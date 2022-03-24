 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Guy in Florida broke into a large music store by climbing through a window near the roof, then fell 3 stories into a guitar display. He used an amp to break the front door and escape, but left blood everywhere which cops matched to his DNA   (tampabay.com) divider line
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the suspect's picture much less his name? Always quality reporting from the St. Pete Times or whatever its nom de jour is.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to love that place as a kid when it was still the Kapok Tree Restaurant. Lots of neat old things to explore & tons of tourist stop junk to bug my parents to buy. It's one of two places down there I wish were still around. Chief Charley's Steak House is the other.

/still have some Kapok Tree glasses
 
chipaku
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No Stairway?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Large music?  Aren't we supposed to call it 'thicc music' or something?
 
shamen123
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: No Stairway?


Denied!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ceiling Thief is watching you wah pedal.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: No Stairway?


That's why he fell.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are still music stores?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I used to love that place as a kid when it was still the Kapok Tree Restaurant. Lots of neat old things to explore & tons of tourist stop junk to bug my parents to buy. It's one of two places down there I wish were still around. Chief Charley's Steak House is the other.


Kind of crazy that place is a music store now. I bought a keyboard there over 20 years ago, so it's survived despite the strange venue. I was pretty little when it was Kapok but I remember the gift shop, having to pay immediately after ordering, and just the sheer size of the place.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: No Stairway?


AC/DC - If You Want Blood (You've Got It) (Official HD Video)
Youtube 6EWqTym2cQU
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I used to love that place as a kid when it was still the Kapok Tree Restaurant. Lots of neat old things to explore & tons of tourist stop junk to bug my parents to buy. It's one of two places down there I wish were still around. Chief Charley's Steak House is the other.

/still have some Kapok Tree glasses


Yes! Me too! Loved the cheesy take-home glasses my parents got with their cocktails from the Kapok Tree. Chief Charley's brings back the memories too. I liked to collect the tiny plastic cows that came with my cokes.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I used to love that place as a kid when it was still the Kapok Tree Restaurant. Lots of neat old things to explore & tons of tourist stop junk to bug my parents to buy. It's one of two places down there I wish were still around. Chief Charley's Steak House is the other.

/still have some Kapok Tree glasses


When it closed there was zero notice.  People showed up for their wedding receptions and the doors were locked.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<sad trombone>
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the awful crashing sound it made still sounded better than the sounds that resulted the next morning when the store reopened and some asshole came into the place and tried to play "Stairway to Heaven" on one of the store's guitars.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Right, they got his DNA from the "blood" he left everywhere...gooey, white "blood".
 
jman144
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: No Stairway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cwheelie: <sad trombone>


Piano fall sound effect
Youtube dUol19S7EaY
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It should bother us the police have DNA files on citizens.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That fall must have struck a chord but he didn't seem to fret and kept strumming
 
BassmanBP
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: isamudyson: I used to love that place as a kid when it was still the Kapok Tree Restaurant. Lots of neat old things to explore & tons of tourist stop junk to bug my parents to buy. It's one of two places down there I wish were still around. Chief Charley's Steak House is the other.

Kind of crazy that place is a music store now. I bought a keyboard there over 20 years ago, so it's survived despite the strange venue. I was pretty little when it was Kapok but I remember the gift shop, having to pay immediately after ordering, and just the sheer size of the place.


It was incredible when it was Thoroughbred Music. I practically lived there as a teenager - bought all my first "real" guitars/basses/amps, etc. there. The yearly guitar show was insane - they brought in folks like Slash to do clinics and meet-and-greets. That was a great time and place to be a teenage wannabe.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(drummer joke here)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: (drummer joke here)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: It should bother us the police have DNA files on citizens.


I'm assuming he's a frequent flyer as felons in a lot of states are required to register their DNA.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fell on the guitar display.  Dude almost came close to getting a Darwin Award and becoming the greatest heavy metal album cover ever.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
