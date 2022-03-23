 Skip to content
(Independent)   No cause for alarm, but the Russians aren't answering the de-escalation hotline   (independent.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New phone, who dis?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you up?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone probably traded it for a couple of potatoes.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Relax people, we aren't on the brink of WWIII, there's a simple answer for this - the number keeps getting calls about car warrantees, so they don't answer anymore.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who answers the phone got a field promotion.  He's now General.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Relax people, we aren't on the brink of WWIII, there's a simple answer for this - the number keeps getting calls about car warrantees, so they don't answer anymore.


"There's an American on the line about nuclear weapons..."

"Tell him we've got one!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin sent them all to the gulag for telling him what he wanted to hear.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians probably can't afford to pay the phone bill anymore.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they hired Counsuela:

"Noooo.... Meester Vlad es not here.... no..... no.... bye bye"
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.


I think the GOP want to surrender to Putin because that's their fetish. They think he's dreamy!
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, we have no choice but to surrender. Remember, Not giving Putin everything he wants means we are warmongers who support nuclear war.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.


This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

I think the GOP want to surrender to Putin because that's their fetish. They think he's dreamy!


Drink!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize articles like this are a part of the strategic national rhetorical mongering brotherhood of America.  Tell me folks, if Ukrainians have a larger supply of tanks now before the Russians started the war, simply because of defiance and they have fuel, am I to be concerned just yet?  Like totally leave the phone off the hook.   Not sure it matters.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Putin is getting desperate. Now his pet media is in on the bullshiat.

One nuke, Pooty, and Russia dies.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Putin purge them all?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.


I believe the concern was about waging wars purely for the sake of buying more weapons and paying defense contractors.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call collect - they can't afford it
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.


This applies to a lot of aspects of life/our society that people get uncomfortable with/freak out about since they don't fit with their narrow worldview.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are still mad about that Zelensky prank call to Putin;
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Weaver95: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

I think the GOP want to surrender to Putin because that's their fetish. They think he's dreamy!

Drink!


What does that mean?
We should all drink as a way to deal with the millions of trash Americans who support the Republican Party?
Yeah, that does help a little.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Don't call collect - they can't afford it


Probably haven't been paying their phone bill either...you know, with all the stuff that's been going on, easy to forget to write that check and mail it...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marbleisheavy: The guy who answers the phone got a field promotion.  He's now General.


Update: He now was a General.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: I realize articles like this are a part of the strategic national rhetorical mongering brotherhood of America.  Tell me folks, if Ukrainians have a larger supply of tanks now before the Russians started the war, simply because of defiance and they have fuel, am I to be concerned just yet?  Like totally leave the phone off the hook.   Not sure it matters.


much like Covid, it ain't over until people stop dying because of it.

at any point, Vlad could drop "tactical" nukes on the battlefield, rendering Ukraine uninhabitable for centuies.  We're trying to avoid that.

acknowledging these things exist and can be used is not fear mongering, it's an honest assessment of the possibilities.   Anything that might happen after that would not "fix" Ukraine.

/it's still a MAD world
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah this is nothing new for the Ukraine War.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't read the full article, but other sources are saying the deconfliction line is working and being answered during the daily tests. What's not happening is the high level leadership having their normal phone conversations with their foreign counterparts.

Washington Post
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: 4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.

This applies to a lot of aspects of life/our society that people get uncomfortable with/freak out about since they don't fit with their narrow worldview.


was the $1 trillion for Reagan's Star Wars program worth it?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Relax people, we aren't on the brink of WWIII, there's a simple answer for this - the number keeps getting calls about car warrantees, so they don't answer anymore.


That's not impossible...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Putin sent them all to the gulag for telling him what he wanted to hear.


This also possible.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had a pretty good run:
It been nice talking to you all
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.


People in the US get annoyed at the high level of spending, especially when it comes to the number of questionable wars the US has engaged in.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: Richard Freckle: I realize articles like this are a part of the strategic national rhetorical mongering brotherhood of America.  Tell me folks, if Ukrainians have a larger supply of tanks now before the Russians started the war, simply because of defiance and they have fuel, am I to be concerned just yet?  Like totally leave the phone off the hook.   Not sure it matters.

much like Covid, it ain't over until people stop dying because of it.

at any point, Vlad could drop "tactical" nukes on the battlefield, rendering Ukraine uninhabitable for centuies.  We're trying to avoid that.

acknowledging these things exist and can be used is not fear mongering, it's an honest assessment of the possibilities.   Anything that might happen after that would not "fix" Ukraine.

/it's still a MAD world


You're raisin some interesting points.  I'm aware of what you are saying but I'm thinking (just us talking, not submitting a plan to the government) that Russia pretty much disintegrated already not even a whimper as it's blowing itself out.
I don't think they can even deliver those items to the front.
BUT, as you said, keeping comms open and gathering every stitch of info one can is the way to go.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the voice of raisin: Kit Fister: 4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.

