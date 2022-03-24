 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Despite all of the bad stuff Tink has endured, she still loves and trusts people. She deserves a loving forever home, let's see if we can find her one on Caturday
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hiya all! Been a week here with busy work stuff but I went over to the roommates and saw her, the baby and Isaac, he was being a bit anti social. I dont think he gets what the new human is for yet, can't even serve him treats!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Poor Tink!  Hope she finds her new humans soon.  ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hiya all! Been a week here with busy work stuff but I went over to the roommates and saw her, the baby and Isaac, he was being a bit anti social. I dont think he gets what the new human is for yet, can't even serve him treats!


Poor Issac! :D
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Bast it's Caturday! Rough week, and it feels like I was never on break.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got this from a friend...
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Burt is still trying to relax.
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Carrots is interested in this thread.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

macgregor666: Burt is still trying to relax.
Poor baby! Maybe someday he'll succeed.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Carrots is interested in this thread.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I has a sad this week.

Mr. Spot was born with a bad heart. When he got fixed, they're like, he's got like a Grade III heart murmur, you need to watch that. I took him for a vet check a month later and it was a Grade IV-V and had hardly gained any weight. It was then I found out that he was born with a bad heart and likely wouldn't have a long life. Take him home and let him live was what the vet told me.

I had hoped to have more time but I lost my Spotty Wednesday night. He was around 8 months old. It looks like he just curled up and went to sleep before crossing the bridge. I miss that little shiat like crazy.

lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The look on Salem's face is making me laugh. He was watching me do one of my PT exercises called "Shoulder Flexion with Towel", which consists of me standing up straight while facing a wall, then slowly sliding a towel up a wall (Starting at shoulder height) straightening my elbow and only raising my arm as high as I can without causing pain. Then slide the towel slowly back to shoulder leven. Rinse/repeat for a total of 10 times (Done twice daily)

Salem's look clearly said, "WTF are you doing crazy human?"


lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

I am so very sorry.  You gave him lots of love in his short life.  ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

I'm so sorry for your loss!

tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

So sorry for the loss. He had a great life with you though..It doesn't seem to matter how ong they live wiht us, its always a huge chuck of your heart that hurts for them. Thank you for giving him a loving home.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

macgregor666: Burt is still trying to relax.
Looks like he's getting better with practice!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
/ I still need my cane just to stand up and walk, not dance you damned feline!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

/ I still need my cane just to stand up and walk, not dance you damned feline!


This is your goal, sherpa18!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

((((HUGS))))
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

You may not have had enough time with him (do we ever?), but he knew love. [[hugs]]
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

I'm so sorry.
he had 8 months of love.
he knew.

I just lit his memorial candle.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The look on Salem's face is making me laugh. He was watching me do one of my PT exercises called "Shoulder Flexion with Towel", which consists of me standing up straight while facing a wall, then slowly sliding a towel up a wall (Starting at shoulder height) straightening my elbow and only raising my arm as high as I can without causing pain. Then slide the towel slowly back to shoulder leven. Rinse/repeat for a total of 10 times (Done twice daily)

Salem's look clearly said, "WTF are you doing crazy human?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

Poor baby. At least he was safe and warm with you, you were able to give him a good life, despite how short it was
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, not quite.

Mudd's woman:  I just got myself in another situation you described last Caturday.  Promised the world, and barely found a rock.  Gonna be scarce again, may have time on actual Caturday to LOL!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: I has a sad this week.

My heart goes out to you on the loss of Mr Spot.  May he romp on the fields of Bifrost with Q_J, Sylvia, Dragon, Snuffy, and all the old crowd from Caturday.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: sherpa18: / I still need my cane just to stand up and walk, not dance you damned feline!

This is your goal, sherpa18!


Yeah, I know, but I'm still trying to recover from yesterday's Hydrotherapy/PT/Medication session. My normal therapist (Lisa) was off yesterday and today (her weekend) and I had Sherry instead - whom I've met previously and is a very pleasant person, but I swear she got her training at Helga's House of Pain. She was relentless while debriding my poor tootsies, so I did not apologize for tearing chunks of foam out of the mattress I was sitting on  using my hands, nails, and teeth when I limped out.

I never slept at all last night despite gobbling Motrin like candy, it's a bit better today, but I'm not looking forward to tomorrow's appointment :o(

/ I was never a good dancer anyway ☺
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: tigerose: sherpa18: / I still need my cane just to stand up and walk, not dance you damned feline!

Poor Honey!  It's bound to get better soon.  ♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Forgot the pic for my last post:


sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: sherpa18: tigerose: sherpa18: / I still need my cane just to stand up and walk, not dance you damned feline!

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Having some problems staying awake after last night's loss of sleep, maybe BBL ...
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A good friend passed  away yesterday.    Frak cancer.  She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer over 5 years ago. She fought like hell.  5 years.  She REALLY FOUGHT HARD.  She is free of that horrible disease.

I got a present from her on Monday.   A glass friendship globe and a note about our friendship and what it meant to her.

