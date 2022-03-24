 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Has he tried selling drugs? I hear there's good money in that   (marketwatch.com) divider line
3
    More: Facepalm, Debt, student loan, student loans, pharmacy program, existing student loan forgiveness programs, best first step, Interest, repayment plans  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your son is stupid, he is doomed to failure.

But that college probably shouldn't have waited until his last semester to kick him out.  That being said, if he got that far he can probably petition to complete his degree.  It will just take some convincing.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Income-based repayment would solve his problem. Assuming the loans are federal.

EvilEgg: Your son is stupid, he is doomed to failure.

But that college probably shouldn't have waited until his last semester to kick him out.  That being said, if he got that far he can probably petition to complete his degree.  It will just take some convincing.


I went to law school with a guy who went there for 3 years, and when it came time for him to graduate the school denied him a diploma b/c he had a habit of not attending class after the first day of classes. He passed every class/final, but they wouldn't attach their name to a person, for the rest of his life, that they didn't trust would actually show up & put in the hard work. I was pretty impressed with that move.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Can I get my son's student loans forgiven?"

BWA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA!!!!

Where have you been the last 20 years???

Maybe try voting for Bernie next time... oh, yeah, too late. Probably no more next times there.

We tried to help. Go suck a freedom convoy, maybe they'll set up a gofundme for you.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.