(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Old and busted: Florida Man. New hotness: Florida Hawk   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Deputy dive, Martin County, Joseph C. Phillips, BAE Systems, hawk  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have signs posted in my neighborhood and the nearby park about this.  It's nesting season and they're very protective.  Keeps my walks nice and exciting!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deputy dive-bombed by hawk in Martin County

He probably deserved it.

/HAWK LIVES MATTER!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy was on my dock this morning ding some impressive hunting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sudden bump nearly knocked Porcelli off his feet. He suffered a scratch to his head.

He'll be on disability for at least 6 weeks.  And by weeks, I mean months.

Physically, I'm fine.  I guess.  Mentally, every time I go out, I hear that scream and I'm down.  On the ground in a fetal position screaming "No! No!  Make it stop!"  So, uh, six more weeks?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does/did he have a toupee?

Maybe birds have decided humans aren't real and trying to build their own?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrKnow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they estimated the street value of the hawk at $6.2M.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds are farking dicks. About 30 years I lived in an apartment building that had an awning above the front door, and this biatch ass sparrow put her nest right above the door. She dive-bombed every single person who came in or out for a month straight.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
