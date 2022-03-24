 Skip to content
Mysterious streetlight appears in Houston sky
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a flare catching the clouds just right.

Exxon said they were lighting flare out in Beaumont but some pics suggest the plant in Baytown was doing the same (there's a good one where you can see the glow on the ground as well).  A Baytown flare would explain all the sightings in Friendswood and the surrounding area.

I'm glad those things are an anomaly now.  Growing up on the North East side of town with the flares *miles* away along the ship channel and in Baytown, they would make it bright enough to play football in the (neighborhood) street and could be constantly heard.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOUSTON - Did you see the weird red light in the Houston sky on Wednesday night?

You can tell the ones that did by the fact that thousands of Houston SUVs accelerated as they approached the nearest intersection.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job, houston-destroying death ray. One job....
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's clearly the Eye of Sauron.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?


Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there's Hamburger all over the Highway in Mystic, CT.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spacevag
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tylak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tylak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: [Fark user image image 425x254]


Aw shucks!
 
Spindle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jewish Space Lasers!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got reports from Friendswood, League City, Santa Fe and other surrounding areas.

What about Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sauron is watching, and with everything else going on, I can only assume somewhere there's a Hobbit desperately trying to destroy a ring...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...


That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone mention Sauron yet?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SAW IT. FLARES DON'T MOVE SIDE TO SIDE.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That's a flare catching the clouds just right.

Exxon said they were lighting flare out in Beaumont but some pics suggest the plant in Baytown was doing the same (there's a good one where you can see the glow on the ground as well).  A Baytown flare would explain all the sightings in Friendswood and the surrounding area.

I'm glad those things are an anomaly now.  Growing up on the North East side of town with the flares *miles* away along the ship channel and in Baytown, they would make it bright enough to play football in the (neighborhood) street and could be constantly heard.


I guess our gates in Kingwood kept that out.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

god's vagina.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look. It's another one of those "how obtuse can we write this" articles. I love when news outlets practice their improve skills under the guise of journalism. "Yes aliens, and...?"
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just another great sign of how awesome things are going on Earth.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That's a flare


Office Space (5/5) Movie CLIP - Joanna Quits With Flair (1999) HD
Youtube F7SNEdjftno
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Anyone mention Sauron yet?


It took me a few minutes to do a photoshop.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another question asked and answered on reddit whatisthisthing days ago.

And they say journalism is dying
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...

That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.


s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...

That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.

[s.hdnux.com image 850x830]


Yeah, Austin's motto is "How many brown people can we move out of east Austin to open up another artisinal coffee shop"
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...

That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.

[s.hdnux.com image 850x830]


H-town is still a giant strip mall built on a swamp, terrible traffic, worse weather, populated by entitled oil money a$$holes.  That said, it really is the best food scene in the country, but I still prefer to visit than live there.

/pines for a Texas high speed rail triangle
//knows it won't happen due to aforementioned oil money a$$holes
///slashies must come in threes
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...

That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.

[s.hdnux.com image 850x830]

H-town is still a giant strip mall built on a swamp, terrible traffic, worse weather, populated by entitled oil money a$$holes.  That said, it really is the best food scene in the country, but I still prefer to visit than live there.


Eh, I prefer the relatively lower cost of living and diversity than living with a bunch of gentrifying CA douchebags in my old college stomping grounds.  I just go up to Austin now to go to the lake house or a depressing horns game and try to avoid most of the city otherwise.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, Houston traffic is not as miserable as Mopac or 35.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: UberDave: That's a flare catching the clouds just right.

Exxon said they were lighting flare out in Beaumont but some pics suggest the plant in Baytown was doing the same (there's a good one where you can see the glow on the ground as well).  A Baytown flare would explain all the sightings in Friendswood and the surrounding area.

I'm glad those things are an anomaly now.  Growing up on the North East side of town with the flares *miles* away along the ship channel and in Baytown, they would make it bright enough to play football in the (neighborhood) street and could be constantly heard.

I guess our gates in Kingwood kept that out.


Probably.  Plus, Kingwood had that ordinance (or whatever) about removing trees so it was thick forest out there.  I was on the "redneck side" of the Lake from you (Sheldon).  You could hear the damn racetrack in Baytown some nights.  Lyondell/Arco was also about two miles away and when they flared off something, it was like damn daytime.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...

