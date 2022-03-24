 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Las Vegas Review Journal)   Don't you just hate it when you order a cold honey blonde ale and are served chemicals meant to liquefy and adhere to organic material?   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Jury, Subsidiary, Chemistry, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Henderson, Nevada, Beer, Chemical compound, Polyethylene glycol  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some guys just can't hold their caustic solutions
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many chicks at the same time does 8 million cover?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fuck this asshole. He didn't smell the beer, try to taste the beer? Just gulped it down like uncivilized swine.

I'm only a teeensy tiny bit sympathetic.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yea, this story sounds legit.  A bar was cleaning their taps and lines?  What's next, are you going to tell me the bartender was the Easter Bunny?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diabolic: How many chicks at the same time does 8 million cover?


Sixteen. Did you fail 4th grade math?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have to ask: Did this guy not *SMELL* the beer before he took a big swig of it? First thing I do when sampling any fancy beers out of tap is smell to get a baseline of the aroma. You'd have to be able to smell the cleaning chemicals.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Diabolic: How many chicks at the same time does 8 million cover?

Sixteen. Did you fail 4th grade math?


Yes, that's why I asked.
 
shamen123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His regular beer must taste real bad for him to be happy to swallow a mouthful of caustic cleaning fluid. Probably bud light.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was sure I'd just read this story yesterday, but no, that was someone being served cleaning solution instead of coffee.

Let This Starbucks Incident Remind You to Check Your Coffee Cup (thetakeout.com)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
imagine the Yelp review
 
Oneiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skyotter: I was sure I'd just read this story yesterday, but no, that was someone being served cleaning solution instead of coffee.

Let This Starbucks Incident Remind You to Check Your Coffee Cup (thetakeout.com)


There was also a Cracker Barrel incident.  Verdict was a couple of months back:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cracker-barrel-ordered-to-pay-9-4-million-after-man-drinks-cleaning-liquid/
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tasting a blonde honey?

/RTFA

Meh, I've has worse.
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the McDonald's hot coffee incident.  "Hurr durr, she sued cuz her coffee was too hot."  Yes, it was near boiling, they had problems with the issue before and didn't address it, and she was burned so badly she need skin grafting.

In this case, he was at the bar.  The cleaning solution came out of the tap (they were cleaning the lines).  He was distracted by the football game he was watching and took a drink.  He was immediately and violently ill.  The bar refused to take responsibility so he sued.  They eventually admitted to liability but offered only $300k.  He refused and let a jury decide.  And decide they did. He will never be normal, this will never go away.

/I know, who reads the story, welcome to Fark
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?


One of the chemicals, potassium hydroxide, is a strong base.  Do not fark around with cleaning chemicals.
 
zez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was at a bar and the beer they gave me smelled and tasted like bleach so I told them about about it and they gave me another which also smelled and tasted like bleach. I complained about this and guy was like, "whatever" so I left.  Place was closed down a few months later.  I'm sure something with the dishwasher wasn't working right and it was residue on the glassware but it was really gross.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Around here, we call that a Bud Light.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?


You clearly aren't familiar with what caustics do to organic material.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: This reminds me of the McDonald's hot coffee incident.  "Hurr durr, she sued cuz her coffee was too hot."  Yes, it was near boiling, they had problems with the issue before and didn't address it, and she was burned so badly she need skin grafting.


You misunderstand that lawsuit. She sued because McDonald's refused to cover her medical expenses, which was all she wanted. She wanted her bills paid and at one point they offered to settle for $800 (instead of a few thousands). So, yeah, she sued because she just wanted her bills covered.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?


Bleach is a common cleaning solution.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is embarrassing, but...

I wash dishes by hand.  I fill a cup with hot water and dish washing detergent, and set it in the sink.

I drink water out of opaque plastic cups.

One day, I filled a opaque plastic cup with hot water and detergent, and for some stupid reason I set it by the side of the sink, instead of in the sink.  Then I wandered off.  I walked into the kitchen later, all thirsty like, and took a healthy swallow of dish liquid, then promptly puked it back up.  The bottle of detergent was unhelpfully labelled "surfactants," so thanks for nothing on that labelling.

My taste buds were farked for a month, everything tasted like dish soap.  I can absolutely understand being served something you expect to be tasty and taking a gulp.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Must drink some really bad IPAs to be willing to sip cleaning fluid
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In a bar, we can asume people get drunk And beer is often quaffed, swigged, gulped, with CHEERS and other rituals where people don't smell the beer first.

This thread is like...so many people who never went to a bar before. Is the Fark reputation a lie?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?

You clearly aren't familiar with what caustics do to organic material.


I worked in a plant molecular physiology lab for three years on my thesis.

/I have seen some shiat and cleaner does not make the cut
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?

You clearly aren't familiar with what caustics do to organic material.

I worked in a plant molecular physiology lab for three years on my thesis.

/I have seen some shiat and cleaner does not make the cut


username checks out
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
surely his teeth have never been whiter.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?


