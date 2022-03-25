 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   Give us your tired, your poor, your displaced by Putin, yearning to breathe free
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool now do all the middle eastern people you displaced with 20 years of imperialism and all the latin americans you displaced with the coups and drug war
 
akede
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is outrageous. What if they have COVID? How many of them are men of military age? Are any of them gang affiliated? We can't just let these people in.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're white so it shouldn't be a problem
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: They're white so it shouldn't be a problem


They hate Putin and fascists, so it will be a problem.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: Cool now do all the middle eastern people you displaced with 20 years of imperialism and all the latin americans you displaced with the coups and drug war


If you're going to do it like that, you have to give us credit for all the positive things we've influenced also.

You really think the Middle East would look like utopia if not for America?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: This is outrageous. What if they have COVID? How many of them are men of military age? Are any of them gang affiliated? We can't just let these people in.


They're not sending us their best people.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.


what Latin American country is currently being invaded by a theoretically more powerful neighbor committing massive war crimes. When that happens then yes we should take those people in too
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot damn, all those Democratic voters!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I acknowledge the racism of moving Ukrainians to the front of the line, but I welcome them and hope it will lead to more tolerance for immigrants from our own hemisphere.

/ LOL as if (probably) but a man can dream
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akede: misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Weird.  The way you guys talk, you'd think other countries would be accepting out minority refugees on a daily basis.

But nope.  Everybody else on the planet (no matter their race or ethnicity) seems to want to get to America.

Why is that?
 
Lillya
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The number of refugees allowed into the U.shiat a new low last year, but President Biden announced the U.S. would allow 1000,000 refugees from Ukraine

Wat?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.


How many Ukrainians even live in Latin America?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I acknowledge the racism of moving Ukrainians to the front of the line, but I welcome them and hope it will lead to more tolerance for immigrants from our own hemisphere.

/ LOL as if (probably) but a man can dream


Right.  Because the US woke up this morning and just decided it wants to bring a bunch of white Europeans in.  Has nothing at all to do with their country currently being invaded and destroyed.

Also, if you find America so intolerant, maybe you should warn the millions of minorities who try to come here yearly.  Possibly suggest a better, more tolerant place for their long term future.
 
akede
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.

How many Ukrainians even live in Latin America?


More than one, less than 1000,000
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

akede: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.

How many Ukrainians even live in Latin America?

More than one, less than 1000,000


Not great, not terrible
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This move has the support of a majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans.

Now as a mental exercise, substitute Haitians for Ukrainians, imagine how the reaction would differ, and see if you can claim with a straight face that white privilege is not a thing.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: akede: misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Weird.  The way you guys talk, you'd think other countries would be accepting out minority refugees on a daily basis.

But nope.  Everybody else on the planet (no matter their race or ethnicity) seems to want to get to America.

Why is that?


The vast majority of people on Earth don't want to come to America.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Resin33: This is outrageous. What if they have COVID? How many of them are men of military age? Are any of them gang affiliated? We can't just let these people in.


Tucker, is that you?

/s
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

akede: misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.

[Fark user image 425x238]


Not that simple in reality. Regions of origin of US refugee arrivals:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: misanthropicsob: We have lots of room for Ukrainian refugees but screw them if they come from Latin America.

How many Ukrainians even live in Latin America?


There's some Germans.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: They're white so it shouldn't be a problem


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Waiting for GOP outrage at immigration.

/hope they fast track citizenship too.
 
karl2025
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DemonEater: Cool now do all the middle eastern people you displaced with 20 years of imperialism and all the latin americans you displaced with the coups and drug war


And Hong Kongers, Uighurs, Ethiopians... Hell, just open up to everybody who doesn't actively want to kill us.

/passively is fine
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Snapper Carr: They're white so it shouldn't be a problem

[Fark user image 780x360]


And?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Not that simple in reality. Regions of origin of US refugee arrivals:


Refugees or immigrants?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Snapper Carr: They're white so it shouldn't be a problem

[Fark user image 780x360]


Not sure what point you're trying to make (since you don't speak).
But yeah, Republicans have a huge problem with what you posted.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: This move has the support of a majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans.

