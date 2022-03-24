 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   Things you never want to Tweet -- your password, your home address, and "I'm The Best Drunk Driver Ever"   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Driving under the influence, Twitter, Murder, Drunk driving in the United States, Remove Intoxicated Drivers, Drunk driving, Jayana Tanae Webb, Twitter users  
•       •       •

nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unless they were referring to golf, they are automatically wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time I drive drunk is if I'm seated in front of my gaming PC jamming on some Wreckfest, where the only collisions are pixelated.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This woman is going to prison for a very long time...
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Depends on how you define "best" - she's got a helluva body count
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This woman is going to prison for a very long time...


She'll be the best prison inmate ever.
 
