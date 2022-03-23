 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder) Your honor, we're suing because you cannot be raptured if you are cremated (dailyboulder.com)
72
    More: Weird, Burial, Cremation, Cemetery, funeral home, Death, Harold D. Lee, Second Coming of Christ, Civil procedure  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny because of being Raptured, he was effectively cast into a lake of fire.  Lol.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think an all powerful being would be able to sort that out.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your god is weak if he can't even reintegrate one burnt body.  I think I would choose a god who is omnipotent.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So anyone who burned to death automatically goes to hell? Don't you have to be alive to be raptured? Or are they reading into the "dead will rise" and are upset his corpse won't knock on their door? If they're still alive, wouldn't they then wonder why they aren't floating up to heaven and why grandpa is trying to feast on their brains?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Your god is weak if he can't even reintegrate one burnt body.  I think I would choose a god who is omnipotent.


Seriously. Even the Mother Boxes in Into the Snyderverse could do that!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Heaven is more Beetlejuice than the Matrix, and there is no Residual Self Image?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, religious extremists are now placing limitations on their creators abilities?
Hmmm...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this suit progresses through to some sort of decision on the merits, because it would be the Plaintiff's burden to prove the existence of God by a preponderance of evidence ... lest the whole theory of their claim crumble.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual Christian pastor* checking in here, and yes, cremation is fine.
For those that like to get fussy, I just ask them about:
A) People that get burned up in house fires, and
B) People that were burned as Holocaust victims, and
C) If they're creation literalists, I say if God made us from dust, God can do whatever.

*I'm in a group that doesn't think a literal "rapture" is going to happen anyway, so meh.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I was always under the impression that the rapture is when the righteous living are brought to heaven before Armageddon starts. The dead will already been sorted and sent to the appropriate place.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well perhaps Mary likes puzzles

My mom did
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They think you take your rotting corpse to heaven with you?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: I hope this suit progresses through to some sort of decision on the merits, because it would be the Plaintiff's burden to prove the existence of God by a preponderance of evidence ... lest the whole theory of their claim crumble.


I think the case will proceed but not because of some proof of a higher power, the burial firm already admitted they accidentally cremated the guy.

This religious expression is for the calculation of emotional distress aka MONEY MONEY MONEY MONEY for the family. It doesn't really matter if Heaven is real or not, it could any emotional reason, the firm made the mistake and now the wailing and gnashing of teeth of the family for public spectacle and the donating and recieving of alms will begin.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your honor...our allegedly all-powerful god cannot deal with a little thing like cremation because reasons.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Also, I was always under the impression that the rapture is when the righteous living are brought to heaven before Armageddon starts. The dead will already been sorted and sent to the appropriate place.


Nope. I was informed of the whole thing when we buried my grandmother. The Momos believe that Jesus will return, coming from the East, so she was buried with her feet point East, so she'd rise up when he came back
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious logic:

* If you are cremated you are screwed
* If you are a maggot eaten corpse that has been in the ground for 50 years, NO WORRIES! BE HAPPY!

What if you die in a fire?
What if someone drops a safe on you?
Where is the line here?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're just going to ignore the common prayer book where it commits the dead's soul to the Lord, and clearly states that the human remains are committed to the ground to be destroyed. You know, the whole ASHES TO ASHESpart of that prayer?!

Who am I kidding these people don't even read nutrition labels, let alone religious texts that are central to their faith. If they did they wouldn't be be so uptight...or fat.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, my Grandmother isn't in heaven?

/bummer
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Recently raptured
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What...do you think God's MAGIC or something?!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got your rapture right here
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't be raptured if you're dead.

You're already in the system.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think it wouldn't matter. Didn't God originally make man from dirt? Doing it from ash can't be that much different.
Either he's a one trick pony or a charlatan who can't do his magic trick with people watching.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


They do have every right to sue for the screw up, but they were the ones that brought up the rapture side of incident.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


Christian pastor checking in again, and... stop. You're not being oppressed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The reason it might feel like Christians are bashed on here more than other belief systems is that so many Christians are so freaking obnoxious and pushy, where other beliefs tend not to be.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Your god is weak if he can't even reintegrate one burnt body.  I think I would choose a god who is omnipotent.


Right?  Who knew the Christian God was such a giant pussy.  Can't even re-incorporate a body for rapture.

I guess that means you better time your death pretty close to the rapture.  All those believers who died long enough ago that they've gone to dust?  SOL.  Sucks to be them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


Someone farking up someone's wishes for the handling of a loved one's remains is indeed something to be angry over, and they deserve restitution...but the bizarre rapture reasoning is what makes it Fark-worthy.
 
Bungles
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: I hope this suit progresses through to some sort of decision on the merits, because it would be the Plaintiff's burden to prove the existence of God by a preponderance of evidence ... lest the whole theory of their claim crumble.


It's an open and shut contract law case about not following final wishes, has an ocean of precedent, and will boil down to why the cremation happened and not a burial, and if a party was liable for that error.

Jesus and his amazing zombie puppets will not come into it, but they're likely laying the religious angle on thick in order to increase perceived damages (scale of emotional injury is a thing, even if the emotions are batshiat).
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


Well these people are the ones who brought religion into it.

If you want to argue there us wrongdoing because the funeral home done goofed by not following instructions, that is perfectly reasonable.

You want to argue wrongdoing because of an invisible entity that no one has ever met with the idea that your faith is more valid that my facts, then you're going to be ridiculed, Sparky.