Now as a mental exercise, substitute Haitians for Ukrainians, imagine how the reaction would differ, and see if you can claim with a straight face that white privilege is not a thing.


Obviously white privilege is a thing, but Ukraine and Haiti are not remotely similarly situated *aside* from race, and it would be absurd to suggest that the driving force of current public sentiment toward assisting Ukrainian refugees is racism rather than the Russian invasion and Ukrainian/global response to it.

/it might be nice if we responded to people who need help regardless of *why* they need help, but that isn't how it is, especially with regard to refugees/asylees
 
comrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't even care that the number is so small because for once this isn't the usa's fault, unlike all of the middle eastern refugees.
 
Slypork
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My wife and I have already said we're going to contact the Ukrainian consulate tomorrow to let them know we would open our home to a refugee family. Before you say it's because they are white you should know that we had contacted the state department about Syrian refugees in the past as well as Afghanis.  These are people who have been bombed out of their homes, have nothing left, in many cases the men are back home fighting for their country against a brutal invader. I don't care about their color, religion or any damn thing. These are human beings, terrified about what and who they've left behind and terrified of what the future might hold. If I'm able to provide them with some respite I will do so. I've put the Ukrainian flag on my Facebook page, I've donated food and money, now I'm going to try to do something more personal.

If any bible thumping right wing a-holes raise a fuss about taking in these people, remind them of Matthew 25:35-40. I'm not religious, I'm just wanting to do what little bit I can to make the world a better place.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Snapper Carr: They're white so it shouldn't be a problem

[Fark user image 780x360]

Not sure what point you're trying to make (since you don't speak).
But yeah, Republicans have a huge problem with what you posted.



The point I'm making is that this Farky canard that US refugee acceptability is determined by whiteness is not at all compatible with actual US action or policy regarding refugees.

/Republicans have a huge problem with helping people in general
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Same helps out same.
Just like when all those Arab countries took in Syrian refugees.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: If you're going to do it like that, you have to give us credit for all the positive things we've influenced also.

You really think the Middle East would look like utopia if not for America?


No goddamn idea since the US has been farking it over since WWII (before that it was Britain and France farking it over mostly).

But we would at least not be at farking fault for the refugees and asylum seekers.  There's at least *more* of an argument for turning people away if their problems weren't caused by your exploits.  You break it you buy it.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Begoggle: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Snapper Carr: They're white so it shouldn't be a problem

[Fark user image 780x360]

Not sure what point you're trying to make (since you don't speak).
But yeah, Republicans have a huge problem with what you posted.


The point I'm making is that this Farky canard that US refugee acceptability is determined by whiteness is not at all compatible with actual US action or policy regarding refugees.

/Republicans have a huge problem with helping people in general


Republicans don't solely control US action or policy.
If they did, we would live in a totally different nation.
If they didn't have any influence, your pictures would look very different too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

karl2025: DemonEater: Cool now do all the middle eastern people you displaced with 20 years of imperialism and all the latin americans you displaced with the coups and drug war

And Hong Kongers, Uighurs, Ethiopians... Hell, just open up to everybody who doesn't actively want to kill us.

/passively is fine


I don't think there's ever been an American who hasn't wanted to kill Americans
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: karl2025: DemonEater: Cool now do all the middle eastern people you displaced with 20 years of imperialism and all the latin americans you displaced with the coups and drug war

And Hong Kongers, Uighurs, Ethiopians... Hell, just open up to everybody who doesn't actively want to kill us.

/passively is fine

I don't think there's ever been an American who hasn't wanted to kill Americans


That's why they call it a melting pot, right?

Like, you just want to melt everyone in a pot?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's mighty white of us. God bless our souls.

/seriously, let's take as many as we can.
 