That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.

[s.hdnux.com image 850x830]

H-town is still a giant strip mall built on a swamp, terrible traffic, worse weather, populated by entitled oil money a$$holes.  That said, it really is the best food scene in the country, but I still prefer to visit than live there.

Eh, I prefer the relatively lower cost of living and diversity than living with a bunch of gentrifying CA douchebags in my old college stomping grounds.  I just go up to Austin now to go to the lake house or a depressing horns game and try to avoid most of the city otherwise.


If I wasn't outdoorsy with the vast, vast majority of my social circle in central TX, I'd probably be inclined to agree with you.  I moved back just in time to watch Austin die, but all my friends are still here, and when I sell my house here I can afford to buy something much nicer elsewhere.

lilplatinum: Also, Houston traffic is not as miserable as Mopac or 35.


Anything under an hour is considered a "not bad" commute in Houston, whereas if you stay south of the river in Austin everything is like 20 minutes away.
 
cleek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That ain't a friggin UFO, Griz. That's the light from the sewage treatment plant.

blogcdn.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: misanthropic1: Claude Ballse: brantgoose: I am shocked that there is a rational, probable explanation so soon.

Now what are the Loonies saying, I wonder?

Well in all fairness, Texas has had a large influx of educated Californians...

That's Austin, not the strip mall built on a swamp.

[s.hdnux.com image 850x830]

H-town is still a giant strip mall built on a swamp, terrible traffic, worse weather, populated by entitled oil money a$$holes.  That said, it really is the best food scene in the country, but I still prefer to visit than live there.



The other day, there was a thread talking about all the humidity down here (wet bulb and such) and someone yanked out a weather chart to show the humidity isn't that bad in Houston.  It is because much of the area is potholes of swamp-bottom.  Ever see how the moisture hangs in bottoms/ditches/etc.?  That's practically every neighborhood.  We get a 10 minute shower in August followed by sun and you'll sweat your ass off just getting the mail.

And speaking of rail.  Every time we talk about expanding rail service (here in Houston) to the suburbs, all the hillbillies scream about how it will bring "those" people to their neighborhoods.  Dipshiats.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was just a little south of Moline?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: Anything under an hour is considered a "not bad" commute in Houston, whereas if you stay south of the river in Austin everything is like 20 minutes away.


I grew up in the burbs but moved back to Houston several years back and got into the heights.  I rarely leave the loop.  I don't know how people farking commute from the Woodlands or something every day.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: The other day, there was a thread talking about all the humidity down here (wet bulb and such) and someone yanked out a weather chart to show the humidity isn't that bad in Houston.  It is because much of the area is potholes of swamp-bottom.  Ever see how the moisture hangs in bottoms/ditches/etc.?  That's practically every neighborhood.  We get a 10 minute shower in August followed by sun and you'll sweat your ass off just getting the mail.


I love that the offices downtown are all connected by tunnels. Sure we a chronically flooding city, but we will  gladly be mole people to avoid having to walk around outdoors in August.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: misanthropic1: Anything under an hour is considered a "not bad" commute in Houston, whereas if you stay south of the river in Austin everything is like 20 minutes away.

I grew up in the burbs but moved back to Houston several years back and got into the heights.  I rarely leave the loop.  I don't know how people farking commute from the Woodlands or something every day.


I don't know why people elect to live in the Woodlands.  The Heights are nice if you don't have to travel to get there; Trash Panda makes a mean old fashioned and there are good (albeit trendy) restaurants.  It's a long way from Chinatown though, and that's the part I miss the most.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: lilplatinum: misanthropic1: Anything under an hour is considered a "not bad" commute in Houston, whereas if you stay south of the river in Austin everything is like 20 minutes away.

I grew up in the burbs but moved back to Houston several years back and got into the heights.  I rarely leave the loop.  I don't know how people farking commute from the Woodlands or something every day.

I don't know why people elect to live in the Woodlands.  The Heights are nice if you don't have to travel to get there; Trash Panda makes a mean old fashioned and there are good (albeit trendy) restaurants.  It's a long way from Chinatown though, and that's the part I miss the most.


I'm just excited our Loro opened so I don't have to go to Austin for it.

I figure people move to Woodlands for the same reason my parents moved to Kingwood in the 90s.  "Good" *cough* racially segregated "schools"
 
