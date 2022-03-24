 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Good news: we've found one possibly surefire way to prevent COVID. Bad news: it's tuberculosis   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
12
    More: Awkward, Immune system, Infectious disease, Infection, tuberculosis infection, new study, Tuberculosis, Ohio State University, natural infection  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 25 Mar 2022 at 1:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're going to need an upgrade to the Herman Cain awards, aren't we?
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. That's not what it said at all.  The number of cases of TB decreased during the pandemic, yes, but it's not necessarily *caused* by Covid, instead, there were fewer cases, it's that everyone was so focused on Covid that they missed the TB cases.  It ended with saying GPs need to make sure they know how to spot TB.   Dumb headline.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But is it that completely drug resistant strain of TB that India and Pakistan developed?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TB or not TB?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Death is a 100% sure way to avoid Covid too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yea, you know, I'm good with the 5G.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read that headline in Professor Farnsworth's voice.

nextshark.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chenopod: No. That's not what it said at all.  The number of cases of TB decreased during the pandemic, yes, but it's not necessarily *caused* by Covid, instead, there were fewer cases, it's that everyone was so focused on Covid that they missed the TB cases.  It ended with saying GPs need to make sure they know how to spot TB.   Dumb headline.


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Oxygen_Thief
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got exposed to tuberculosis as a kid. Never got sick was told my immune system fought it off...So am I basically a superhuman?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tubercule Man, Tubercule Man
Tubercule Man hates Corona Man
They have a fight, Tubercule wins
Tubercule Man.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chenopod: No. That's not what it said at all.  The number of cases of TB decreased during the pandemic, yes, but it's not necessarily *caused* by Covid, instead, there were fewer cases, it's that everyone was so focused on Covid that they missed the TB cases.  It ended with saying GPs need to make sure they know how to spot TB.   Dumb headline.


Wanna know how I know you didn't even click and look at the actual headline of TFA?

In all seriousness, If proven, this would be an actual medical case for widespread BCG vaccination. In the US and other countries where it's not routinely administered that would (as a by-product) provide (with proper monitoring) produce a large evidence base to either support or reject the hypothesis that it can somehow prevent or treat certain autoimmune diseases. I don't know whether Dr Denise Faustman will be gleeful or despondent. It would either validate or repudiate all of her BCG research in one fell swoop.
 
El Borscht
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Had an alveolar macrophage crawl up my windpipe and launch itself screaming out of my mouth at a supermarket checkout dude this afternoon, so I'm getting a kick
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.