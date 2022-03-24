 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman has made £100,000 taking lateral flow tests on camera. Who knew that a Covid test could be so sexy?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, A Good Thing, Lateral flow test, Creativity, Redhead beauty Kitty, adult performer, take lateral flow tests, Covid tests, loyal fan base  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Asymptomatic testing is lunacy, but if you're making a buck good for you.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better headline:

Old News: Making money performing on NFT's, New Hotness: Making money performing on LFT's
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought she was selling laminar flow video.  Now I'm disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I thought she was selling laminar flow video.  Now I'm disappointed.

[Fark user image 270x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark is not your personal erotica site

/oblig
//nice GIF ;)
///slashies!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm quite frankly impressed she can do anything with those nails. Mine get even a quarter of that length and I feel like I'm going to stab myself.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's doing the anal swabs, right?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've been asked to drizzle the buffer and swab places I don't think I can even say out loud," she said.

From copious amounts of research around the internet, I can make several educated guesses.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do any of the flow tests end with "Kiss mah Grits"?

Or a better rate on car insurance.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, she makes money, some fan gets off, and she sends half the money to NHS

No problems from my point of view, as long as she is telling the truth about the donation
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Hey, she makes money, some fan gets off, and she sends half the money to NHS

No problems from my point of view, as long as she is telling the truth about the donation


It's the Mirror. They don't handle the truth.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She now reckons she's a pro at taking the tests, which can often make your eyes water, without flinching at all.
1972: Deep Throat

2022: Deep Nose
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No links to the nudes yet?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I thought she was selling laminar flow video.  Now I'm disappointed.

[Fark user image 270x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aw yeahhh... 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