It isn't simply FARK, it's reality.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.
...


Sort of.  The article says that the funeral home provided all of the funeral services for free and refunded the family their $5,000.  All of which the family accepted.  Most courts would consider that a settlement and look on it as a done-deal.  Going back after the fact trying to sue on just pain and suffering is taking a chance.  If they were in so much pain and suffering so severely, they should have declined the funeral home's offer and gone straight to court over the whole thing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Your god is weak if he can't even reintegrate one burnt body.  I think I would choose a god who is omnipotent.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about all the brave Heroes® who were blown to bits fighting in America's various military escapades throughout the years?  Are they consigned to H-E-double-toothpicks because they threw themselves on a grenade?

Superstition is stupid.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
O yea of little faith, who are you to say what God cannot do.

No Rapture for you sinner!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The suit stated that Harold was "extremely religious" and also wished "not to be cremated, as he believed his body would be raptured following the second coming." However, the funeral home notified the family on Dec. 10, 2019, that they 'accidentally cremated the body'", local ABC affiliate KNOE reported.

I am an atheist who believes most religion is a cash grab to take advantage of dumb people and sometimes molest their children.  This is a troll headline.  The funeral parlor cremated the man against his wishes.  The reason why this upset the family is irrelevant, but let's not let that get in the way of trolling for anti-religious blather.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

grokca: You'd think an all powerful being would be able to sort that out.


And in addition to that, still horrifically punitive against a deceased believer who has absolutely no control over what's become of their mortal remains.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

guestguy: Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.

Someone farking up someone's wishes for the handling of a loved one's remains is indeed something to be angry over, and they deserve restitution...but the bizarre rapture reasoning is what makes it Fark-worthy.


But in order to prove damage, don't they have to wait until the Rapture and show that their loved one wasn't taken up?

And then how do you go about starting a process of discovery for evidence and witnesses in a Rapture environment?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


It's not our fault that adults believe this farking nonsense.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


Yeah, they absolutely get to sue, and deserve compensation.

guestguy: Someone farking up someone's wishes for the handling of a loved one's remains is indeed something to be angry over, and they deserve restitution...but the bizarre rapture reasoning is what makes it Fark-worthy.


This is the part that is messed up, because they will likely be VERY unreasonable about damages.

Rapture was pretty much made up in the 1800s anyway, and I'm pretty sure if you are dead, any rapturing would have to be from purgatory, I guess. The disposition of your body should not matter - otherwise, it's a pretty crappy thing for God to decide you don't get saved because you died in a house fire or a flaming car wreck.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ha, that lawyer must be hard up to take that case.....they'll prolly run out of gas chasing the ambulance....
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


Pretty much, yeah,

And it's not Christianity as most of us see it, this type of thing is more of a "Cult of Jeebus" type thing.

//But yeah, they broke the terms of their agreement, so legal recourse is proper in this situation.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Key lesson to be learned here: God's power is inexplicably limited. Don't ever die in a fire.
 
Bungles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: ha, that lawyer must be hard up to take that case.....they'll prolly run out of gas chasing the ambulance....



They're almost certainly going to win... the only debate will be if the steps the funeral home have already taken will count as compensation already.

There are also some very kooky body-disposal laws in different states, so the home's license could also be at risk.
 
Kuta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
revivify, 3rd level:  intact body needed, dead less than 1 minute

raise dead, 5th level:  mostly intact body needed, dead less than 10 days

resurrection, 7th level:  body needed, dead less than 100 years

true resurrection, 9th level:  no body needed, dead less than 200 years

rapture:  No idea

animate dead, 3rd level:  medium or large humanoid needed...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.


The funeral home was merely following their Biblical beliefs instead of their customer's.

Hankie Fest: Mikey1969: And they have every farking right to sue. The funeral home did not do what they were supposed to. Not sure why people don't get this.

Oh wait, it involves Christianity, so we have to mock and attack them. it's the Fark Way.

Christian pastor checking in again, and... stop. You're not being oppressed.

[Fark user image 350x355]

The reason it might feel like Christians are bashed on here more than other belief systems is that so many Christians are so freaking obnoxious and pushy, where other beliefs tend not to be.


You're just oppressing his Christian belief that Christians are being oppressed. Each Christian church gets to make up their own beliefs, that's why we have 30,000 different ones.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Roller-McNutt is my porn alias.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
God is great. God has always been by me and taken care of myself and my family. He has provided for us in spite of the stupid things I have done. Religion? Not so much. They invoke His name for their own sake for their own agenda.  I was a religious person until the pandemic. Completely destroyed my faith in any church or religion as I watched them turn against those who were "unbelievers" and not worthy of God and His wisdom in their eyes. This is not of God. For God so loved the world, not just the people religion chooses to cherry pick as worthy of God and his wisdom. Looking at the Russian Orthodox Church leader I can see I am correct.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Your god is weak if he can't even reintegrate one burnt body.  I think I would choose a god who is omnipotent.


Judges 1:19 - And the LORD was with Judah; and he drave out the inhabitants of the mountain; but could not drive out the inhabitants of the valley, because they had chariots of iron.

Their god is weaker than DU round, a Javelin missile, even an RPG. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: So, religious extremists are now placing limitations on their creators abilities?
Hmmm...


It's pretty telling when your all-powerful deity can't do something even 1960's Batman managed to do.
 
