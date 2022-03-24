 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Ultravox, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, and The Jazz Butcher. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
43
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 24 Mar 2022 at 12:30 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G'day everyone :o)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heeeeelllooooo farquers! Ready for Jazz Butcher...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm out of bed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Been digging into some new music today & this was released yesterday & it's pretty bloody good
Bullet Farm
Youtube vPIyLuoxOFE

Sadly, the only place it seems to be for sale is on amazolian & apple who both deal in poor quality audio soup.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm hoping it's Ultravox from the John Foxx days.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Stuck in a meeting, hope it won't drag on too long.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: Been digging into some new music today & this was released yesterday & it's pretty bloody good
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vPIyLuoxOFE]
Sadly, the only place it seems to be for sale is on amazolian & apple who both deal in poor quality audio soup.


And that would be why I still buy cd's lol
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should we be wearing Church shoes today?

images.coltortiboutique.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Been digging into some new music today & this was released yesterday & it's pretty bloody good
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vPIyLuoxOFE]
Sadly, the only place it seems to be for sale is on amazolian & apple who both deal in poor quality audio soup.

And that would be why I still buy cd's lol


Honestly, having heard their other stuff, I would buy a CD. But they only seem to have about 3 or 4 tracks out so not even an album's worth really
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Should we be wearing Church shoes today?

[images.coltortiboutique.com image 850x1275]


I think this rerun is pre Church service.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Culture Moment! I already had yogurt for lunch, I can skip this part.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
launchnotes.imgix.netView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
present, ish..
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"different interestses"?

He's speaking Gollumish
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 335x350]


Though today is my "friday" work wise, I have more adulting I have to do tomorrow. I need a break from being responsible.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: [Fark user image 335x350]

Though today is my "friday" work wise, I have more adulting I have to do tomorrow. I need a break from being responsible.


I adulted this week too.
I stained & oiled some garden furniture.
I'm so rock n roll
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: [Fark user image 335x350]

Though today is my "friday" work wise, I have more adulting I have to do tomorrow. I need a break from being responsible.


Adulting is hard. Still don't have a handle on it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does he appreciate us involuntary listeners?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No more episodes of Matt?
WTF?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Um... good evening everybody!
I'm... like... not ready, just... um... came home but I'm.... like... um.... present.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: No more episodes of Matt?
WTF?


Did he say that? I wasn't paying attention.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here we gooo....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: pc_gator: [Fark user image 335x350]

Though today is my "friday" work wise, I have more adulting I have to do tomorrow. I need a break from being responsible.

Adulting is hard. Still don't have a handle on it.


It's generally overrated.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: No more episodes of Matt?
WTF?

Did he say that? I wasn't paying attention.


Yeah. He said it was his final show.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 425x669]


You probably don't have enough $$ to force me to put bananas on my cereal. Ugh. :p
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: No more episodes of Matt?
WTF?


NOOOOOOO I like his millenial observations.
I feel so smart and eloquent after listening to his show...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive: pc_gator: [Fark user image 335x350]

Though today is my "friday" work wise, I have more adulting I have to do tomorrow. I need a break from being responsible.

Adulting is hard. Still don't have a handle on it.

It's generally overrated.


It can be a drag, but you are allowed to write some of your own rules. I describe adulthood as the freedom to have ice cream for dinner whenever you want and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/have also done a lot of adulting this week
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
(from 2021-10-07)

Great again! Thanks!

Today's playlist

The Jazz Butcher - Chicken Town
The Jazz Butcher - Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)
The Jazz Butcher - Still In The Kitchen
The Jazz Butcher - Zombie Love
Ultravox - Vienna
Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Atari Baby
Snowy Red - The Long Run
The Fixx - Secret Separation
Velvet Starlings - There's Nobody There (velvetstarlings.bandcamp.com)
Amyl & The Sniffers - Hertz (amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com)
ACTORS - Only Lonely (actors.bandcamp.com)
IDLES - The Beachland Ballroom (idlesband.bandcamp.com)
Anne Marie - Cutting Deep (swissdarknights.bandcamp.com)
King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman (kinghannah.bandcamp.com)
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry - Heaven
Royal Crescent Mob - Nanana
Sex Gang Children - Into The Abyss
The Young Fresh Fellows - My Friend Ringo
Biff bang pow! - In A Mourning Town
The Dead Milkmen - Rocketship
Kitchens Of Distinction - Escape!
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Fireworks [12" version]
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Forgot that SCNW choked up about Pat Fish
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: (from 2021-10-07)

Great again! Thanks!

