(NPR)   Do those "Letters of Marque" thingys only apply to ships, or can they be used to bring colossal asshats to justice?
    Alex Jones  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jones' lawyer, Norman Pattis, said Thursday that Jones was following his doctor's guidance to not attend court proceedings because of undisclosed medical conditions

He's suffering from a cranial-rectal inversion.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That term is extremely triggering for folks from Nova Scotia. Just sayin'

/Novascotianers
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Order the doctor(s) who wrote him his 'stay at home' note(s) and direct them to appear to discuss their advice, diagnosis etc in detail.
 
whitroth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, no, they don't apply to him - he's not a woman, and they're only against women.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess nobody knows how to use those new fangled web cameras and remote conferencing software.
 
tnpir
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Order the doctor(s) who wrote him his 'stay at home' note(s) and direct them to appear to discuss their advice, diagnosis etc in detail.


HIPAA would like a word.

I'd rather pay three or four UFC fighters to just find Alex Jones and beat the ever loving f*ck out of him.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have the courts stopped virtual attendance already for these types of situation?
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jones was following his doctor's guidance

Oh, now he believes in science and listens to a doctor's guidance?
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"My patient has an acute case of caca-poopy-pants, your honor..."
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My doctor says I'm not obligated to pay taxes or attention.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tnpir: kmgenesis23: Order the doctor(s) who wrote him his 'stay at home' note(s) and direct them to appear to discuss their advice, diagnosis etc in detail.

HIPAA would like a word.

I'd rather pay three or four UFC fighters to just find Alex Jones and beat the ever loving f*ck out of him.


HIPAA isn't an iron curtain, and it deals primarily with how information is shared amongst healthcare professionals.  If there is a legal requirement for the information, even just a yes/no on whether someone is healthy enough to stand trial, there's a process to obtain information.  A judge is not the person to test that misinformed theory with.
 
Corvus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Black Americans - You get shot and killed for not complying with law enforcement.
White Americans - You follow the law and law enforcement at your own convenience.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Again - I'm not a lawyer, but this seems like an incredibly bad idea.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Order the doctor(s) who wrote him his 'stay at home' note(s) and direct them to appear to discuss their advice, diagnosis etc in detail.


No, that would only set up an appeal or somehow allow Jones to wriggle out of this, because the doctor would totally go into CYA mode.

Sanction him for the family's attorneys' fees and costs relating to the deposition and dragging his ass into the deposition.  Make it clear in the order that further failures to appear can be grounds for criminal contempt.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Alex can't come to court today.

Signed
Epstein's Mom
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is Alex Jones legit mentally ill? Because this seems like an incredibly self destructive thing to do.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Your Honor, my client has been diagnosed with as being deathly allergic to consequences"
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jones' doctor was so alarmed by his observations of Jones on Monday that he advised him to go to an emergency room or call 911. Jones refused and his doctor advised him to stay home

So his doctor told him to go to the ER or stay home and die?  Yeah, now that I think about it, that sounds about right.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The world would be a better place if Alex Jones was eliminated from the gene pool
 
