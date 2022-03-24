 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   We've reached the part of the war where we've made plans for how to respond to Russia using a nuke. Better find your nearest fallout shelter   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
202
    More: Scary, NATO, Cold War, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Nuclear warfare, Russia  
•       •       •

1447 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 12:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



202 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've played a lot of fallout 4, I'm ready!
(No I'm not)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.


I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair (tooooo beeee faiiiiiiir), I am positive that we have made plans for every nuclear-capable country launching their shiat either on purpose or by accident.  And invading and being invaded by every country on earth.  Probably aliens too.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Protect the National command authorities
2. Ensure massive retaliatory strike
3. TBD
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?


That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen a fallout shelter since the 90s -- are there any left?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.


"Might makes right" is perfectly ok, as long as it's not the US doing it.

I doubt he'll be back.  He likes to drop these steaming nuggets of wisdom at the top of the thread and then leave.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.


Dude. Just no. Stop.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?


Well yes.  And when they threaten nuclear war over the Baltic states, they surrender, and when they threaten nuclear war over Poland they surrender.  I don't see the problem here.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.


Классная история, бро.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?


I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.


Please tell me this is subtle sarcasm.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.


Da, comrade. Is good to surrender. Is good to vote for Republican candidate.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.


"Hardcore Sanders supporter turned Putin stooge, what a twist!"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.


I don't know why.   Nadie has always been okay in my book.  This just seemed very strange and unlike him.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".


Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: sozelle: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.

I don't know why.   Nadie has always been okay in my book.  This just seemed very strange and unlike him.


Same.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live far too close to a nuclear submarine base for a fallout shelter to be any use.  It's comforting, in a way.  I'm pretty sure I'd be vaporized before pain signals have time to reach my brain.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: sozelle: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.

I don't know why.   Nadie has always been okay in my book.  This just seemed very strange and unlike him.


Same here.  But the last month has been really farking weird.  He keeps dropping these progressively less subtle Kremlin talking points and not sticking around to defend them.  If it's performance art, it sucks.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

Please tell me this is subtle sarcasm.


It's almost certainly not. It's extremely blatant Putin cocksucking.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got provisions, and lots of beer.
The keyword is survival on the new frontier.


/ would actually like to meet that big blonde
// she's got a touch of Tuesday Weld
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: I haven't seen a fallout shelter since the 90s -- are there any left?


I saw somewhere around me had their faded out Fallout Shelter sign up until a few years ago.  Should put it back up so we know where to jam a few thousand people.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.


Ukraine is winning the war. Why would they surrender?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.


I don't understand the comparison. Russia has been flatly stating for decades that they found Ukraine being in NATO to be an existential threat. They said they consider this akin to Soviet missiles in Cuba for JFK. The US was ready to nuke the world over that. Thank everything that they found a way out of that mess. Russia will not back down from this. Period. The US cannot win this war. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can calm this terrifying talk of nuclear war.

I am not pro Putin. I am anti nuclear war.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am currently sitting in an office building made mostly of glass.  Google Maps says I am a 27 minute walk from the Capitol and a 12 minute walk from the White House.  My home is five miles from the Pentagon.  This is very liberating for me.  If WWIII kicks off in earnest, I'll be dead within the first hour.   The only question in my mind is whether I'll have any time to react, or if it'll just be an instantaneous blinding white light.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The strongly worded letter will be sent in Comic Sans. It will hurt the people who do "Select All" to switch to that font after all other edits are done. And the poor bastard interns stuffing the envelopes. But it will hurt more people on the Russian side.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.


The problem being, this isn't an 'anti nuclear war' stance.  This is very much a 'pro constant nuclear threat' stance.  It is hostage taking on the global scale and if successful it doesn't end.  Ever.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

Please tell me this is subtle sarcasm.

It's almost certainly not. It's extremely blatant Putin cocksucking.


It's the same talking points the far right has embraced.

Not a coincidence.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵WE'LL MEET AGAIN,

DON'T KNOW WHERE,

DON'T KNOW WHEN,

BUT, I KNOW WE'LL MEET AGAIN SOME SUNNY DAAAAY🎵
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At this point, Russia has to face the possibility that any nuclear weapon they launch at Ukraine will land unexploded and relatively unscathed for immediate use against them.  They've become one of Ukraine's major arms suppliers
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This really feels like the 80's again. Shall I drive my angst to the maxx with a back to back marathon of The Day After and Threads?

Then follow that up with William Shatner narrating atomic Bomb explosions in Trinity?

TRINITY BEYOND Title1
Youtube iEFSt-w4ZhI
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.


Demanding a country surrender because of nuclear blackmail by Russia does make him a Putin stooge. "To avoid nuclear war", the whole world might as well just surrender to Putin, then watch everyone not wealthy get to see their lives become progressively worse and worse, so we can be menial slaves to an aristocracy who burns money to light their cigars.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wish the movie "Threads" was freely available to everyone in the world to watch. Right now. It is an accurate portrayal of the horrors of AFTER the bombs fly. No thank you.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I am not pro Putin. I am anti nuclear war.


You're a coward and possibly a traitor. Either way you are useless.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.

