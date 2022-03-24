 Skip to content
(Politico)   Supreme Court rules that pastor can lay hands on man being executed by lethal injection. Doesn't recommend it for those being electrocuted   (politico.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If he's high enough level and does it at the correct time, he may be able to prevent the guy from dying.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Strange", subby?  It seems pretty obvious a Freedom of Religion thing to me.  As long as the priest isn't interfering with the sentence being carried out, there's no reason to restrict his access to the prisoner.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why anyone would say no to ANY of these requests. It's literally the last thing you can do for someone. Fark, if a prisoner wants to get a handy while they pump him full of drugs, I'm all for it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I don't know why anyone would say no to ANY of these requests. It's literally the last thing you can do for someone. Fark, if a prisoner wants to get a handy while they pump him full of drugs, I'm all for it.


I'll add you to the volunteer list.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But an ideologically broad array of justices disagreed, joining Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion backing a more sweeping interpretation of the government's duty to cater to the religious practices of prisoners.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Thomas is a dick.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand it's being comforted by your stupid Bronze Age religion. On the other hand, he's literally being executed right then and there so what's the point?
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: If he's high enough level and does it at the correct time, he may be able to prevent the guy from dying.


One of my favorite loopholes in Warld of Wowcraft was how - with a macro - you could cast all your spells at all their lower levels. So if a curative spell had a secondary blanket effect, such as "removes all debuffs", you could cast it on someone at Lv 1 for virtually no cost versus the Lv 80 version.

I would have to imagine the Supreme Court has nerfed that by now, tho
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for this dumb fark
God bless this total piece of shiat
Let the power of the Lord course through him like the lethal cocktail of laboratory chemicals through his vei-- oh yeah, yeah, OK he's dead. His eternal spirit has passed from this !-- Whoo, ooh, *cough cough* that does not smell good. Where do you guys usually go after this? The rest of my day is wide open. What's around here?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Clarence Thomas is a dick.


*with pubes
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas is an evil, authoritarian piece of shiat.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, kinda hard to believe Texas' love of execution outweighs its religious affinity, but this lays it bare.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know,
Regardless of what the condemned did, It's simply human to respect last wishes.
They're not getting let go.
They're probably not going to live through it.
They're being punished by taking away what might have remained of their life.

Letting them have a final visit with a priest, even if you're coming from the viewpoint of an ardent atheist, is a simple request that least keeps humanity in the process.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dare say, during the execution, the inmate may have had other things on his mind than preserving his objection for the record.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: UberDave: If he's high enough level and does it at the correct time, he may be able to prevent the guy from dying.

One of my favorite loopholes in Warld of Wowcraft was how - with a macro - you could cast all your spells at all their lower levels. So if a curative spell had a secondary blanket effect, such as "removes all debuffs", you could cast it on someone at Lv 1 for virtually no cost versus the Lv 80 version.

I would have to imagine the Supreme Court has nerfed that by now, tho


I missed that level of control when they removed that feature.  rank 1 mindflay for shadow priest and the frost trap from mages was a nice way to conserve mana when doing crowd control.

I even split the dispel so I could choose if I wanted to debuff myself or remove a buff from the enemy, instead of the game deciding. I think they have split the spell into two now.

been years since I played.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, non christian religions don't get any sort of accomodations for any reason anywhere ever. Not even to comfort the dying.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Clarence Thomas is a dick.


Yeah, I really don't see the issue that bumble farked this all the way up to the highest court of the land.

Tuxus luvs Jusus. Last rites are a thing. His request isn't beyond any reasonable measure, statute, limitation, or right that I would deny to any man I was about to send up Styx River.

And along comes Thomas with another shot at trying to win the Bizarro Pulitzer Prize in Dissent.

Don't you have a hospital bed to be dying of "not" Covid in? farking rotten old avatar of contempt for all that is rightous.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, what two consenting adults do in the privacy of the execution chamber is none of my business...

On a serious note, if we do away with the death penalty there is no need for this. More often than not is far cheaper to just keep them locked up for the rest of their lives.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Wow, kinda hard to believe Texas' love of execution outweighs its religious affinity, but this lays it bare.


The convicted man's name is Ramirez.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't know why anyone would say no to ANY of these requests. It's literally the last thing you can do for someone. Fark, if a prisoner wants to get a handy while they pump him full of drugs, I'm all for it.


Do you suggest just start jackin' at a set time before the drugs get pushed, and what happens, happens, or do you let the guy finish and then push the drugs?
What if he has performance anxiety and just isn't climaxing? Do you keep jackin' until the magic happens, or at some point does the warden say "Look man, it's been 2 hours, either wrap it up, or we wrap it up for you."?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok. Mandatory body cavity search of priest...with habanero lube*.
*Not a fan of religion in general
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Ok. Mandatory body cavity search of priest...with habanero lube*.
*Not a fan of religion in general


The fark is he gonna bring in, the antidote?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Before this, the pastor was only allowed to sit in the audience and clap harder.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I don't know why anyone would say no to ANY of these requests. It's literally the last thing you can do for someone. Fark, if a prisoner wants to get a handy while they pump him full of drugs, I'm all for it.


