(Guardian)   Pesky seagulls harassing cafe diners? Shoot 'em
27
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 7:35 PM



Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been around seagulls. They can't be reasoned with, they can't be bargained with...they don't feel pity or remorse or fear...and they absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until they have your food.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I've been around seagulls. They can't be reasoned with, they can't be bargained with...they don't feel pity or remorse or fear...and they absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until they have your food.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way to run, run so far away
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are huge number seagulls? I didn't know they knew how to count higher than "Mine! Mine! Mine!"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They killed my Jonathan!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fill those spray guns with broth, baste those birds, feeds thousands of homeless foodies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting this to be in Texas, with a punt gun.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soduim bicarbonate...helpswith a tummy ache..
//Learned while deep sea fishing in Florida.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" -- A Bad Lip Reading of The Empire Strikes Back
Youtube U9t-slLl30E


Oblig
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's great. It sounds like a lot of fun. My father had a fight with a seagull once. He had baited his hook and put the pole down for a minute. The dam thing swept down and grabbed it and wouldn't let go. He fought that bird for 10 minutes. I only wish I had a video camera. It was hysterical.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We trapped a seagull once on a hotel balcony in Long Branch NJ. It was using only some string wound around a bottle, an empty beer case, and some fries as bait, like in a damn bugs bunny cartoon. They are dumb as hell. Anyways, it tasted like shiat.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I think that's great. It sounds like a lot of fun. My father had a fight with a seagull once. He had baited his hook and put the pole down for a minute. The dam thing swept down and grabbed it and wouldn't let go. He fought that bird for 10 minutes. I only wish I had a video camera. It was hysterical.


Long time ago, my dad took one of my cousin's kids fishing.  She was reeling in a fish and a bird swooped down and stole it.  She's a grown woman now and still salty about that damn bird.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gull Ducat?

thenewstalkers.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, don't shoot the diners.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Um, the seagulls have a reply to Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think you could set up a sort of batting cage in a way that would guide (not lure) the birds towards the batter.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What, the seagulls or the diners?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shoot 'em?  Who, the seagulls or the diners?  Either way, somebody's bound to get upset.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What about those salt guns for killing flies? Might they act as a nuisance deterrent?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i have a bugasalt, just knocked off a spider with it. i doubt if its got enough punch to deter a seagull. i loaded mine with kosher salt so it has better punch downrange...

AlkaSeltzer "I Can't Believe I Ate The Whole Thing" TV Spot
Youtube VFKifpMtlNs
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 262x178]


As bad as crows
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Used a super soaker vs pigeons recently  - quite effective

As a kid i still remember my neighbor taking out a roost of pigeons with a bb gun. They fell like rain.

Also effective
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: Lady J: [Fark user image image 262x178]

As bad as crows


As bad cool as crows
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I've been around seagulls. They can't be reasoned with, they can't be bargained with...they don't feel pity or remorse or fear...and they absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until they have your food.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
