(Yahoo)   Finnair is making the most out of rerouting its flights around Russia   (news.yahoo.com)
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Diplomas? Did some pilot give an environmental lesson in flight?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When Google Maps doesn't rotate all the way to the top of the Arctic.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the company did the same thing back in 1983 when the airline became the first carrier to fly nonstop from Helsinki to Tokyo using the DC-10 trijet.
At the time, most other planes had to stop for fuel in Anchorage, Alaska, but Finnair made the journey by adding extra fuel tanks on board.

What the hell? They've been flying west from Helsinki this whole time? I would think flying over the pole would be the shorter route to Tokyo...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think you mean Scandinavian Air.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [Fark user image image 704x528]

When Google Maps doesn't rotate all the way to the top of the Arctic.


You mean encounters the CIA icewall and are warped to dimension X to the center of the earth? Study it out. Sheeple!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: the company did the same thing back in 1983 when the airline became the first carrier to fly nonstop from Helsinki to Tokyo using the DC-10 trijet.
At the time, most other planes had to stop for fuel in Anchorage, Alaska, but Finnair made the journey by adding extra fuel tanks on board.

What the hell? They've been flying west from Helsinki this whole time? I would think flying over the pole would be the shorter route to Tokyo...


Too many reindeer collisions.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [Fark user image 704x528]

When Google Maps doesn't rotate all the way to the top of the Arctic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Great. Diplomas... blah blah.
Finnair has some of the most exquisite airline attendants.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [Fark user image image 704x528]

When Google Maps doesn't rotate all the way to the top of the Arctic.


I'm more confused about how this is "avoiding Russia". It looks like it's avoiding Canada and the US to me.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pinner: Great. Diplomas... blah blah.
Finnair has some of the most exquisite airline attendants.


No judgement. Dated a Norwegian gal, and almost married a first nation one. Me and the north.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like it, sounds fun

I mean yeah it's killing our habitat

But sounds fun

Really
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: El_Dan: [Fark user image image 704x528]

When Google Maps doesn't rotate all the way to the top of the Arctic.

I'm more confused about how this is "avoiding Russia". It looks like it's avoiding Canada and the US to me.


Mercator map projection vs globe. It is why most flight paths look parabolic on a map.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: El_Dan: [Fark user image image 704x528]

When Google Maps doesn't rotate all the way to the top of the Arctic.

I'm more confused about how this is "avoiding Russia". It looks like it's avoiding Canada and the US to me.


Have to change your Farkie tag from "brain damage from leaded gas" to "Flat Earther"
 
captainN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lard ! This is a lie, just checking flight rafar 24.com. still lots of intl flights going over Russia...
 
Thudfark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the coveted Perkele diploma.
 
