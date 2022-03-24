 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   A good sign that the Broncos are going to be HOT   (9news.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

748 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 24 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.9news.comView Full Size


In retrospect, All You Can Eat Habanero Chili Dog Night was a poor marketing decision.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've heard of coaches on the hot seat, but never fans.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Denver got jealous of the dumpster fire in Cleveland.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, we now have to change "Field on Fire" in the Fark NFL game rankings to "Stadium on Fire".
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hot Donks, git yer hot donks here"!
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably one of Elway's cigars.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Broncos are on fire! Literally.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No team has ever won the Super Bowl the year after their stadium caught fire.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The fire department put out pictures of seats on fire at the stadium.

Wouldn't it be better if they put out the fire??
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the Fark?

That's a new one on me...

/posting from the future
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA : "The fire department put out pictures of seats on fire at the stadium."

So, we're the seats actually on fire, or did they burn large photographs of seats and the firefighters sprayed them with water?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some one has set the seats on fire. I accuse the Greatest Rock and Roll Band in History!!!
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's a video on Twitter that shows the fire as it starts;  looks pretty suspicious.  it was just like 2-3 seats halfway up the section.  would guess someone threw a cigarette or some such.  i doubt there wan any electrical source there.  we'll see.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's why you don't order the chili at this stadium. It'll give you a case of the fiery hiney cheeks.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess the Miami Heat was in town.
 
stappawho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No "let Russ cook" headlines?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Broncos are no Appalachian State!

Appalachian State University is HOT HOT HOT
Youtube pVENWl8uBeg
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/katebraboy/status/1507094459191742464?t=i49kqLkm23H6l-ICAEU3Tg&s=19
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did a little damage to the ring of fame:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.