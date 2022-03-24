 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Spiffy new high tech weapons detection system installed in schools in the only country in the world where this is necessary   (wkbw.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slowly I turned.
Step by step.
Inch by inch.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Security theater. If someone wants to shoot up the school they're not gonna go thru a metal detector first.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I just don't appreciate the freedom part of this whole thing.
 
Mujuha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Security theater. If someone wants to shoot up the school they're not gonna go thru a metal detector first.


Why not, it worked in the matrix
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thecompanion.appView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [thecompanion.app image 520x285]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they can't install these at airports because...?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See how awful public schools are? We should do away with them, don't you think?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBH, Niagara Falls is a shiat show, anyway.  Aside from the casino, no reason to go there.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Security theater. If someone wants to shoot up the school they're not gonna go thru a metal detector first.


I don't know.  Metal detectors have been in schools for a while.  Sure, if you plan on shooting up the whole school, they will not stop you, but kids bring in weapons for a lot of other reasons other than mass shootings.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone found with an illegal weapon gets the barrel.

/over the falls you go! good luck lol
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Security theater. If someone wants to shoot up the school they're not gonna go thru a metal detector first.


Soon after the post-9/11 airport reopening, I was stuck in a massively long line for the security checkpoint at some shiathole airport.  The people standing behind me kept droning on about the hijacking and how wonderful they felt about the extra screening and how it was worth it.

At some point I angrily turned around and pointed out that we were all on the unsafe side of the detectors and that there were a lot of people in line in close quarter.

/honestly don't know how I avoided a chat with security after that little outburst
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class of 1999 was an amazing movie.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the actual fark America? don't you realise what a dystopian nightmare you live in?

In the uk you just walk in.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Put down your weapon. You have ten seconds to comply.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed


oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair subby, there are other countries where this would be useful. But normally they either shell the school, shoot it up from outside, or just follow the girls home and rape/kill the girls and the family. So not all that useful. The U.S. is weird.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms


Guns are tools useful for equalizing strength let's not blame the victim for using a tool to help them fight back
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [c.tenor.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Beat me to it lol
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 bucks to the first kid to walk through with a dildo.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warlordtrooper: gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms

Guns are tools used for equalizing strength making up for smaller than average penis size,let's not blame the victim for using a tool to help them fight back  pretend they are a man.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms

Guns are tools useful for equalizing strength let's not blame the victim for using a tool to help them fight back


Ah yes, those poor victimized aggressors. Boo hoo.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 20 bucks to the first kid to walk through with a dildo.


Heh, a big old stainless steel monstrosity in the backpack. And veiny. So, so veiny....

Shoot, I'll buy the thing and make it 100 bucks.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed


We also have to declare Murca's collective murder-boner and deprogram a bunch of gun cultists
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: What the actual fark America? don't you realise what a dystopian nightmare you live in?

In the uk you just walk in.


But...... how does anyone make money that way???

It's all a grift. We don't need TSA; just keep the hijackers outside of the cockpit. Yeah, some passengers might get killed, but the hijackers won't turn the plane into a missile.

And yes, someone might sneak a bomb onboard, but that kills at most about 400 people. America loses 90 people to gun violence, and another 90-100 to drunk drivers. Every day. Even if we lost a plane every day, that's 300 out of 2.9 million passengers per day in the US. A 1 in 10,000 chance. Yawn.

The problem isn't guns, or drug abuse, or alcohol abuse. It's not gang violence or domestic violence. Those are all symptoms of massive inequalities in opportunities and income.

If we had the kind of social system you find in Sweden or Denmark, or most social democracies, people wouldn't be so attached to the little bit of stuff our farked-up capitalist system gives them. We're scared of ANYONE taking a little of our stuff that we go to extremes to protect it.

I can remember a time as a kid when people didn't lock their doors. Now we have dads who shoot their kids because the kid was sneaking back into the house, and Dad thought it was some murderous burglar.

Our politicians do nothing to deal with the root problems because our political system is farked. Gun manufacturers and security companies give millions to ensure people stay scared, because it's good for their business.

There's no easy way out of this mess, because the people with the money MAKE more money from the mess, so they ensure that the mess will continue.

It's going to take something epic and catastrophic to snap us out of this mindset. We wonder why the Russians put up with one dictator after another, but that's how their system works. The current war might cause the collapse of Russia and the fracturing of the country, but that might be necessary to ensure they don't allow another person to develop into a dictator.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms


In before...
Guns don't kill people
"Inner city youth culture"
"Heterogeneous society"
Drugs
Not enough Eddie Eagle
Arm teachers
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We should just do away with the United States.  It didn't work.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms

Guns are tools useful for equalizing strength let's not blame the victim for using a tool to help them fight back


Once you bring a deadly weapon into a school, your "victimhood" becomes irrelevant except as a matter of preventative study.

Should we do more? Yes.
Considering that bullying in schools is a near-universal problem, is it likely the core of ours? Not for other than those who choose to ignore the laughably-well armed elephant in the room.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Warlordtrooper: gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms

Guns are tools useful for equalizing strength let's not blame the victim for using a tool to help them fight back

Once you bring a deadly weapon into a school, your "victimhood" becomes irrelevant except as a matter of preventative study.

Should we do more? Yes.
Considering that bullying in schools is a near-universal problem, is it likely the core of ours? Not for other than those who choose to ignore the laughably-well armed elephant in the room.


Ya know the bullying thing I don't understand. I lost my first tooth running from a bully and eating concrete. And it caused me about 2 decades of shiat.

What really helped was bipolar depression and massochism. and can take a beating and be the worst farker you ever farked with. Turns out being able and liking taking a hit vs. I'm not gonna just hit you it's tooth and nail and I'll farking kill you. Really does solve that problem.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Fart And Smunny: Warlordtrooper: gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms

Guns are tools useful for equalizing strength let's not blame the victim for using a tool to help them fight back

Once you bring a deadly weapon into a school, your "victimhood" becomes irrelevant except as a matter of preventative study.

Should we do more? Yes.
Considering that bullying in schools is a near-universal problem, is it likely the core of ours? Not for other than those who choose to ignore the laughably-well armed elephant in the room.

Ya know the bullying thing I don't understand. I lost my first tooth running from a bully and eating concrete. And it caused me about 2 decades of shiat.

What really helped was bipolar depression and massochism. and can take a beating and be the worst farker you ever farked with. Turns out being able and liking taking a hit vs. I'm not gonna just hit you it's tooth and nail and I'll farking kill you. Really does solve that problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's their mask policy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Laurrie told 7 News that new detection units have been installed at three of his city schools, Niagara Falls High School, LaSalle Preparatory, and Gaskill Preparatory.

Predatory for what?  If they think their students are bringing guns into the classroom, they've already decided that these kids aren't going anywhere. Or is this just security theater at a nice rich school that has no problems but lots of annoying rich parents?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms


Guns weren't that hard to come by in the past, either. Heck, my grandfather used to use explosives for drilling water wells. He still had blasting caps laying around at the end of his life. There's something culturally different that arrived with columbine that has never left us.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nosatril: gameshowhost: Warlordtrooper: You know there would be less of an issue with school shootings if schools just dealt with the issue of bullying starting at a young age. If you feel the need to install weapon detectors then you have already failed

oh ffs there has been crazy bullying in schools for ages

the problem in the usa is the absurd proliferation of easily available firearms

Guns weren't that hard to come by in the past, either. Heck, my grandfather used to use explosives for drilling water wells. He still had blasting caps laying around at the end of his life. There's something culturally different that arrived with columbine that has never left us.


And your grandfather's generation had a farmer blew up a school with those explosives with kids in it.
 
