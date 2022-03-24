 Skip to content
'Go home while you're still alive'   (bbc.com)
50
    Russia, Ukraine, Russian language, Ukrainian troops  
•       •       •

50 Comments
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or die. Either way suits me.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ukraine! F*ck yeah!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.



The answer?  Turn around and start shooting.  Always kill the guy with a gun at your back before anybody else.  If you live, you win.  If you die, you take him with you out of spite.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Always good advice.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is going to irritate Putin and his fascist supporters.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or, as I like to put it:  Run away while you still got legs.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Or die. Either way suits me.


Going home is highly preferred.

First off, I'm tired of young people dying over this shiat.  This goes for every war everywhere.   The world needs to get past this somehow.

Second, when one soldier falls, another is sent to take their place.  Rinse and repeat.
 
bdub77
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.


Oh great, so in addition to invading a nation, he's ethnically cleansing his own people.

Jesus f*cking Christ.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You can valk home vith your head held high like men -
or get shipped home in box like inferior cabbage rollz all mushed up!'
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.redd.it image 297x167]


It's all fun and games until Putin deploys the Smegma crazies and Gayboy berserkers.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bdub77: koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.

Oh great, so in addition to invading a nation, he's ethnically cleansing his own people.

Jesus f*cking Christ.



This is definitely an interesting wrinkle.  Instead of doing the work quietly at home, he's killing two birds by slamming them against each other.  Makes sense for Putin, considering this is one of his goals...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


The answer?  Turn around and start shooting.  Always kill the guy with a gun at your back before anybody else. If you live, you win.  If you die, you take him with you out of spite.


The beauty of the Russian military is that it's fully mechanized.

You're in a tank/IFV/APC, what are they going to do, rocket their own armor in front of the Ukrainians?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Interesting that THIS guy hasn't been seen in a while.

That side-eye probably cost him.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Kuroshin: NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


The answer?  Turn around and start shooting.  Always kill the guy with a gun at your back before anybody else. If you live, you win.  If you die, you take him with you out of spite.

The beauty of the Russian military is that it's fully mechanized.

You're in a tank/IFV/APC, what are they going to do, rocket their own armor in front of the Ukrainians?



Would the Ukrainians even know that anything odd had happened?  I mean, this is the Russian military we're talking about, and the past month...
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ukrainians know that they're winning this war, and they ain't gonna back down. Putin also cannot keep losing troops and equipment at his current rate of attrition, something the Ukrainians know as well.
If Putin doesn't end this war, he's gonna destroy his own military and STILL lose.
 
bittermang
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.


Suddenly it makes sense.

He wins? He gets the glory of reviving the Soviet Republic.

He loses? Well at least he was able to get some pesky minorities off the books.

But his disgusting little plan never anticipated failing so hard that it would unite the world, and expose Russia as the bumbling frauds they always have been.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


There's always the 3rd option: Shoot your officers and then surrender.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bdub77: koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.

Oh great, so in addition to invading a nation, he's ethnically cleansing his own people.

Jesus f*cking Christ.


No, he's sending other ethnic groups to get slaughtered while keeping the Russians close to home.

That puzzles and somewhat concerns me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Interesting that THIS guy hasn't been seen in a while.

That side-eye probably cost him.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


Hey I am the Defense Minister.  You are on offense, that's a different guy.
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


The ghost of General Zhukov nods in approval
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: First off, I'm tired of young people dying over this shiat.  This goes for every war everywhere.   The world needs to get past this somehow.


A lockable room in the basement of the U.N for beligerent heads of state, with a half brick in a sock each?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.redd.it image 297x167]


We need this Mad Max meme with the mask painted in Ukraine flag colors.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Go back home to Russia?  Have you seen that shiathole lately?  There's barely any food or booze, none of my credit cards work, and there's no Netflix!  Please take the keys to my BMP and I'll just walk all the way to a civilized country like Romania."
 
thehobbes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: thehobbes: Kuroshin: NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


The answer?  Turn around and start shooting.  Always kill the guy with a gun at your back before anybody else. If you live, you win.  If you die, you take him with you out of spite.

The beauty of the Russian military is that it's fully mechanized.

You're in a tank/IFV/APC, what are they going to do, rocket their own armor in front of the Ukrainians?


Would the Ukrainians even know that anything odd had happened?  I mean, this is the Russian military we're talking about, and the past month...


There were reports about the Russians launching Grad MLRS salvos onto their own troops...

And an Su-25 strike,...

So you have a point.

And during the Ossetian war the Russians were taking cover from any plane they saw while ignoring the fact that the Georgian air force flew zero sorties the entire conflict.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: "Go back home to Russia?  Have you seen that shiathole lately?  There's barely any food or booze, none of my credit cards work, and there's no Netflix!  Please take the keys to my BMP and I'll just walk all the way to a civilized country like Romania."


The million dollar reward for any defecting planes/pilots makes you wonder how they're keeping their pilots loyal..
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.


Arrows cost money. Use up the Irish Chechens. The dead cost nothing.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Kuroshin: thehobbes: Kuroshin: NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


The answer?  Turn around and start shooting.  Always kill the guy with a gun at your back before anybody else. If you live, you win.  If you die, you take him with you out of spite.

The beauty of the Russian military is that it's fully mechanized.

You're in a tank/IFV/APC, what are they going to do, rocket their own armor in front of the Ukrainians?


Would the Ukrainians even know that anything odd had happened?  I mean, this is the Russian military we're talking about, and the past month...

There were reports about the Russians launching Grad MLRS salvos onto their own troops...

And an Su-25 strike,...

So you have a point.

