(NBC Connecticut)   Remember when lots of sulfuric acid and caustic soda mixed with water near a tent that was on fire? pHepperidge Farm remembers   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
El Borscht
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the hell are they putting in Milanos these days?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Borscht: What the hell are they putting in Milanos these days?


Those Milanos we enjoyed today
For now they are no more
What Pepperidge thought was H2O
Was H2SO4
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not the acid the hippies use, Pepperidge Farm.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus subby, did you have a stroke?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Note to self  , now cookies are poison and all my favorite foods were bullshaiit.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Note to self  , now cookies are poison and all my favorite foods were bullshaiit.


Welcome to begin middle aged!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
