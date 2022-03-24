 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Hero Ukrainian gramps pulls one out for the young whippersnappers home team, steals Russian truck with ammo and supplies and delivers it to the Ukrainian Army (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once the military equipment meant for Ukraine gets there in the next week the Ukraine will be able to mount a serious counter attack and could kick Russia out of all of Ukraine.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Need a credible source before I believe anything Sun "reports".
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that site gave my phone russian cancer
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Need a credible source before I believe anything Sun "reports".


True, but it's still an awesome story!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who knew the entirety of the Russian military was actually F Troop?

Ukraine needs to set up remote loudspeakers near Russian camps and blare Yakkity Sax non-stop.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This guys deserves to never go without beer for the rest of his life.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At this point the Russian army is acting more like the Ukrainian supply chain than an invading force
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Need a credible source before I believe anything Sun "reports".


It's true that suns are stars but the two newspapers are not the same company, despite both being tabloids.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Geez, going to have to name the army group to F-Troop

theawl.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Give him a medal at least.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Once the military equipment meant for Ukraine gets there in the next week the Ukraine will be able to mount a serious counter attack and could kick Russia out of all of Ukraine.


Will they go all Patton though?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Once the military equipment meant for Ukraine gets there in the next week the Ukraine will be able to mount a serious counter attack and could kick Russia out of all of Ukraine.


Looks like our donated weapons have been arriving for a while. I know they've been getting deliveries from other countries too, so it's basically a near constant funnel of equipment from a massive World War coalition into Ukraine. No need to wait for next week.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Who knew the entirety of the Russian military was actually F Troop?

Ukraine needs to set up remote loudspeakers near Russian camps and blare Yakkity Sax non-stop.


Should this story be true, then I think you're insulting F Troop.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someday, some cop is going to open one of those barn doors...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x320]


That will still be funny for years to come.

I love the "wait...what?" look
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Once the military equipment meant for Ukraine gets there in the next week the Ukraine will be able to mount a serious counter attack and could kick Russia out of all of Ukraine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably wouldn't happen in the States. Too few people can drive manual transmission vehicles.
 
Luse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mukster: Probably wouldn't happen in the States. Too few people can drive manual transmission vehicles.


Just us old farks.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x279]


Hey Russian naval vessel...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mukster: Probably wouldn't happen in the States. Too few people can drive manual transmission vehicles.


I haven't done it in a couple of decades but I'm sure it would come back to me.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Дюд, вxeре'с мy кар?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Umm, just curious, but if a Russian truck comes down the road toward Ukrainian soldiers, how do they know it's driven by an old Ukrainian man before they open fire on it..?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's like a bad 80's army movie...

/and the Ruskies are considered a "world power"?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Umm, just curious, but if a Russian truck comes down the road toward Ukrainian soldiers, how do they know it's driven by an old Ukrainian man before they open fire on it..?


I believe TFA said he was tractoring it.

Maybe that's what the Russians should do.  Tow all their tanks straight to Kyiv with tractors, and the Ukrainians will think they are getting more supplies, then the Russians quickly hop from the tractors back into the tanks and are like "surprise biatches!"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone's going to need to go back in time, by the way, and fix all the early 90s nintendo games like Rush'n Attack and Ikari warriors to be about 20x easier.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chevydeuce: It's like a bad 80's army movie...

/and the Ruskies are considered a "world power"?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neongoats: Someone's going to need to go back in time, by the way, and fix all the early 90s nintendo games like Rush'n Attack and Ikari warriors to be about 20x easier.


Just play this:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
