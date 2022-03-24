 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "In January, a group of Russian military officers declared that invading Ukraine would be pointless and extremely dangerous, kill thousands, make Russians and Ukrainians enemies for life, and threaten "the existence of Russia itself as a state"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's strange because Putin seems like the type wise enough to take the advice of experts.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coup du jour time, boys. Get at it.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you don't listen to your brain you are going to do brainless things.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
U.S. officials say they cannot confirm the number of Russian troop deaths, but that Russia's invasion plan appears to have been stymied by bad intelligence.

An ill-advised invasion by a warmonger, justified by shiatty intelligence?

Can't imagine that could ever happen.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every would-be Stalin needs a Finland.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tell it to Donald Trump's evil minions. Putin don't listen.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Tell it to Donald Trump's evil minions. Putin don't listen.


Those people are way smarter than you and me. That's why they don't listen to the Deep State.*

*formerly known as "experts"
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...invading Ukraine would be pointless and extremely dangerous, kill thousands, make Russians and Ukrainians enemies for life, and threaten "the existence of Russia itself as a state""

Glad to see things are going exactly they way they were expecting! Please carry on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"... make Russians and Ukrainians enemies for life, ..."

That isn't much of an issue if you dramatically lower the life expectancy. *taps finger to side of head*
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And then they were replaced by "Yes" men who agreed with Putin that the Russian military would be welcomed as saviors, and Ukrainian women would be fighting for the honor to sleep with the Manly God that is Pootin.

/The weakness of all dictators- eventually they only are told what they want to hear.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: U.S. officials say they cannot confirm the number of Russian troop deaths, but that Russia's invasion plan appears to have been stymied by bad intelligence.

An ill-advised invasion by a warmonger, justified by shiatty intelligence?

Can't imagine that could ever happen.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Though let's be perfectly clear.   The assessment of the intelligence agencies about Iraq were initially correct, but that answer didn't satisfy a cabal of pro-war hawks who wanted a War for profit (Cheney), to take a threat to Israel off the board (Wolfowitz) or because they were suckered in by a professional con man who convinced them  that he was the "George Washington of Iraq" and if the DIA would just fly him and a plane load of mercenaries to Iraq, the minute he touched down, his supporters would rise up and seize control of the country and install him as a pro-US dictator.


So they created a NEW intelligence agency that would give them the answers they wanted (office of Special Plans)    and eventually the other agencies "bent the knee"  for fear of getting frozen out.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Womp Womp.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Where are all those officers now buried?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Where are all those officers now buried?


In a pile of ruble
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Summoner101: Where are all those officers now buried?

In a pile of ruble


Still a cheap funeral
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In January, the head of a group of serving and retired Russian military officers declared that invading Ukraine would be "pointless and extremely dangerous." It would kill thousands, he said, make Russians and Ukrainians enemies for life, risk a war with NATO and threaten "the existence of Russia itself as a state."

Putin:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.


and, it is important to note, that while Putin seems to have this rep as an evil chess master in the west, by all accounts, back in his KGB days he was widely regarded as the office fark-up, the guy who took stupid risks and flew into things without thinking them through
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bthom37: Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.


Sends a hell of a signal to the common soldier if even the brass who are afforded more protection and distance from the fight, what hope does the average fighter on the front have?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"There was probably the hope that they wouldn't resist so intensely," Yevgeny Buzhinsky, a retired lieutenant general and a regular Russian state television commentator, said of Ukraine's forces. "They were expected to be more reasonable."

"Why won't the Ukrainians let us steamroll over their corpses? Why do they keep blowing up or stealing our tanks? They aren't playing fair."

Someone should've told Yev that the enemy gets a vote.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putins most trusted advisor, General Flynn, said it would be smooth sailing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magorn: Walker: Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.

and, it is important to note, that while Putin seems to have this rep as an evil chess master in the west, by all accounts, back in his KGB days he was widely regarded as the office fark-up, the guy who took stupid risks and flew into things without thinking them through


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You don't become a megalomaniac just to listen to a bunch of advisors.

