(AL.com)   Let's not focus on the negative; MOST of the schoolchildren came back from the zoo field trip
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher: (gets on bus) "Okay, everyone quiet! ....Let's see here... Billy!"
Billy: "Here!"
Teacher: "Samantha!"
Samantha: "Here!"
Teacher: "Justin!"
Justin: "Here!"
Teacher: "Michael!"
Michael: "Here!"
Teacher: "Abby!"
Abby: "Here!"
Teacher: "Bobby!"
Justin: "He's trapped in the meerkat enclosure."
Teacher: "Susan!"
Susan: "Here!"
Teacher: "Josh!"
Josh: "Here!"
Teacher: "Julie!"
Julie: "Here!"
Teacher: "Peter!"
Peter: "Here!"
Teacher: "Okay, let's go!"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It would make my decade if Nashville Zoo also employed a person named Jim Beepeeo.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
depending on the age, this is a terrifying and PTSD causing situation
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A headline like that could have ended much worse.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The author said the kid "indicated"  he thought he had been left behind. How did he indicate? Sign language? Smoke signals? Interpretive dance? Why didn't the author just write "said?"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great headline ..
 
dracos31
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Poor kid just didn't want to be forced to go back to Alabama.

Can you blame him?
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a hundred mile trip one way.  Seems a long way to go for a day trip with elementary aged kids.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

crackpancake: depending on the age, this is a terrifying and PTSD causing situation


A few good beatings will straighten that out.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only got one question child wrong on the test field trip? Passing grade, possibly even an 'A' depending on how many kids were there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: That's a hundred mile trip one way.  Seems a long way to go for a day trip with elementary aged kids.


Don't worry, the bus driver had a few to take the edge off.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My teaching career featured the following mandatory protocols for bus field trips.

1.  Buddy pairs.
2.  Bus seating plan.
3.  Actual head count.

Impossible to lose a kid.

School admin fail.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Had to read the comments before looking at the article.  Afraid the other comment would be "But at least, the animals got fed."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

crackpancake: depending on the age, this is a terrifying and PTSD causing situation


Don't worry, the bus driver had a few to take the edge off.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A friend and I were *always* the two kids who got 'lost' on the field trip.  One trip to NYC, we got separated from the group at the Statue of Liberty.  We got the second boat back to the mainland and were greeted with a super-angry chaperone.  Word had gotten back some kids had gotten left on the island and he wasn't happy about having to go back.

"ARE THERE ANY MORE KIDS ON THE ISLAND?"

"We don't know sir.  We saw the time, didn't see anyone else, and came back on the next boat we could!"

"Well, I'm going back there.  I'm going to KISS SOME ASS AND TASTE SOME ANUS!"

My friend and I looked at each other in amused shock, never having heard the phrase, "kick some ass and take some names."  It immediately became part of our vernacular.  We both, to this day, swear he said he was going back to Liberty Island for some butt stuff.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

crackpancake: depending on the age, this is a terrifying and PTSD causing situation


Meet back here at a certain time means meet back here at that time. Not when you feel like it. Actions have consequences. Can little what's his name tell time? Maybe they should've left the short bus kid behind. Ohhh, they did!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good, so they didn't reject all the applicants.

"Jim will now remove the schoolkid from the net and put on an ear tag for further research."
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just replace him with one of the slugs, all kids look alike anyway

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: KISS SOME ASS AND TASTE SOME ANUS!


...damn it. Why? Why is that now in my head?!
 