Of course it was because Muslims and Buddhists wanted the same accommodations as Christians..

Texas bans chaplains from its execution chamber
The U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of Patrick Murphy last week because he wasn't given access to a Buddhist chaplain. Now, no chaplains will be allowed in the death chamber.

The court stopped Murphy's execution hours after it was scheduled to begin, ruling Texas could not execute him until his late appeal was considered unless the state provided a Buddhist spiritual adviser in the execution chamber. The ruling came less than two months after the same court decided against stopping the execution of a black prisoner in Alabama who requested a Muslim imam at his execution. Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued an opinion declaring that the exclusion of a Buddhist adviser was religious discrimination and proposed two alternatives for the Texas prison system: Don't allow any chaplains into the execution chambers, or allow chaplains of all religions.

Texas has chosen the former option. New execution procedures signed Tuesday say that chaplains and ministers may "observe the execution only from the witness rooms."


I think the reasoning should be that it's a reasonable religious accommodation and would violate not only the First, but the Eighth as well because denying it is simply intended as a form of  cruel and/or unusual punishment. I'm sure some priest has muttered "May God have mercy on your soul" before an execution. If we're going to kill them anyway, at least give them that - it's not like it will change anything.

Or, if their god does show mercy on their soul because of it, maybe that's how it should be.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Olympic Trolling Judge: Clarence Thomas is a dick.

*with pubes


*on a can of coke, no less!
 
bittermang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: bittermang: UberDave: If he's high enough level and does it at the correct time, he may be able to prevent the guy from dying.

One of my favorite loopholes in Warld of Wowcraft was how - with a macro - you could cast all your spells at all their lower levels. So if a curative spell had a secondary blanket effect, such as "removes all debuffs", you could cast it on someone at Lv 1 for virtually no cost versus the Lv 80 version.

I would have to imagine the Supreme Court has nerfed that by now, tho

I missed that level of control when they removed that feature.  rank 1 mindflay for shadow priest and the frost trap from mages was a nice way to conserve mana when doing crowd control.

I even split the dispel so I could choose if I wanted to debuff myself or remove a buff from the enemy, instead of the game deciding. I think they have split the spell into two now.

been years since I played.


You remember how after level 62ish, nobody could win the Capture the Flag Battleground? Teams just stalemating all day, and everyone's abilities being such that you just couldn't pull away with the game.

Well what they didn't know, on the Alliance side that day, was that I don't give a fark what game engine this is. Quakeworld. Wowcraft. My Little Pony: Friendship is a Battlefield 2042. IDGAF. If the ruleset is CTF, and my objective is your flag, guess what's gonna keep happening next?

I sat inside their flag room for what felt like years. Waiting for the exact perfect moment to grab my prize. Like Shelob, I stalked the room unsern. Like Groundhog Day, I watched them respawn, I studied their routes, I counted their steps. I had already failed at this an infinite times, so this time had to be exactly right.

And I sprung from my shadow like a shot in the dark. I dodge fights like a linebacker. I wait until the corner to activate Sprint, so I can just run flat out in a straight line apex toward the door. I'm hit with every player castable debuff, including ones from other games. I make it to the midfield, and my team rallies Infront of me, sending out counter buffs and raw DPS. And it's all heroics for nothing, because here's your groundhog, nearly dead again.

When my Sprint cooldown hits, and my eye scans over to Vanish. And I remember how this morning I had setup some odd Lv 1 spell macros. Pop Vanish to shed ALL my debuffs. MASH on Sprint. And GO.

That's game. For the Horde.

But I digress

/Really glad you get to have your last rights, guy //Sorry we had to make it such a pain since you're already gonna die and have clearly accepted that ///Inline slashies
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: yuthinasia: Ok. Mandatory body cavity search of priest...with habanero lube*.
*Not a fan of religion in general

The fark is he gonna bring in, the antidote?


Hey, he might.  The Bible says if you believe in Jesus enough, you can drink poison and not be harmed.
Doesn't say anything about injections though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about final sex rites with a banging hot satanic priestess?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why can't a family member of the victim do some of that "laying on of hands" stuff?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Olympic Trolling Judge: Clarence Thomas is a dick.

*with pubes

*on a can of coke, no less!


Yes but the real question is who put them there!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: monkeyboycjc: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Olympic Trolling Judge: Clarence Thomas is a dick.

*with pubes

*on a can of coke, no less!

Yes but the real question is who put them there!



Some dick.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus will forgive him and he'll go to heaven.

Just like his executioner.

No hard feelings. All is forgiven. We're in heaven.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a weird perversion.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bittermang: You remember how after level 62ish, nobody could win the Capture the Flag Battleground? Teams just stalemating all day, and everyone's abilities being such that you just couldn't pull away with the game.


ugh, capture the flag.

I did end up with a team of players where we had a different strat for a capture the flag (wanna say battlemech) where we realized you only get points if the flag is brought back to the other base. The other team can pick up your flag 100 times, but if they cannot get back to their base: zero points.  So who cares if they GET to your flag?

Instead of guarding the flag, we just dominated the midfield and made sure they couldn't return it.  we could roll 3v5 and win with that strategy.

/RIP inmate dude
 
