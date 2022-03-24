 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Suspect killed by police had archery rifle, made from ithilmar and found in the Sylph Cave. Apparently police are just making up weapon types now. It still looks like an AK47   (ktvu.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds justified, point a weapon at police and fail to put it down and death should be expected.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Hey, just what you see, pal.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat! Only $160 on Amazon.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archery.
Rifle.

....

Ok.  Kinda like a smaller version of a harpoon gun, then?
 
fzyancey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Crossbow? Really?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So it specificallyshoots arrows at law enforcement?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sounds justified, point a weapon at police and fail to put it down and death should be expected.


They should at least have used the Spell of Doom.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Neat! Only $160 on Amazon.


The CO2 cartridges are the catch. Each one is good for 27 shots and costs 12 bucks.
 
Mattix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.umarexusa.com/umarex-airjavelin-co2-powered-air-archery-airgun-rifle

// Its a harpoon gun
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xanadian: Archery.
Rifle.

....

Ok.  Kinda like a smaller version of a harpoon gun, then?


Kinda looks like it.  I found this on a GIS for 'archery rifle.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Archery rifle? Not a crossbow?

*google*

Huh, learn something new...

"The Umarex AirJavelin is a new way to shoot arrows. Powered by CO2, the Umarex Air Javelin launches a 170-grain air bolt at 300 fps "

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Of course they douche it up to look "tactical". LOL air cooling cowl.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]


The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
UNAVAILBLE FOR COMMENT:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
... looks like a Scorpion.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: So it specifically shoots arrows at law enforcement?


That's what it says.

had allegedly pointed a rifle that shoots arrows at law enforcement
 
Dryad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xanadian: Archery.
Rifle.

....

Ok.  Kinda like a smaller version of a harpoon gun, then?


Yup. They shoot hunting arrows and/or crossbow bolts. Some are convertible to shoot steel ball bearings as well, so like a slingshot from hell.
Not sure what the point is, as they are illegal for hunting pretty well everywhere, IIRC.
-
I think they are popular with the ankle monitor crowd - working on air, they are not 'firearms' for those who can't possess guns
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: ... looks like a Scorpion.


It rocks you like a hurricane?
 
mononymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can it be upgraded with smithing stones, or does it need somber smithing stones? And what ash of war effects does it have?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would these guys have a rifle in their cave?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Protection from Normal Missiles would have rendered it useless.  Stupid cops.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vsavatar: Why would these guys have a rifle in their cave?
[Fark user image image 800x658]


Because not everyone appreciates guys in dresses?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]



That chart needs updating.  Everything is an AR-15 now.  AK-47s are passé.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: vsavatar: Why would these guys have a rifle in their cave?
[Fark user image image 800x658]

Because not everyone appreciates guys in dresses?


My understanding is they're non-binary, so I guess I don't know what the proper word to use in place of "guys" is.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, he brandishes a knife at deputies, then produces this arrow rifle.  Deputies retreat. Only when he comes out of house and approaches them with rifle do they shoot him.  Just how white is this guy?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: So, he brandishes a knife at deputies, then produces this arrow rifle.  Deputies retreat. Only when he comes out of house and approaches them with rifle do they shoot him.  Just how white is this guy?


Robert Jones, age 51 in Contra Costa, California.  I'm guessing borderline Irish.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
what will they think of next?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pfft.  Amateurs.  (My uncle had a crossbow, which was probably slightly more practical than this.)
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
okay i looked up these things and it seems like a device for someone who either sucks at using a bow or can't be bothered to learn to use one but still wants to bow hunt.   That said i have not looked into the legality of using them for bow hunting,
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Y'all never cut up a wire hanger, filed the tip to a point then muzzle loaded it into an air rifle?  This is the better version of that.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: syrynxx: Neat! Only $160 on Amazon.

The CO2 cartridges are the catch. Each one is good for 27 shots and costs 12 bucks.


Have you bought ammo lately?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sounds justified, point a weapon at police and fail to put it down and death should be expected.


