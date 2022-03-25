 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Crack shot game warden frees buck from net with one bullet   (wjactv.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, *he'll* have a great story for the "Field Notes" section of Pennsylvania Game News.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but that was a nice rack there....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was killing and eating it not an option?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Awesome shot. Looks like the warden even used a shotgun (probably a slug) for the job too. Impressive. =)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"He was delicious."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kassandry: Awesome shot. Looks like the warden even used a shotgun (probably a slug) for the job too. Impressive. =)

[Fark user image 850x885]


The deer's face...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
State Game Warden Ryan Zawada was nervous that chemical immobilization was not a safe option because of the distress level of the deer.

Yes. That's certainly not stressful.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kassandry: Awesome shot. Looks like the warden even used a shotgun (probably a slug) for the job too. Impressive. =)

[Fark user image 850x885]


I mean, why a slug? I guess you could, but at that distance buckshot is barely out of the wad.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not bad, kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ranger got lucky, real hunters need a couple of dozen extended magazines for their six rounds a second automatic weapon with night vision, carbon fiber do-dads, and a 200hp ATV to access game.
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Kassandry: Awesome shot. Looks like the warden even used a shotgun (probably a slug) for the job too. Impressive. =)

[Fark user image 850x885]

I mean, why a slug? I guess you could, but at that distance buckshot is barely out of the wad.


Just a guess, honestly, based off my personal experience. I'd not want to risk wounding the deer with a pattern gone off. Plus since I'd be shooting to free it, not to kill it, I'd not want to get too close since they've still got a pretty sharp horn and getting stabbed for my trouble doesn't sound fun.
 
