 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Ukraine invests heavily in the Russian Conflict Tank Market and sees a significant return on investment   (msn.com) divider line
84
    More: Amusing, MSN  
•       •       •

2537 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Mar 2022 at 1:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they do about the Zs painted aside these vehicles?

Would be full sweet if they would use it to write out Zelenskyy's name in Latin script.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: What do they do about the Zs painted aside these vehicles?

Would be full sweet if they would use it to write out Zelenskyy's name in Latin script.


Or they could just, you know... wash it off. (Sandblast, power washer, whatever.)
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Thoreny: What do they do about the Zs painted aside these vehicles?

Would be full sweet if they would use it to write out Zelenskyy's name in Latin script.

Or they could just, you know... wash it off. (Sandblast, power washer, whatever.)


Why do that?

You're rubbing the Z back in the face of the Russians by keeping it and using it in my way
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: dv-ous: Thoreny: What do they do about the Zs painted aside these vehicles?

Would be full sweet if they would use it to write out Zelenskyy's name in Latin script.

Or they could just, you know... wash it off. (Sandblast, power washer, whatever.)

Why do that?

You're rubbing the Z back in the face of the Russians by keeping it and using it in my way


I feel like avoiding friendly fire incidents is probably more important. The Ukrainians have plenty of ways to rub the Russians' collective noses in it.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: dv-ous: Thoreny: What do they do about the Zs painted aside these vehicles?

Would be full sweet if they would use it to write out Zelenskyy's name in Latin script.

Or they could just, you know... wash it off. (Sandblast, power washer, whatever.)

Why do that?

You're rubbing the Z back in the face of the Russians by keeping it and using it in my way


War crime, unfortunately. And that's not how they do things there.

https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docindex/v2_rul_rule62

Now if a civilian did that in self defence...

Well that'd just be funny.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fools!
Once all those tanks are all brought in to Ukraine Putin simply presses a button and ... I mean, didn't anyone see the Transformers movies?!?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope to see them popping up on eBay some day.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What country is this from?
It... No longer exists*

*Talkin about Russia.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I like to think those tractors are driven by the priest from Age of Empires.

/wololo
//wololo
///aiyoyoyo
/\/wololo
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sooner or later Russia will send the one million men of the Squatting Adidas Track Suit brigade with their 10 guns and one light armored UAZ pickup truck. Once Ukraine is out of bullets they shall swarm over them and win.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hammettman: I hope to see them popping up on eBay some day.


We need to take up a collection and buy our own Fark Tank. We could take out that Merriam-Webster Word of the Day page any time we wanted!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, you're saying the Ukrainians have been catching some Zs?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But guuuuuuuys, Ukraine is totally doooomed and needs to surrender now before it gets worse for them! Guys? Guuuyys, im serious, russia's gonna win any day now, i'm serious!

/s
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Here in Ukraaaaine...I've got 47 Russian tanks in my Russian tank account"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Plenty of old Soviet tanks owned by some NATO allies. Easier to transfer than planes. Question is if Ukraine has enough crews.

US has all those extra tanks the army doesn't want but congress forces it to buy. We can give those out to countries that donate Soviet tanks to Ukraine.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*


"C'mon down to Krazy Vlad's, do we have a deal for you!"
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*


It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*


Ukranian Babushka: *Slaps tank* You can fit so many dead Russians in this.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

"C'mon down to Krazy Vlad's, do we have a deal for you!"


"Buy within the next 24 hours to be entered into draw for air defense system!  Never used!"
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Between this war and the hasty departure of the United States from Afghanistan, the international black market for military weapons is overflowing with high quality bling right now.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Given what death traps tanks have become for Russians, do the Ukrainians want to be using tanks? I know the Russians have captured some of the anti-tank weapons the Ukrainians have been using.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tanks for nothing?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: hammettman: I hope to see them popping up on eBay some day.

We need to take up a collection and buy our own Fark Tank. We could take out that Merriam-Webster Word of the Day page any time we wanted!


Not a bad fundraising idea for Ukraine - bid on having a logo or name painted on the side of a trophy tank.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine


That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah everyone knows the defender wins ties.

/Ukraine is not weak
//Putin got involved in a land war in Asia
///Needs more Sicilians
 
comrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: What do they do about the Zs painted aside these vehicles?

Would be full sweet if they would use it to write out Zelenskyy's name in Latin script.


they've been putting a smear of yellow paint over them. You can still see the z but it's yellow now along with around it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.


I'm pretty sure in on the ground, there, all over it.
 
6655321
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Soon Russia will be sending members of the Putin Youth into battle.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.


It seems enough is known already to kick their asses very effectively.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.

I'm pretty sure in on the ground, there, all over it.


let me try that again:

I'm pretty sure THE CIA is on the ground, there, all over it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here at crazy Vlads we are practically giving these tanks away! Most have low mileage and still have the new tank smell!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.


Poorly.  They do things poorly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
PENNY SAVER ADS

If you are looking for Russian tanks (old models), call us. AFGHANISTAN, We're on the Net.

We not only have a lot of mint-condition antiques, but can copy any missing parts cheaply and quickly.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine


I guess that Drozd-2 anti-antitank feature didn't quite work as advertised.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

Ukranian Babushka: *Slaps tank* You can fit so many dead Russians in this.


I read that in Crazy Vaclav's voice:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.


Badly?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

groppet: Here at crazy Vlads we are practically giving these tanks away! Most have low mileage and still have the new tank smell!


New Tank smell dissipated shortly after the fall of the USSR. That's the era that these tanks are from.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.

It seems enough is known already to kick their asses very effectively.


Indeed!  But it is still totally worth going over that entire tank with a magnifying glass to see if it has any secrets to share.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm truly impressed Ukraine is kicking this much butt haha. Incorrectly, I presumed RUS would have this well in the bag in in cleanup mode by now. Love the spraypainted flags on the captured tanks lol awesome sauce
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TaskForce26: Yeah everyone knows the defender wins ties.

/Ukraine is not weak
//Putin got involved in a land war in Asia
///Needs more Sicilians


Ukraine is in Europe. Moscow is also in Europe.

Not Asia.

Geography is your friend.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [Fark user image 640x482]


That will never not be funny.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: I presumed RUS would have this well in the bag


Likewise. I assumed that the pure numbers of Russia would have blown thru the whole country in days.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: studebaker hoch: disaster bastard: Nimbull: Slightly used T-80 tank driven by a little old baboshka from the southern Urals eh?

*Kicks treads*

It got blowed up.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44855/russias-only-prototype-t-80um2-tank-was-destroyed-in-ukraine

That wreckage needs to be sent to the United States, same as the electronic warfare controller.   Even blowed up, it will have a wealth of information of how the Russians do things.

Badly?


Obviusly the tank was defeated, but checking it out is still important.   It would be no different if a prototype Russian aircraft was shot down.   Sure we killed it, but much can still be learned, in all manner of subjects.  Electronics, choice of materials, welding process and weld quality, ergonomics, NBC defenses, and tons more.
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.