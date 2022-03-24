 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Parents plead not guilty for keeping son locked in a box. Strother Martin unavailable for comment   (cbs12.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope they remembered to cut a hole in the box.

/It's my kid in a box!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alice In Chains - Man in the Box (Official Video)
Youtube TAqZb52sgpU
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they give that kid until sundown to get a god damn job?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did they give that kid until sundown to get a god damn job?


they failed to communicate
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks about the size of the room I built in the garage when my mother let me come back to live after kicking me out. 'Course I was eighteen and I could come and go...
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: I hope they remembered to cut a hole in the box.

/It's my kid in a box!


It's also important to remember to cut the hole in the box BEFORE putting the "kid" in there.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are better stories that contain more information out there. They basically had a contractor build an 8 x 8 enclosed structure. He was locked in the room for up to 18 hours per day. They gave him a bucket to use as a restroom. He was not able to leave the room unless they let him out. The contractor reported it to the police after he built it because he felt something was off. They specifically requested a door knob not be placed on the inside of the room. Of course it took the police a month to actually look at his complaint and by then the kid had already run away.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was mentally ill? The family down the street from my grandparents had deadbolt locks to lock their son in his bedroom at night because he would try to molest the girls and he also started fires. His room had a cot, a mattress, sheets, and that's it. He was in there for the night when they locked him in.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the level of reporting I expect out of Florida.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: There are better stories that contain more information out there.


Link to one such story.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to put you in that box, let me be honest, that box sucks, you don't want to go in that box.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living In A Box - Living In A Box (12 inch version) 1987
Youtube AFHEdWMyijk
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who puts their kids in a box?

Portable dog crates are way more secure.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Where's the fetus going to gestate?  You gonna keep it in a box?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:"
Also, in an exclusive interview, the contractor hired by the couple to build the box back in December told CBS12 News the family didn't have the right permits for the project.
That box has since been demolished and removed from the garage. Otherwise, the Ferriters could've been subject to fines by Jupiter code enforcement."

... That's... not really the most important thing here.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daniel Day Lewis School for Mimes
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a small room, not a box. Not that imprisoning a kid in a small room is acceptable but I was picturing something like this (but with a kid instead of young woman):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sammy Hagar - Three Lock Box (Music Video)
Youtube vSQ8pvwVvJM
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: TFA:"
Also, in an exclusive interview, the contractor hired by the couple to build the box back in December told CBS12 News the family didn't have the right permits for the project.
That box has since been demolished and removed from the garage. Otherwise, the Ferriters could've been subject to fines by Jupiter code enforcement."

... That's... not really the most important thing here.


Article focus on code enforcement not say a human in a box
 
Kellner21
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dick in a box. Though attached to a kid.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
their garage in Jupiter...
I have questions...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
prod-images.tcm.comView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A child is tortured and severely abused, and all the TFA wanted to talk about was how the box was built out of code.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tori Amos - Silent All These Years (Official Music Video)
Youtube HSYr0etDzRM
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also someone linked to another article, and TFA published the names of the parent. So much for protecting the identity of the victim
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Woooo. Someone has a box. Show off.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butthead / MC 900 Ft Jesus
Youtube OQXTX3sDQLU
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The box provides time to be alone with one's thoughts...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/Carl the Floorwalker...
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Strother Martin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah. I recall fond memories of my own Shame Closet. I always deserved it of course, and I'm better for it. Now excuse me, I have wash my hands again and read a bible chapter.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phishrace: Who puts their kids in a box?

Portable dog crates are way more secure.


And much easier to throw in a lake.
 
mazzz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Strother Martin?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Remember? He flunked out of medical school.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The "parents" are going to get to live in boxes now.
 
