the Russian version of Facebook, then sending a friend request like "Dear babushka, your baby Ivan ain't coming home - send nudes"


Ah, ok... couldn't read the article due to the paywall/ad blocker popup
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I hope someone, somewhere with real academic chops is looking at how Ukraine has turned social media into an insurgency weapon.  You'd have thought that "Let's put everything on the internet" would be bad for people trying to avoid direct confrontations, but there is an entire sub-genre of YouTube videos for "Wanna see us blow up a Russian tank today?"  Somebody better start internalizing this shiat now, if they don't want to lose the propaganda war before the shooting war has even begun.  Because Ukraine is showing you can take the narrative by the throat and shake it like a terrier with a rat on a damned shoestring.  And Russia's 17th century "Everything's fine, we're all good here" counter-messaging is being just shiat upon.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

phalamir: OldRod: Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?

It's in TFA - they are using social media as the database and then determining who to inform that way.  So, using the Russian version of Facebook, then sending a friend request like "Dear babushka, your baby Ivan ain't coming home - send nudes"


This. This is why I keep coming back to the discussion threads on Fark.


/ You're a sick, sick person phalamir. I think I love you.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OldRod: phalamir: OldRod: Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?

It's in TFA - they are using social media as the database and then determining who to inform that way.  So, using the Russian version of Facebook, then sending a friend request like "Dear babushka, your baby Ivan ain't coming home - send nudes"

Ah, ok... couldn't read the article due to the paywall/ad blocker popup


Also... can I see those nudes?
 
sojourner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phalamir: I hope someone, somewhere with real academic chops is looking at how Ukraine has turned social media into an insurgency weapon.  You'd have thought that "Let's put everything on the internet" would be bad for people trying to avoid direct confrontations, but there is an entire sub-genre of YouTube videos for "Wanna see us blow up a Russian tank today?"  Somebody better start internalizing this shiat now, if they don't want to lose the propaganda war before the shooting war has even begun.  Because Ukraine is showing you can take the narrative by the throat and shake it like a terrier with a rat on a damned shoestring.  And Russia's 17th century "Everything's fine, we're all good here" counter-messaging is being just shiat upon.


Doing it for the 'Gradm
 
Zenith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: Wonder how they know who to contact?  Do they have a database of Russian soldiers' families?


didn't anonymous hack that a while back.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SHOT YER SON LOL
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How do you even get a fully intact face of someone who died in a war? Majority of the time, people die in horrific ways and their faces are all mangled, burned, or the head's completely missing.

My guess is whoever is left alive in a team just checks who died, takes pictures, makes a report, and that's it. That's their facial recognition tech. If an entire team died, they'd probably just check who were the members of that team and then just make a guess if they can't find anything to help identify them.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's also am incredibly undermining effect on Russian trust in their institutions.  In literally every war the men would leave and they either came back or they didn't.

Now, the ENEMY is letting us know that little pavl and his gopnik friends were all killed? Why am I hearing this from the enemy instead of from my own country?
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not just check their dog tags?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GreenSun: How do you even get a fully intact face of someone who died in a war? Majority of the time, people die in horrific ways and their faces are all mangled, burned, or the head's completely missing.

My guess is whoever is left alive in a team just checks who died, takes pictures, makes a report, and that's it. That's their facial recognition tech. If an entire team died, they'd probably just check who were the members of that team and then just make a guess if they can't find anything to help identify them.


Not everyone who dies in a war is from facial trauma or burns.

Some die from exposure or malnutrition. Some are clean torso shots by snipers.  Others only have their lower extremities crushed by tanks.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreenSun: How do you even get a fully intact face of someone who died in a war? Majority of the time, people die in horrific ways and their faces are all mangled, burned, or the head's completely missing.

My guess is whoever is left alive in a team just checks who died, takes pictures, makes a report, and that's it. That's their facial recognition tech. If an entire team died, they'd probably just check who were the members of that team and then just make a guess if they can't find anything to help identify them.


Don't Russia soldiers wear dog tags?
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: GreenSun: How do you even get a fully intact face of someone who died in a war? Majority of the time, people die in horrific ways and their faces are all mangled, burned, or the head's completely missing.

My guess is whoever is left alive in a team just checks who died, takes pictures, makes a report, and that's it. That's their facial recognition tech. If an entire team died, they'd probably just check who were the members of that team and then just make a guess if they can't find anything to help identify them.

Don't Russia soldiers wear dog tags?


they should be, are they coughing up for them is the question?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.