(NBC Washington)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out that nasal tanning sprays aren't actually safe for you despite what people on Tik Tok say. In other news, nasal tanning sprays?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Sun tanning, type of product, use of melanotan-type products, skin cancer surgeon, nasal sprays, illegal activities, safer tan, effects of sun exposure  
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 4:50 PM



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop sniffing the  wood varnish!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought this would be something like, you know, anal bleaching. Except people were trying to darken the insides of their nostrils, for some reason, instead of whitening them. But it turns out it's even dumber than that.

Maybe I'll start marketing an actual product that can tan your nostrils. Stay tuned.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean being pale as a ghost is no longer considered fashionable?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking Brown nosing to the next level, I guess.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days: How dare you stick your untanned nostrils in my bleached anus?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Another major issue is that melanotan can darken moles and has even been linked to cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, dermatologist Dr. Melissa Levin told NBC's Kristen Dahlgren. "This is the scary part," she said.

So it's just like a real tan!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Back to the old fashioned way - turning your nostrils inside out on a sunny day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At first I thought this would be something like, you know, anal bleaching. Except people were trying to darken the insides of their nostrils, for some reason, instead of whitening them. But it turns out it's even dumber than that.

Maybe I'll start marketing an actual product that can tan your nostrils. Stay tuned.


I first noticed it with the Olympic figure skaters.  Their faces were pure, featureless concealer, except for two jet-black holes where human nostrils are supposed to be.  Been seeing it more and more since then.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nasal Tanning, Arsehole Bleaching.  Make up your mind already.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"As an actor, my eyeballs need to look their whitest."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does Orange Man use them?  I hope Orange Man uses them.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that talking dog on Tick Tock is funy. Damndest thing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
melanotan works, and a side effect is increased arousal and stronger orgasms.     A nasal spray version sounds like a nice improvement.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'nasal tanning sprays?"
Fark user imageView Full Size

for the sex so when your partner is looking up at you they don't notice your bushy nose hair, just a nice tan. Penis
 
Katwang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I prefer tanning the inside of my nose the old fashioned way, by staring at the Sun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After all the BS social media put us through during the pandemic people are STILL listening to influencers? Probably the bleach my sphincter crowd.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good news, ladies.

My oral tanning spunk is perfectly safe.

/it's also anal bleaching spunk
 
Monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Unwanted erections". I know both of those words, but together they make mo sense....
 
Monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or "no"
Either way
 