Once it's in your esophagus it's kinda a done deal
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How is that even possible without intent to murder someone? It just can't possibly be accidental.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Yea, this story sounds legit.  A bar was cleaning their taps and lines?  What's next, are you going to tell me the bartender was the Easter Bunny?


Around here it's standard maintenance, lots of times done by the distributor not the bar owner
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?

You clearly aren't familiar with what caustics do to organic material.

I worked in a plant molecular physiology lab for three years on my thesis.

/I have seen some shiat and cleaner does not make the cut


You've never encountered lye?

Nobody is going to "spit out" the kind of damage that stuff does. Once it's in, the damage is done.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: How is that even possible without intent to murder someone? It just can't possibly be accidental.


Welcome to the exciting world of tort law.

That is EXACTLY what negligence looks like.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shamen123: His regular beer must taste real bad for him to be happy to swallow a mouthful of caustic cleaning fluid. Probably bud light.


Yup, Bud Light (any bud product, really) is a cry for help
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Russ1642: How is that even possible without intent to murder someone? It just can't possibly be accidental.

Welcome to the exciting world of tort law.

That is EXACTLY what negligence looks like.


Anyone not doing proper LOTO procedure when dumping poison into a beer tap should be sent to prison.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: This reminds me of the McDonald's hot coffee incident.  "Hurr durr, she sued cuz her coffee was too hot."  Yes, it was near boiling, they had problems with the issue before and didn't address it, and she was burned so badly she need skin grafting.

In this case, he was at the bar.  The cleaning solution came out of the tap (they were cleaning the lines).  He was distracted by the football game he was watching and took a drink.  He was immediately and violently ill.  The bar refused to take responsibility so he sued.  They eventually admitted to liability but offered only $300k.  He refused and let a jury decide.  And decide they did. He will never be normal, this will never go away.

/I know, who reads the story, welcome to Fark


Jesus Christ, this. I mean, I know that lots of assholes love to hustle into threads like this to immediately blame a victim of some sort of appalling shiat, whether deliberate or accident, as the one at fault, just because, I guess. I have more free time than most and even I don't understand why in the fark anybody would want to do that, but then, I'm not a piece of shiat.

I guess they're just incredibly fortunate that they've never been farked somehow by someone else's stupidity or assholery.

I don't go to bars very often but this story sure as fark makes me reluctant to do so more often, given how many employees seem to not understand how cleaning fluid can harm someone. Christ. How do you not know that you're "cleaning" a beer tap while serving actual customers from the beer taps? Do they not have some sort of system that, you know, ensures they won't be filling up a mug full of farking poison and then serving it to someone? Some incredibly intricate system involving a farking sign on the tap that says DO NOT USE, CLEANING IN PROGRESS or some shiat like that? How do you fark up so completely that you literally maim a person for life by handing them a container full of chemicals to drink? Usually, you have to operate a motor vehicle or be a Republican elected official to fark up so fundamentally.

And the "he's dumb for drinking it" people are hilarious. Right. I mean, why have any laws or regulations regarding food safety at all? We all know how reliable and conscientious all restaurant and bar employees are (esp. those of us who've actually worked in a bar or restaurant), so fark it, let's just get rid of all that useless nanny statism and have caveat emptor be the rule again. If somebody happens to serve you a glass full of poison, well, that's on you, dipshiat. Guess you should have known better. Somehow. And if your very young child happens to be the one drinking the poison, oh well, sucks to be you. Why should businesses that serve the public worry about serving shiat that won't kill people? I mean, c'mon. Let's not be ridiculous here.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah I'd be mad too if someone served me an IPA
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zez: I was at a bar and the beer they gave me smelled and tasted like bleach so I told them about about it and they gave me another which also smelled and tasted like bleach. I complained about this and guy was like, "whatever" so I left.  Place was closed down a few months later.  I'm sure something with the dishwasher wasn't working right and it was residue on the glassware but it was really gross.


Bleach is a common "final rinse" for bars that handwash glasses.  About a capful for a rinse basin full of water.  If they overdo it, the glass will taste like bleach.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: AlgaeRancher: Permanent damage to mouth and esophagus?

From a cleaning solution?

/ cleared up that COVID-19

Did the plaintiff consider spitting the bad drink out?

You clearly aren't familiar with what caustics do to organic material.

I worked in a plant molecular physiology lab for three years on my thesis.

/I have seen some shiat and cleaner does not make the cut


You obviously haven't worked with concentrated potassium hydroxide. Consumer cleansers contain as little as 0.5% KOH. Commerical restaurant cleaning companies can use mixes with 33-50% ratios. What the guy did was like taking a swig of distilled Draino. I'm surprised he still has his tongue.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Gyrfalcon: Russ1642: How is that even possible without intent to murder someone? It just can't possibly be accidental.

Welcome to the exciting world of tort law.

That is EXACTLY what negligence looks like.

Anyone not doing proper LOTO procedure when dumping poison into a beer tap should be sent to prison.

[Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


Maybe.

But that isn't how our current system works. Don't like it? Pass some laws that don't require intent as an element of crime. Till then, negligence is a thing and you  have to live with it.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.