I don't understand the comparison. Russia has been flatly stating for decades that they found Ukraine being in NATO to be an existential threat. They said they consider this akin to Soviet missiles in Cuba for JFK. The US was ready to nuke the world over that. Thank everything that they found a way out of that mess. Russia will not back down from this. Period. The US cannot win this war. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can calm this terrifying talk of nuclear war.

I am not pro Putin. I am anti nuclear war.


Makes perfect Kayne West logic, Da?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.

I don't understand the comparison. Russia has been flatly stating for decades that they found Ukraine being in NATO to be an existential threat. They said they consider this akin to Soviet missiles in Cuba for JFK. The US was ready to nuke the world over that. Thank everything that they found a way out of that mess. Russia will not back down from this. Period. The US cannot win this war. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can calm this terrifying talk of nuclear war.

I am not pro Putin. I am anti nuclear war.


And when Russia decides the Baltic states are an existential threat?  Poland? Who exactly decides what Russia's 'existential threats' are?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I live within "Vaproization" range of multiple Government sites that are probably first on the target list.   A Fall Out shelter would just be a big waste of money.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1958 Family Fallout Shelter Plans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amindtat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sozelle: I haven't seen a fallout shelter since the 90s -- are there any left?


I currently work at a State facility that has basement rooms designed to be used as fallout shelters. When I started in the 90's there were still fallout shelter signs by the basement doors and there were rooms still stocked with Civil Defense cots, wool blankets and some basic first aide supplies. All that stuff has since been cleared out, but the rooms are still usable. With impeccable timing however, I'm transferring out of there in 6 weeks.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here is a picture of Biden and his cabinet meeting as we speak:

cinematicexpedition.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.

I don't understand the comparison. Russia has been flatly stating for decades that they found Ukraine being in NATO to be an existential threat. They said they consider this akin to Soviet missiles in Cuba for JFK. The US was ready to nuke the world over that. Thank everything that they found a way out of that mess. Russia will not back down from this. Period. The US cannot win this war. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can calm this terrifying talk of nuclear war.

I am not pro Putin. I am anti nuclear war.


Okay, I get the perspective.  But where do you draw the line?  Because if he gets what he wants in Ukraine, he'll be after Moldova and Georgia next.  If he gets those, he'll want a demilitarized Poland.  If he gets that, he'll want Finland and Sweden fully neutral.   This is like "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie," except it's "If You Give a Megalomaniac a Country."

At what point are you willing to take a stand and say "no more?"  Please provide specifics, not magical thinking.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".


I have them down as "Chicom". I sense a theme here.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
thehaircut100.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Putin is just sitting there with no way out. He has destroyed his military nearly as bad as his own reputation. Only the lies need him for survival now. Without those it's trail fur war crimes. Everyone wants him dead. His people, and most of all his pride.

He needs release, and war will be his corrupt redemption.

If nuclear, so be it. A weapon not used has no use. Give them use, purpose.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EatHam: To be fair (tooooo beeee faiiiiiiir), I am positive that we have made plans for every nuclear-capable country launching their shiat either on purpose or by accident.  And invading and being invaded by every country on earth.  Probably aliens too.


That was my first thought when I read this too.  There's always a plan, there have consistently been plans since the 1940s.  That said, there's a difference between "having a plan" and "gearing up to execute the plan because it might well happen."  We always hope the latter scenario doesn't pop up too often.


raerae1980: sozelle: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

That seems to be their MO. I have them farkied as "Putin white-knighter." So, yeah, they've been rather consistent.

I don't know why.   Nadie has always been okay in my book.  This just seemed very strange and unlike him.


Historically, yeah, but ever since all this started, he's been all-in on backing Russia.  Either he's an outright Putin shill or he's one of the "I take issues with Western policies, therefore anyone opposed to the West is right by default no matter what" types.  Neither really jives with what we've seen of him before all this, but the sudden shift can't be ignored, and the previously-reasonable attitudes indicate closer to the "shill" option.  That or a stroke/brain tumor, I guess, but I really hope that's not the case.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: DarkSoulNoHope: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: That's right. So can we please stop this madness and ask Ukraine to surrender? Is Ukraine worth the world? Is US hegemony worth nuclear war? If nuclear war happens, we all lose. If Ukraine surrenders, Russia wins but we all get to live to complain and compete again.

I'm confused here.  You want Ukraine to surrender?

I have Nadie farkied as "Putin stooge".

Being against Nuclear war does not make one a Putin stooge.

I don't understand the comparison. Russia has been flatly stating for decades that they found Ukraine being in NATO to be an existential threat. They said they consider this akin to Soviet missiles in Cuba for JFK. The US was ready to nuke the world over that. Thank everything that they found a way out of that mess. Russia will not back down from this. Period. The US cannot win this war. The sooner we accept that, the sooner we can calm this terrifying talk of nuclear war.

I am not pro Putin. I am anti nuclear war.


And then Putin says "NATO is an existential threat. Disband or we fire nukes.""Independent Eastern Europe nations are an existential threat. Give them to us or we fire nukes.""The EU is an existential threat. . ."Etc etc wash rinse repeat. Never pay the Danegeld or negotiate with terrorists.
 
Displayed 50 of 202 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.