And during the Ossetian war the Russians were taking cover from any plane they saw while ignoring the fact that the Georgian air force flew zero sorties the entire conflict.



To mangle a phrase: "Everything's a target if you're stupid enough."
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Lance Robdon: "Go back home to Russia?  Have you seen that shiathole lately?  There's barely any food or booze, none of my credit cards work, and there's no Netflix!  Please take the keys to my BMP and I'll just walk all the way to a civilized country like Romania."

The million dollar reward for any defecting planes/pilots makes you wonder how they're keeping their pilots loyal..



Option A) True Believers

Option B) Hostages

Pick as much as you want from either.
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bittermang: koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.

Suddenly it makes sense.

He wins? He gets the glory of reviving the Soviet Republic.



He hasn't even won yet and he's already achieved this "glory."   Going forward, Russians can look forward to LARPing old style Soviet days: food lines, shortages of everything, shiat money that doesn't work anywhere outside of the country, Fascist police knocking at the door, stopping them on the street, asking questions, whereabouts, etc... and fairly soon, the borders may close.  What's not to love?  And 50% will love it.  The question remains, will there be enough people to say fark this shiat and end it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Interesting that THIS guy hasn't been seen in a while.

That side-eye probably cost him.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


He was on a "zoom call" today but people say it was old video of him.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506977167003070474?s=20&t=LQT4RdolzDLmZRyLHOmo2w
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Lance Robdon: "Go back home to Russia?  Have you seen that shiathole lately?  There's barely any food or booze, none of my credit cards work, and there's no Netflix!  Please take the keys to my BMP and I'll just walk all the way to a civilized country like Romania."

The million dollar reward for any defecting planes/pilots makes you wonder how they're keeping their pilots loyal..


It's hard to fit your family in the back of a fighter plane w/o someone raising questions.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not a Russian war, it's Farked.ru!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops.

What the Romans were doing with foreign mercenaries very late in their Empire in the West, and what we did to some extent with conscripts in Vietnam.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Variations of that phrase have worked for me a few times.
 
indylaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
Can anyone translate the text on the death's head patch on his uniform?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scanman61: NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.

The ghost of General Zhukov nods in approval


Yeah, but he had hundreds of thousands of men and thousands of machines rushing to replace the fallen... not so much this time. In June of 1941 they had almost 5,000,000 troops.

War today is much different. They are so f*cked.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: towatchoverme: Interesting that THIS guy hasn't been seen in a while.

That side-eye probably cost him.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

He was on a "zoom call" today but people say it was old video of him.

[Fark user image 532x505]
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1506977167003070474?s=20&t=LQT4RdolzDLmZRyLHOmo2w



Holy shiat!  They can't even get a camera in place facing a screen recording prior to hitting the "Start Video" button!  ROTFLMAO
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bdub77: koder: Few of the Russian corpses appear to be ethnic Russians, instead they are ethnic minorities. White bands on their uniforms distinguish them from regular Russian troops. "These aren't real Russians," another Ukrainian fighter said as we passed bodies by the road. "They don't know why they are here," he said.

That's kind of disgusting--but expected--from Pootsie.

Oh great, so in addition to invading a nation, he's ethnically cleansing his own people.

Jesus f*cking Christ.


More than 150 years ago my grandfather and his brother left Lithuania to come to the US because they knew they were going to be cannon fodder for the Russian army.

Why kill "real" Russians in the first wave when the inferiors can take the hit.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bdub77: koder: Oh great, so in addition to invading a nation, he's ethnically cleansing


The US and Europe need to make this known to the breakaway areas of Russia: he's using YOURpeople as cannon fodder, to further RUSSIANgoals. Get them to rise up and divide Russia into separate states.

NATO should be providing counterbattery weapons to push the Russian artillery out of range. Seems like it's the only effective weapon they have right now. A few dozen M777 towed artillery pieces and enough ammo for a month would be nice. If Russia is digging in around Kyiv and other cities, precisionartillery will push them out quickly.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Lance Robdon: "Go back home to Russia?  Have you seen that shiathole lately?  There's barely any food or booze, none of my credit cards work, and there's no Netflix!  Please take the keys to my BMP and I'll just walk all the way to a civilized country like Romania."

The million dollar reward for any defecting planes/pilots makes you wonder how they're keeping their pilots loyal..


Families held hostage at the Russian airbases.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

indylaw: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x637]Can anyone translate the text on the death's head patch on his uniform?


Says "How to Holiday" according to Google Lens Translate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: New Rising Sun: [i.redd.it image 297x167]

We need this Mad Max meme with the mask painted in Ukraine flag colors.


Sooo, braveheart?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If they turn around... shot by their own Army...

If they keep going... killed by Ukrainians...

What a wonderful position to be in.


Surrender. Accept the bounty for your arms and citizenship in a better country.

The Ukrainians have given them an out.

I'm very impressed by the Ukrainians almost always picking the smart move. I really like these people.
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indylaw: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x637]Can anyone translate the text on the death's head patch on his uniform?


Not 100% sure, but I believe it says 'how to holiday'
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: thehobbes: Lance Robdon: "Go back home to Russia?  Have you seen that shiathole lately?  There's barely any food or booze, none of my credit cards work, and there's no Netflix!  Please take the keys to my BMP and I'll just walk all the way to a civilized country like Romania."

The million dollar reward for any defecting planes/pilots makes you wonder how they're keeping their pilots loyal..

Families held hostage at the Russian airbases.


A million dollars and a Ukrainian passport.

Just takes one fight with the missus.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indylaw: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x637]Can anyone translate the text on the death's head patch on his uniform?


I think it's something about "as holy/a saint".
 
