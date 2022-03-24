 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   International Bring Your Daughter to Illegal BASE Jump Day is off to a rocky start   (ktla.com) divider line
53
    More: Sad, High-rise, Apartment, Tower block, Skyscraper, House, 16-year-old daughter, San Diego, top of a high-rise apartment building  
•       •       •

1360 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BASE jumpers don't have reserve parachutes.

There isn't enough time during a jump to use them.

If the main doesn't work, you die.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure he left a lasting impression on his daughter, the ground.

/had to get that one out of the way
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a "loud pop"

Unfortunately, pop was flat when they got there.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He taught her a valuable lesson that day, which is to not jump off of buildings.

Hopefully he has insurance that covers suicide, which is basically what this ended up being.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smashing!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That building was completed relatively recently. It doesn't look tall enough to BASE jump from. It's weirdly expensive considering half the units appear to have a view of nothing but the parking lot at UTC.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died as he lived: self-centered and irresponsible.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: BASE jumpers don't have reserve parachutes.

There isn't enough time during a jump to use them.

If the main doesn't work, you die.


Cause of death: Suicide.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said. He wasn't immediately identified.

Oof -- so he was intact enough to consider CPR a valid treatment on-scene, at least for a little bit. That's a rough thought.  I would have assumed from 23 stories up your skull would crack open.  Maybe he had a helmet that kept the outside together even if the inside got banged around.  Guessing there was plenty of internal bleeding in other areas, the heart and liver being the ones that come to mind first.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This very committed father-of-the-year took the old trope "well if your friends father jumped off a building, does that mean you would too?" to its extreme.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my final days at the NYSE we had office space in the building next door to where the actual trading floor is. Someone jumped from building next door and landed right outside the 8th floor window of our offices. She was DOA and the people who sat next to those window were all kinds of mentally messed up after that. That was not a good day.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the last thing to go through his mind was...he typed lobbing up a big juicy softball for the next commenter...
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
23 floors doesn't seem high enough
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High risks sports like base jumping or wingsuit flying or rather insane but if you wish to take your life in your hands, fine. But to do so and leave a child without a father is just self-centered and irresponsible.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we using the sad tag for this?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: That building was completed relatively recently. It doesn't look tall enough to BASE jump from. It's weirdly expensive considering half the units appear to have a view of nothing but the parking lot at UTC.


Walking distance to the new trolley station, plus blood on the walkways bumps the value
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: In my final days at the NYSE we had office space in the building next door to where the actual trading floor is. Someone jumped from building next door and landed right outside the 8th floor window of our offices. She was DOA and the people who sat next to those window were all kinds of mentally messed up after that. That was not a good day.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All his BASE are belong to dust
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i guess minimum base jumping height is determined in a similar manner to bridge weight limits
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he didn't understand the gravity of the situation.

/dad jokes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said. He wasn't immediately identified.

Oof -- so he was intact enough to consider CPR a valid treatment on-scene, at least for a little bit. That's a rough thought.  I would have assumed from 23 stories up your skull would crack open.  Maybe he had a helmet that kept the outside together even if the inside got banged around.  Guessing there was plenty of internal bleeding in other areas, the heart and liver being the ones that come to mind first.


chute might've slowed him down some if he deployed it too late.  enough to not kill him instantly, but long enough to suffer
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Obviously he didn't understand the gravity of the situation.

/dad jokes.


Though he did have a concrete understanding.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What an asshole.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dallylamma: I wonder what the last thing to go through his mind was...he typed lobbing up a big juicy softball for the next commenter...


Asphalt.

/You're welcome
//Tip your veal
///Third slashy reminds you to try the waitress
 
strutin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

labman: He taught her a valuable lesson that day, which is to not jump off of buildings.

Hopefully he has insurance that covers suicide, which is basically what this ended up being.


There's no way that could be a thing - you couldn't actually buy that cause that would make certain choices so much easier.

/kids would be set at least.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

strutin: labman: He taught her a valuable lesson that day, which is to not jump off of buildings.

Hopefully he has insurance that covers suicide, which is basically what this ended up being.

