 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul) Hero Minnesota World War II veteran honored by French government. His secret to a long life - drink a lot of Scotch   (kstp.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, World War II, Arnold Zahratka, United States, Minnesota World War, France, Minnesota, 96-years-old, Legion of Honor medal  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 12:20 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to live to be 173.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take a Laphroig booster every night, so I have death immunity.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Laphroaig, even.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Or Laphroaig, even.


Have you been able to get anything besides the 10 or the Select?  I have those and a little sherry cask and some 16.  I managed to get a Cairdeas last year but that didn't last long.

Balvenie is another one.  There's a shiatload of 12 now.  Last weekend, I caught some 15 on the shelf and I'm sure it is gone now.  Same with Oban...(no 14...no Little Bay - they have Distillers Ed. and I snagged a 2021 12-year Special a month ago).
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Secret to living a long life. Don't die.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you're a chainsmoker for 90 years you may become very old.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: I take a Laphroig booster every night, so I have death immunity.


North_Central_Positronics: Or Laphroaig, even.


Admit it, you're rolling already, aren't you?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yannick Tagand, Consul General of France to the Midwest

That's either a very interesting or very boring job.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shiat, I'm going to live longer than I want to.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm gonna be god damn immortal, then.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.