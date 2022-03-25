 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Turkey delays rush hour traffic by failing to maintain speed on the interstate. As God is my witness, I thought they could fly   (cbs58.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Rush hour, transportation officials, New York City, Road transport, American football, Ricki Lake, Certified first responder, bit of a backup  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 2:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, Erdogan.
 
bisi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 474x485]


I was just going to comment how tiresome the joke recycling on fark has become and how we haven't had a "giant balls" headline in about six hours... I honestly don't know what to make of this.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.