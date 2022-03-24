 Skip to content
(Pantagraph)   COVID testing fraud reaches Illinois level of criminal embezzlement - CEO of state's biggest testing company is indicted for tax fraud and being sued by business associates for spending money on things like albino turtles for breeding   (pantagraph.com) divider line
shroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pekin.  What a shiathole.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can't find a woman willing to "breed" with him, so he thinks he can con turtles into it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People died.
He is directly accountable
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

shroom: Pekin. What a shiathole.


You ain't kidding - total sundown town.

It's still amazing that this guy's company sprang up literally overnight and got a huge contract from the state for COVID testing. That contract isn't being renewed and the COVID testing sites are closing on March 31st. Pandemic's officially over!
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cool, now do the private clinics hoarding and selling paxlovid that the government paid for.
 
aperson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See this is why you can never trust Reditors...Oh wait it's Reditus. Well I stand by my initial statement.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Story accompanied by pictures of some asshole who looks exactly like what you'd expect him to look like.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My favorite personal debacle of this whole thing was my COVID testing done when I was actually sick with about 70-90% of all the traditional symptoms of the initial virus variant. I had returned from Myrtle Beach SC in July of 2020, when that place was a brewing COVID hot spot. I was sick and went to the testing site at the county fairgrounds and was told that my results would be reported within 24 hours. A week later - no phone call about anything. About 3-4 days after that an article appears in the news how the state health department says something like 4,000 tests gathered from various sites (including the one I was tested at) had "delayed reporting of results" that were outside what the state considered to be an adequate testing window. Who knows where those test results went? I drove out to the testing site and asked them and was told that testing site wasn't affected by that... despite it being listed in the news. I was told "Your test results are in the computer somewhere." OK, well, great then, have someone FARKING CALL ME WITH THE RESULTS. It really didn't matter at that point since it was so delayed from when I was sick. My job wasn't giving people paid time off unless you had a confirmed test result, so I was already going to work sick for like a week or more. I'm still waiting on those test results. Tested on July 20, 2020, and no results notified to me. Might as well mark it as positive at this point, and that's when I knew we were being scammed by this pandemic. Kim Jong Un would have people executed for farking up this badly.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great healthcare system you guys got there.  We could learn a thing or two here in Oz
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: He can't find a woman willing to "breed" with him, so he thinks he can con turtles into it?


gheyleadstoturtlebestiality.gif
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder what corrupt Illinois pol had their hand in that pot.  This is what happens when you toss out money with zero oversite.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Illinois occasionally arrests their corrupt politicians, so fark you red state subby.
 
Iggie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Illinois occasionally arrests their corrupt politicians, so fark you red state subby.


Get the fark out of here.  Sure, people like Madigan were arrested.  It only took 30 farking years.  And in that time, nobody else knew what the hell was going on.  Bbbbbbut red states!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Story accompanied by pictures of some asshole who looks exactly like what you'd expect him to look like.


He should smile more.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: People died.
He is directly accountable


Ummm.  Did ypu read the article?  Nothing wrong with the testing, it's the embezzling that's the problem.  He "borrowed" money from his company over and over without partners knowing.

As to all the post about the way the government works... this is a private company that did what they were supposed to as far as the contract goes.   The partner just stole from his pther partners.
This is why I have no partners in business
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: shroom: Pekin. What a shiathole.

You ain't kidding - total sundown town.

It's still amazing that this guy's company sprang up literally overnight and got a huge contract from the state for COVID testing. That contract isn't being renewed and the COVID testing sites are closing on March 31st. Pandemic's officially over!


Right place at the right time.  They opened up months before the pandemic and pounced on it.   Either some wheels were greased or, like the rest of the US, nobody was prepared and he got supplies and contacts before we know this was going bad
 
