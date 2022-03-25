 Skip to content
(Politico)   Nothing, just arresting three guys who spent five years hacking US energy infrastructure for Russia   (politico.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not just U.S., liar subby.  It was 135 countries that they targeted.
 
flondrix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We don't seem to punish spies anymore.  Not like the Rosenbergs.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In one instance, they are alleged to have compromised the business network of Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp. in Kansas, which runs a nuclear power plant, though a Justice Department official ,who was granted anonymity as a condition of letting reporters join a press conference, said Thursday that the control systems network was not accessed.

Thats good at least, because if they had the control systems to a reactor connected to the net/internet that'd be so many different kinds of stupid.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Indicting isn't arresting.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not arresting. Indicting. One of these things is not like the other, especially given that the three here and the one in the other indictment are all still in Russia.

That isn't the point, anyway. The point is a message, one not likely to be lost on our erstwhile Russian buddies, either:

We know who you are. We know where you are. fark with us at your peril.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Not just U.S., liar subby.  It was 135 countries that they targeted.


And I thought the "well akshually" dipshiats would come in to endlessly moan about the definition of "hacker".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Unsealing the charges also appears to be tacit acknowledgment that the charged military officials are very unlikely to be arrested and extradited to the U.S.

I think this might be one of those extremely rare times the headline is misleading.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I think this might be one of those extremely rare times the headline is misleading.


A misleading headline on Fark?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dr Jack Badofsky: Not just U.S., liar subby.  It was 135 countries that they targeted.

And I thought the "well akshually" dipshiats would come in to endlessly moan about the definition of "hacker".


They will, but that's a "but Putin is our friend!" poster.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now find all the embedded Chinese hacks.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Indicted, not yet arrested. The arrests should happen, but don't suck.... you know.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Not just U.S., liar subby.  It was 135 countries that they targeted.


And they weren't arrested.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop picking on Subby. Indictment = when you arrest someone in your head.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

morg: Stop picking on Subby. Indictment = when you arrest someone in your head.


That's a Subpoenas.
 