There's no way that could be a thing - you couldn't actually buy that cause that would make certain choices so much easier.

/kids would be set at least.


Any halfway decent term policy will cover suicide after 24 months.
 
jkerr419us
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ace in your face: 23 floors doesn't seem high enough


Just barely given wind conditions.   The minimum for base jumping is 200 ft assuming you do it perfectly.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: alitaki: In my final days at the NYSE we had office space in the building next door to where the actual trading floor is. Someone jumped from building next door and landed right outside the 8th floor window of our offices. She was DOA and the people who sat next to those window were all kinds of mentally messed up after that. That was not a good day.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 350x197] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jkerr419us: ace in your face: 23 floors doesn't seem high enough

Just barely given wind conditions.   The minimum for base jumping is 200 ft assuming you do it perfectly.


This is San Diego. There is no weather.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is illegal and participants can be cited for misdemeanors such as trespassing.

Yeah, I don't think he's going to mind if you cite him with a misdemeanor now.

Also he's an amateur:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

labman: He taught her a valuable lesson that day, which is to not jump off of buildings.

Hopefully he has insurance that covers suicide, which is basically what this ended up being.


Not sure he was that good of a communicator to have insurance in place

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the kid. Where can I send an "I'm sorry your dad was a farking idiot" card?
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could've been worse.
Daughter could have been watching down below from the landing "loud pop" zone.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
studebaker hoch:

BASE jumpers don't have reserve parachutes.

There isn't enough time during a jump to use them.

If the main doesn't work, you die.


This is the worst haiku I've ever read.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hammettman: Could've been worse.
Daughter could have been watching down below from the landing "loud pop" zone.


Could have landed on his daughter
 
Snooza
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who BASE jumps at night anyway?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why are we using the sad tag for this?


Because we don't have a 'HaHa Dumbass' tag?
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: hammettman: Could've been worse.
Daughter could have been watching down below from the landing "loud pop" zone.

Could have landed on his daughter


Okay, that is, indeed, worse.

More worse: Lands on his daughter, which kills her, but broke his fall enough to let him survive, albeit, as a vegetable, parked at the hospital for a year and a half in a coma, bleeding the rest of the family's finances dry, which sends mom to the very roof top of the base jump to leap to her own death.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time a BASE jumper died during a protest while her photographer husband covered the event: Parachutist plunges to death during Yosemite protest [azdailysun.com]
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Why are we using the sad tag for this?


The 16 year old daughter.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rob4127: Reminds me of the time a BASE jumper died during a protest while her photographer husband covered the event: Parachutist plunges to death during Yosemite protest [azdailysun.com]


That article got off to a great start:

A veteran parachutist plunged to her death off one of Yosemite's most spectacular granite monoliths Friday during a protest intended to show that such jumps can be done safely.
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jkerr419us: ace in your face: 23 floors doesn't seem high enough

Just barely given wind conditions.   The minimum for base jumping is 200 ft assuming you do it perfectly.


Wow. 200 ft seems really, really not high enough, but apparently some guy managed to complete a 100 ft jump from the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio.
 
squidloe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

strutin: labman: He taught her a valuable lesson that day, which is to not jump off of buildings.

Hopefully he has insurance that covers suicide, which is basically what this ended up being.

There's no way that could be a thing - you couldn't actually buy that cause that would make certain choices so much easier.

/kids would be set at least.


Insurance policies will cover suicide, typically 2 years after the policy is written
 
minnkat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"a 911 caller heard a "loud pop" similar to a gunshot head hitting concrete at high speed."
 
dallylamma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Rob4127: Reminds me of the time a BASE jumper died during a protest while her photographer husband covered the event: Parachutist plunges to death during Yosemite protest [azdailysun.com]

That article got off to a great start:

A veteran parachutist plunged to her death off one of Yosemite's most spectacular granite monoliths Friday during a protest intended to show that such jumps can be done safely.


She should have jumped carrying all that heavy irony.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dallylamma: I wonder what the last thing to go through his mind was...he typed lobbing up a big juicy softball for the next commenter...


His knees.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.