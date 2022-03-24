 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Putin dies during routine medical procedure   (minnesota.cbslocal.com)
    Minnesota Zoo, 12-year-old Amur tiger, Siberian tiger  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on the pelt!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.  A tiger?  Never mind
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he died while donating sperm? If you have to go...
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
missed it by thaaat much *holds fingers several miles apart*
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elation to depression in just one click.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dibs on the pelt!


Meh, I've already got my leather working up high enough. I need low quality bear pelts to make backpacks for plat.

/Obscure?
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The giveway was the use of the "sad" tag.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RUSSIAN HACKERS!
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the FSB did this.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, subby, subby...

/ nobody'll believe it
// everybody will click hoping...
/// so, good job, I guess
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that was a majestic, handsome Putin.  Sad.

God:  What?  Did I miss? Your prayers should include 'who, what, where how and when'
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used the News tag for maximum heart attack value, trollmitter.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they have a bad anesthesiologist.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it was going to be a troll but I had to see how.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit. Oh yeah sorry bout your tiger but damnit!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for you, subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin dies during routine medical procedure


That's what the FSB wants you to think. He was actually killed by a disgruntled Russian military guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of idiot would name a tiger "Putin?"

...

well, maybe I can guess.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they shouldn't have given him such an unlucky name.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omen?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, subby.

/Not having the News tag did make me suspicious though
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vets should stop using Polonium as an anesthetic.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not GRRRREEEEEAT.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: What kind of idiot would name a tiger "Putin?"

...

well, maybe I can guess.


Putin was a Siberian tiger. It was an easy choice in happier times.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to say something about subby's ancestry as soon as I get my heart rate back down below 200 BPM
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Maybe they shouldn't have given him such an unlucky name.


In a way, Putin has been VERY lucky.  The guy I mean.  He's hung on for far longer than seems reasonable, given how cracked he is.  There's skill too, in how ruthless and paranoid he is, but logically he should have been toppled years ago.

(Not an admirer, like Donny is, just thinking about how this wart on humanity has lasted decades in power)
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In less civilized times, soothsayers might have interpreted this as a bad omen for the continued health of anyone named Putin.

And as it happens, a mad dictator in Russia is determined to wind back the clock to less civilized times.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're zoo, and you don't know where to go to, why don't you go where tiger sits? Putin on the fritz.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foreshadowing.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have liked to have seen montana...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Thursday, Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin wasn't always as evil as he is now.

On September 11 2001, we worried that our shift to a war footing might concern Russia.  Putin said (paraphrasing) that they understood and that the Russian military was standing down for the day.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see? the sanctions worked.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: xanadian: What kind of idiot would name a tiger "Putin?"

...

well, maybe I can guess.

Putin was a Siberian tiger. It was an easy choice in happier times.


Oh.  Amur == Siberian.  

TIL
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, God, wrong one.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh.  A tiger?  Never mind


That damn Carole Baskin!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WCCO should have mentioned that the Amur tiger (never heard of it) is also called the Siberian tiger (ahhh, that I think everyone knows).

Anyway, RIP magnificent beast. Hope there's a land of happy hunting for you in the beyond.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Not Putin as far as I know, just a rando cat I googled up
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: whidbey: Maybe they shouldn't have given him such an unlucky name.

In a way, Putin has been VERY lucky.  The guy I mean.  He's hung on for far longer than seems reasonable, given how cracked he is.  There's skill too, in how ruthless and paranoid he is, but logically he should have been toppled years ago.

(Not an admirer, like Donny is, just thinking about how this wart on humanity has lasted decades in power)


Vlad, the insaner would be stoopid to under the knife at this time... He'd prolly set-up a proxy.

/ Just in case
// maybe several
/// He's already getting his balls cut off...
//// The Cheif Eunuch that thinks he's in charge ...TCETTHIC
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Harry Freakstorm: Dibs on the pelt!

Meh, I've already got my leather working up high enough. I need low quality bear pelts to make backpacks for plat.

/Obscure?


/shout Selling spiderling silk 1plat each
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rindred: SirGunslinger: Harry Freakstorm: Dibs on the pelt!

Meh, I've already got my leather working up high enough. I need low quality bear pelts to make backpacks for plat.

/Obscure?

/shout Selling spiderling silk 1plat each


/shout selling belts 1p, shoulders 2p, batwing stacks 3p
 
godxam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xanadian: What kind of idiot would name a tiger "Putin?"

...

well, maybe I can guess.


Trump is the tiger king?
 
Grognard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Harry Freakstorm: Dibs on the pelt!

Meh, I've already got my leather working up high enough. I need low quality bear pelts to make backpacks for plat.

/Obscure?


This is Fark, nothing is obscure. I am sure there are lots of folks who were EverCracked for quite a while.

/this guy even went back not once, but twice.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: xanadian: What kind of idiot would name a tiger "Putin?"

...

well, maybe I can guess.

Putin was a Siberian tiger. It was an easy choice in happier times.


Czechs out.
 
