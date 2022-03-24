 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Somebody should make a TV show about this   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
no dont
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Squish Game
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Netflix & Kill' ?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Welcome to our new TV show, "How In The Hell Do You Still Have Insurance? "

FTA: Unfortunately, this is not Herring's first crash. He was cited in 2019 for cellphone use while driving and caused multiple crashes in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2019.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this is not Herring's first crash. He was cited in 2019 for cellphone use while driving and caused multiple crashes in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2019.

Why even have a DMV?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Welcome to our new TV show, "How In The Hell Do You Still Have Insurance? "

FTA: Unfortunately, this is not Herring's first crash. He was cited in 2019 for cellphone use while driving and caused multiple crashes in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2019.


Assigned Risk insurance.  If you can't get insurance, they assign you to a carrier and you pay much higher premiums until you can get out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Welcome to our new TV show, "How In The Hell Do You Still Have Insurance? "

FTA: Unfortunately, this is not Herring's first crash. He was cited in 2019 for cellphone use while driving and caused multiple crashes in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2019.

Assigned Risk insurance.  If you can't get insurance, they assign you to a carrier and you pay much higher premiums until you can get out.


He meant, how does this guy still have a license
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gee, can't imagine why he's a "former" truck driver at only 40.  Somehow, I don't think he retired early on a service pension.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this is not Herring's first crash. He was cited in 2019 for cellphone use while driving and caused multiple crashes in 2004, 2009, 2015 and 2019.

He should never have had a drivers license, period. Let a lone a heavy truck license.
 