Today's playlist

The Jazz Butcher - Chicken Town
The Jazz Butcher - Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)
The Jazz Butcher - Still In The Kitchen
The Jazz Butcher - Zombie Love
Ultravox - Vienna
Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Atari Baby
Snowy Red - The Long Run
The Fixx - Secret Separation
Velvet Starlings - There's Nobody There (velvetstarlings.bandcamp.com)
Amyl & The Sniffers - Hertz (amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com)
ACTORS - Only Lonely (actors.bandcamp.com)
IDLES - The Beachland Ballroom (idlesband.bandcamp.com)
Anne Marie - Cutting Deep (swissdarknights.bandcamp.com)
King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman (kinghannah.bandcamp.com)
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry - Heaven
Royal Crescent Mob - Nanana
Sex Gang Children - Into The Abyss
The Young Fresh Fellows - My Friend Ringo
Biff bang pow! - In A Mourning Town
The Dead Milkmen - Rocketship
Kitchens Of Distinction - Escape!
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Fireworks [12" version]


I'm going to miss Siouxsie again?!! This timeline sucks. Fark. I'll have to fix this myself.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive: pc_gator: [Fark user image 335x350]

Though today is my "friday" work wise, I have more adulting I have to do tomorrow. I need a break from being responsible.

Adulting is hard. Still don't have a handle on it.

It's generally overrated.

It can be a drag, but you are allowed to write some of your own rules. I describe adulthood as the freedom to have ice cream for dinner whenever you want and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/have also done a lot of adulting this week


Ice cream for dinner is definitely one of the few advantages. And you have my sympathy.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
hola, denizens!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: It's generally overrated.

It can be a drag, but you are allowed to write some of your own rules.


True. My rules are breakfast for dinner, lucky to have a job that accepts doodles, and 2 hour music breaks in the middle of working day...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: (from 2021-10-07)

Great again! Thanks!

Today's playlist

The Jazz Butcher - Chicken Town
The Jazz Butcher - Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)
The Jazz Butcher - Still In The Kitchen
The Jazz Butcher - Zombie Love
Ultravox - Vienna
Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Atari Baby
Snowy Red - The Long Run
The Fixx - Secret Separation
Velvet Starlings - There's Nobody There (velvetstarlings.bandcamp.com)
Amyl & The Sniffers - Hertz (amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com)
ACTORS - Only Lonely (actors.bandcamp.com)
IDLES - The Beachland Ballroom (idlesband.bandcamp.com)
Anne Marie - Cutting Deep (swissdarknights.bandcamp.com)
King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman (kinghannah.bandcamp.com)
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry - Heaven
Royal Crescent Mob - Nanana
Sex Gang Children - Into The Abyss
The Young Fresh Fellows - My Friend Ringo
Biff bang pow! - In A Mourning Town
The Dead Milkmen - Rocketship
Kitchens Of Distinction - Escape!
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Fireworks [12" version]


SPOILERS!!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 425x669]


HA! Love seeing my bused work on the internet!

Greetings all, and special thanks once again to whomever TF'd me again yesterday. Just got a job!! Still no tornadoes!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jasonvatch: (from 2021-10-07)

Great again! Thanks!

Today's playlist

The Jazz Butcher - Chicken Town
The Jazz Butcher - Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)
The Jazz Butcher - Still In The Kitchen
The Jazz Butcher - Zombie Love
Ultravox - Vienna
Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Atari Baby
Snowy Red - The Long Run
The Fixx - Secret Separation
Velvet Starlings - There's Nobody There (velvetstarlings.bandcamp.com)
Amyl & The Sniffers - Hertz (amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com)
ACTORS - Only Lonely (actors.bandcamp.com)
IDLES - The Beachland Ballroom (idlesband.bandcamp.com)
Anne Marie - Cutting Deep (swissdarknights.bandcamp.com)
King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman (kinghannah.bandcamp.com)
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry - Heaven
Royal Crescent Mob - Nanana
Sex Gang Children - Into The Abyss
The Young Fresh Fellows - My Friend Ringo
Biff bang pow! - In A Mourning Town
The Dead Milkmen - Rocketship
Kitchens Of Distinction - Escape!
Siouxsie & The Banshees - Fireworks [12" version]


A pity it's a recording... I'd lobby to get "Vienna" replaced with either "Reap The Wild Wind" or "Hymn".
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Uranus: hola, denizens!


Feasgar math!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CarnySaur: jasonvatch: (from 2021-10-07)


SPOILERS!!!


Normally, I accumulate the list from the Twitter feed during the show and post at the end. As this is a rerun, there is no real reason to wait. To avoid spoilers, don't read it until later.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.