Rehabilitated? I don't know what that means / You in your suit and I in my jeans / What do you want to know? / I'll say anything if you'll let me go
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're not just telling us what we want to hear, are you?

'Cause we just want the truth.
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In 1985, Porter escaped from a work furlough program and went to Chicago where for 20 years he was known as J.J. Jameson, an activist who helped children and a poet.

/ but, did he get the Spiderman?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So much depends upon
An old murderer
Fraught with health problems
Begging for clemency.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket
Who wouldn't kill anyone but then said maybe
 
