 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Four Florida men figured out a clever way to lower gas prices. However, this is Florida we're talking about so some illegal shenanigans were involved   (blavity.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Petroleum, Fuel, Carbon dioxide, Liquid, Hydrocarbon, Nitrogen, Carbon, Consumer Services  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 10:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait till this starts happening with food
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida shenanigans are only guaranteed to be stupid not illegal. You are confusing it for NJ shenanigans.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onerous regulation of the free market.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple.  Modulate pulses and reroute through the main deflector dish.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: wait till this starts happening with food


Self checkout, you mean?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just got my car back from the shop after someone punctured the fuel tank ostensibly to steal the gas. So, getting a kick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ltdanman44: wait till this starts happening with food

Self checkout, you mean?


Bill Burr Goes to the Grocery Store
Youtube FxINJzqzn4w
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BORTLES!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: "They go in and they change the pulsator. The pulsator is the device that is inside the gas pump that regulates the flow of the fuel,"

The pulsator? Is that like the flux capacitor or something, this sounds made up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All the pumps with Biden stickers have covid vaccine mixed-in with the gasoline.
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Just got my car back from the shop after someone punctured the fuel tank ostensibly to steal the gas. So, getting a kick

[Fark user image 425x318]

Fark user imageView Full Size

/sorry
// I have a problem
 
sml156
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ltdanman44: wait till this starts happening with food

Self checkout, you mean?


In the future humans will be fed by automated food tubes
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sml156: AppleOptionEsc: ltdanman44: wait till this starts happening with food

Self checkout, you mean?

In the future humans will be fed by automated food tubes


Will there be other tubes to handle the other end of the process?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You just gotta turn the pump off and back on again. Then kick it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Florida shenanigans are only guaranteed to be stupid not illegal. You are confusing it for NJ shenanigans.


Pretty sure it wouldn't happen in NJ...Gas station owner or worker ain't gonna try and sell you cheaper gas.
Or I don't know, maybe they would.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Intrepid00: Florida shenanigans are only guaranteed to be stupid not illegal. You are confusing it for NJ shenanigans.

Pretty sure it wouldn't happen in NJ...Gas station owner or worker ain't gonna try and sell you cheaper gas.
Or I don't know, maybe they would.


I don't think you read the article. The story has been greenlit like 3 times now too.

They basically hacked the machine to make it think it was pumping less gas then it was.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Billy Liar: Intrepid00: Florida shenanigans are only guaranteed to be stupid not illegal. You are confusing it for NJ shenanigans.

Pretty sure it wouldn't happen in NJ...Gas station owner or worker ain't gonna try and sell you cheaper gas.
Or I don't know, maybe they would.

I don't think you read the article. The story has been greenlit like 3 times now too.

They basically hacked the machine to make it think it was pumping less gas then it was.


In NJ you don't pump your own gas, the owner or worker does.  You'd just be screwing yourself.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Intrepid00: Billy Liar: Intrepid00: Florida shenanigans are only guaranteed to be stupid not illegal. You are confusing it for NJ shenanigans.

Pretty sure it wouldn't happen in NJ...Gas station owner or worker ain't gonna try and sell you cheaper gas.
Or I don't know, maybe they would.

I don't think you read the article. The story has been greenlit like 3 times now too.

They basically hacked the machine to make it think it was pumping less gas then it was.

In NJ you don't pump your own gas, the owner or worker does.  You'd just be screwing yourself.


Oh if you mean for gas pumping shenanigans sure in that case but they would probably just pump it from the tank or use a stolen cloned card.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.