Right Trump?

These people, Putin, Trump, all the Hitlers that were and want to be, are some kind of human-shaped cancer.
 
bthom37
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Summoner101: bthom37: Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.

Sends a hell of a signal to the common soldier if even the brass who are afforded more protection and distance from the fight, what hope does the average fighter on the front have?


I'm more pointing out that a retired general is of course going to say "generals should be kept alive".

I suspect grunts have different a different POV on the situation.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.


That's not fair.

They went out of their way to blow up all those apartment complexes in Russia with their own citizens in them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: bthom37: Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.

Sends a hell of a signal to the common soldier if even the brass who are afforded more protection and distance from the fight, what hope does the average fighter on the front have?


To add on, the US has only lost one general during the War on Terror
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something Something, Admiral Yamamoto quote about America....
 
slykens1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.


Who knows if there's any truth to it but I read the FSB didn't seriously think Putin would actually go to war and that combined with the propensity of the FSB to only transmit the most favorable reports upstream might have led Putin to "overplay" his hand.

There's also the thought that Putin figured the west would just stand around with their thumbs up their collective ass like they did when he invaded Crimea. I suspect the non-stop flow of high quality weaponry into Ukraine was somewhat unexpected, as well.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Magorn: Walker: Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.

and, it is important to note, that while Putin seems to have this rep as an evil chess master in the west, by all accounts, back in his KGB days he was widely regarded as the office fark-up, the guy who took stupid risks and flew into things without thinking them through

[i.imgflip.com image 602x415]


No, you are a Jerry.

rickandmortyshow.comView Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: derpes_simplex: Summoner101: Where are all those officers now buried?

In a pile of ruble

Still a cheap funeral


Rubles ARE currently worth less than fill dirt.
 
bthom37
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Summoner101: bthom37: Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.

Sends a hell of a signal to the common soldier if even the brass who are afforded more protection and distance from the fight, what hope does the average fighter on the front have?

To add on, the US has only lost one general during the War on Terror


Considering how that war went, I'm not convinced losing more would have been a bad thing.
 
oncorhynchusobstetrician [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Top level executives not listening to subject level experts? Odd.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Instead of listening to his Generals, Putin listened to his buddies at the FSB, office guys who have never fought a day in their lives.


The FSB apparently didn't know the invasion was going to happen until after it started. There's been multiple leaks at the FSB in the last month basically saying as much and Ukraine is reporting that someone at the FSB is tipping them off to Putin's assassination squads.

It increasingly looks like Putin is only listening to a very small and shrinking circle of "yes" men. Nobody else's opinion seems to be consulted at all, not even FSB.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bthom37: Summoner101: bthom37: Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.

Sends a hell of a signal to the common soldier if even the brass who are afforded more protection and distance from the fight, what hope does the average fighter on the front have?

I'm more pointing out that a retired general is of course going to say "generals should be kept alive".

I suspect grunts have different a different POV on the situation.


Doesn't mean his point isn't a valid one.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bthom37: Summoner101: Summoner101: bthom37: Got a kick out of this:

"Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the deaths could reflect Russia's challenges on the ground - and reports that some Russian units did not understand the mission at hand and had even abandoned equipment. As a result, he said, military leaders appeared to be operating closer to the front to "supervise and keep their troops in the fight, by personal example or intimidation."
"Continuing to lose senior leaders is not good," he said in an email. "Eventually, loss of leadership affects morale, fighting prowess and effectiveness."

Something tells me this guy has a vested interest.

Sends a hell of a signal to the common soldier if even the brass who are afforded more protection and distance from the fight, what hope does the average fighter on the front have?

To add on, the US has only lost one general during the War on Terror

Considering how that war went, I'm not convinced losing more would have been a bad thing.


It was more a comparison on how Russia losing so many in such a short time frame is significant.  The last comparable era where American generals were under similar threat was the Civil War.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is the headline generator reading the articles now?
 
