 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Aging oil tanker anchored off Yemen with a million barrels of oil is an ecological ticking time-bomb, base for Smokers. Oh, thank god   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Exxon Valdez oil spill, Petroleum, file photo, oil tanker, FSO Safer, coast of Yemen, Houthi rebels, Exxon Valdez spill  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 10:11 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, there's a plan and an agreement in place, overseen by the UN. Apparently the UN has to cough up money to transfer the contents to another vessel. Why the costs of doing that aren't covered by the hundreds of millions in oil to be sold isn't clear.

Unfortunately, the UN will likely convene a committee to create a committee that will discuss goals for yet another committee to achieve, before spending two years arguing about the money to fund the subcommittee's expenses already allocated to the maritime council's periodic synod in 2026, to be ratified by the [BOOM, the boat explodes two years from now].
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dances With Fish will sort the buggers out.
 
shamen123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ship name does not check out
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.