This applies to a lot of aspects of life/our society that people get uncomfortable with/freak out about since they don't fit with their narrow worldview.

was the $1 trillion for Reagan's Star Wars program worth it?


Well, it was until the stupid Prequels and then Disney's Sequels all ruined it. That said, my comment had nothing to do with Reagan's star wars program, I was pointing out the distaste applies to many things that people feel uncomfortable about because they don't immediately see the necessity/utility.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: New phone, who dis?


Caller ID no longer says Trump, so they're not interested >.>
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time this happened US flattened Russian Nazis in Syria because "there were no russians"
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/launch now!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Kit Fister: 4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.

This applies to a lot of aspects of life/our society that people get uncomfortable with/freak out about since they don't fit with their narrow worldview.

was the $1 trillion for Reagan's Star Wars program worth it?


If you are talking about where we are today with it, I would say mostly yes.  Not sure about the trillion dollar figure though,
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, this woke me right up when I heard it. We have to communicate if we want to prevent accidents.
They're either not answering because they're not capable or they're not answering because they don't want to.

They might be deliberately not answering to yank our chain. But any of those three circumstances have critical implications. The third because it's SOOO stupid to do.

Hopefully it's Vlad just purging and we'll get someone on the phone eventually. Perhaps by going through Omsk.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Yeah, this woke me right up when I heard it. We have to communicate if we want to prevent accidents.
They're either not answering because they're not capable or they're not answering because they don't want to.

They might be deliberately not answering to yank our chain. But any of those three circumstances have critical implications. The third because it's SOOO stupid to do.

Hopefully it's Vlad just purging and we'll get someone on the phone eventually. Perhaps by going through Omsk.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x266]


If he keeps purging the senior people, eventually we'll get a desperate young second lieutenant on the line who will agree to anything as long as we unblock his access to Xbox Live.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Kit Fister: 4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.

This applies to a lot of aspects of life/our society that people get uncomfortable with/freak out about since they don't fit with their narrow worldview.

was the $1 trillion for Reagan's Star Wars program worth it?


Yes, because the USSR dissolved in the process of trying to counteract it/make their own.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: the voice of raisin: Kit Fister: 4seasons85!: Peki: This is one thing people don't quite get: de-escalation isn't always possible. When one side is bound and determined, there is nothing you can do but defend yourself.

This is why I get annoyed when people talk about the military industrial complex.  Yes I get its an uncomfortable thought, but you need to have the ability to defend yourself. Some countries won't give a crap about doing things by the rules. They would sacrifice large percentages of their own people to win a war. We are basically still in an arms race where having a solid military and good defensive tools are necessary.

This applies to a lot of aspects of life/our society that people get uncomfortable with/freak out about since they don't fit with their narrow worldview.

was the $1 trillion for Reagan's Star Wars program worth it?

Yes, because the USSR dissolved in the process of trying to counteract it/make their own.


This, too.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Richard Freckle: I realize articles like this are a part of the strategic national rhetorical mongering brotherhood of America.  Tell me folks, if Ukrainians have a larger supply of tanks now before the Russians started the war, simply because of defiance and they have fuel, am I to be concerned just yet?  Like totally leave the phone off the hook.   Not sure it matters.

much like Covid, it ain't over until people stop dying because of it.

at any point, Vlad could drop "tactical" nukes on the battlefield, rendering Ukraine uninhabitable for centuies.  We're trying to avoid that.

acknowledging these things exist and can be used is not fear mongering, it's an honest assessment of the possibilities.   Anything that might happen after that would not "fix" Ukraine.

/it's still a MAD world


Fear mongering isn't about the threat being fictional. It's about promoting an irrational fear for personal gain/some particular goal.

There are a million real things that can kill me
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got to use one of the red phone systems and had the special codes for about a year.  So naturally I called my mom.  She told me how hot it was that day, and it was easily the biggest waste of taxpayer money I've ever been associated with.

I may or may not have actually done this.

However, I did also order a new aircraft carrier on a different system I really also shouldn't have had access to during that time.  I got an official inquiry on how I expected it to be delivered to my location, and that ended that.

I also may or may not have done this.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, that escalated quickly.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: :
It been nice talking to you all


We could all die at any moment - don't make your last post a lie ...
 
crackpancake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: The guy who answers the phone got a field promotion.  He's now General.


WAS, he WAS general.......he put on his shiny new uniform and upon disembarking from the heli was instantly shot.....


NEXT....
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Yeah, this woke me right up when I heard it. We have to communicate if we want to prevent accidents.
They're either not answering because they're not capable or they're not answering because they don't want to.

They might be deliberately not answering to yank our chain. But any of those three circumstances have critical implications. The third because it's SOOO stupid to do.

Hopefully it's Vlad just purging and we'll get someone on the phone eventually. Perhaps by going through Omsk.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x266]


You don't happen to have the number, do you Dmitry?  Just call Omsk information?  Ok.
 