I don't know about justified, but it is on the same level as burning a Koran in Saudi Arabia or sticking a knife into a 440 outlet.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: syrynxx: Neat! Only $160 on Amazon.

The CO2 cartridges are the catch. Each one is good for 27 shots and costs 12 bucks.


Ah. The printer ink theory of weaponry.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.


Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A: Subby apparently couldn't be bothered to RTFA before submitting it.
B: This just sounds like a speargun to me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Y'all never cut up a wire hanger, filed the tip to a point then muzzle loaded it into an air rifle?  This is the better version of that.


No but as a kid I used to put bottle rockets into the barrel and then light them. If, for a purely hypothetical example, you're in an ongoing dispute with some neighborhood kids over which group got to play in a vacant lot, it could be some convenient suppressive fire.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a rocket propelled chainsaw.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It can also fire arrows tipped with these.  If someone is pointing one of those things at me I'm not giving them the benefit of the doubt either.  Those little sharpened wings are hinged so that if you try to pull the arrow out they spread to prevent it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.

Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?


Given the weight of an arrow vs. a bullet, it's enough to kill.
F=1/2M*V^2, and an arrow weighs a LOT more than a bullet, so it doesn't need nearly as much speed to cause problems.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Magnanimous_J: syrynxx: Neat! Only $160 on Amazon.

The CO2 cartridges are the catch. Each one is good for 27 shots and costs 12 bucks.

Have you bought ammo lately?


And arrows are reusable if you don't get shot retrieving them
 
Loaded Six String
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.

Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?


Apparently 300fps is roughly equivalent with the speed of an arrow fired from a recurve bow whereas crossbow bolts range from 280fps to around 400fps. The damage done by this air-powered bowgun relative to recurve bows and crossbows would then be determined by the difference in the projectiles' weight and tip design. If this fired an arrow with the same weight and arrowhead design as a recurve bow, it would be of negligible difference.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I have a rocket propelled chainsaw.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fortunately, this is just a silly JPEG and not something someone would actually try.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.

Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?


Arrows kill differently than bullets.  If the arrow had a broad head, velocity is largely irrelevant because the cutting edges cause the major wounding action.  You could slowly push an arrow through someone's chest and it would kill them just as surely as if it zipped through at 300 fps.

Remember, untold thousands of deer are killed with arrows every fall.
 
BigBuzzman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: what will they think of next?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: DanInKansas: max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.

Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?

Given the weight of an arrow vs. a bullet, it's enough to kill.
F=1/2M*V^2, and an arrow weighs a LOT more than a bullet, so it doesn't need nearly as much speed to cause problems.


Using that formula really isn't valid like it is for bullets, when talking about archery.  Broad heads kill differently than bullets.  Once you've got enough energy to penetrate sufficiently, it no longer matters.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: Loucifer: I have a rocket propelled chainsaw.

[Fark user image image 750x600]

Fortunately, this is just a silly JPEG and not something someone would actually try.


Shooting RUNNING CHAINSAWS out from Cannon
Youtube 3ipoXPrm0q8
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.

Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?


Yes, because arrows don't do damage by impact and exploding flesh, they do damage by piercing and cutting through flesh. 300fps is still 200mph though, and at close range, you'd feel that - and if they were using broad heads (which are essentially pointy razor blades), it might go really deep - if not through you.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Loaded Six String: DanInKansas: max_pooper: sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x708]

The article is correct. The weapon is called an archery rifle. It's an air gun that shoots arrows.

Ignorant but sincere question: is 300 ft per second enough to cause much damage?

Apparently 300fps is roughly equivalent with the speed of an arrow fired from a recurve bow whereas crossbow bolts range from 280fps to around 400fps. The damage done by this air-powered bowgun relative to recurve bows and crossbows would then be determined by the difference in the projectiles' weight and tip design. If this fired an arrow with the same weight and arrowhead design as a recurve bow, it would be of negligible difference.


Three hundred fps is more like compound bow with lightweight carbon fiber arrows velocity, not recurve velocity.  Recurve is more like 150 to 200 fps.  Longbow is a bit lower but with some overlap.  Especially with wood or aluminum arrows.
 
