 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   For sale: two private Caribbean islands. There's just one catch   (bbc.com) divider line
50
    More: Strange, Pleading, Civil procedure, Mr Weiner, Prince Andrew, Epstein's alleged victims, civil suit, Lawsuits, Appeal  
•       •       •

2264 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 11:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They would be perfect for my new lair.  How do you start a go fund me page?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: They would be perfect for my new lair.  How do you start a go fund me page?


Just send me your Social Security number, address, mother's maiden name and your bank account information.  I'll set it up for you.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little short
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect for Ukranian refugees.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I'm a little short


Perfect. I need a plus one.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: They would be perfect for my new lair.  How do you start a go fund me page?


I hope your budget includes a professional deep cleaning and decontamination.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: Perfect for Ukranian refugees.


Thank you Mr. Shea.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hidden cost is the 125 million additional needed for the bleach.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lawyer for Epstein's estate confirmed to the BBC that the two islands - Little St James and Great St James - have been listed.

Really?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather buy the Poltergeist house.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One ticket to hell please:

Guardians of the Galaxy Filthy Ship
Youtube 5N5rqF25y9I
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would make the perfect setting for a shelter for teens. Those poor, abused, sexy teens.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I'm a little short


No worries - it's a minor purchase.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't he build a weird rape temple on that island as well?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: oldernell: They would be perfect for my new lair.  How do you start a go fund me page?

I hope your budget includes a professional deep cleaning and decontamination.


But that reduces the value.  It's like unsealing a Star wars action figure
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer Daniel Weiner said some proceeds from the sale will be used to settle outstanding lawsuits.


How about ALL of it go to compensate his mirriad of victims, seems like they right thing to do.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: The hidden cost is the 125 million additional needed for the bleach.


Just buy a UV robot
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the catch? That some asshole once owned it? Who cares?
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weiner.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: The hidden cost is the 125 million additional needed for the bleach.


Bleach, hell...just burn everything down, and start over.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it doesn't bother me that he owned it.  If the price is right.  Just don't do rapey shiat there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No dock for a 460' yacht?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure horrific things happened on those islands. But if you don't factor in the recentness, way worse stuff has happened on a bunch of other nearby islands we have no problem being on.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's actually 125 million catches.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Fano: I'm a little short

Perfect. I need a plus one.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
purdue.eduView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Lawyer Daniel Weiner said some proceeds from the sale will be used to settle outstanding lawsuits.


How about ALL of it go to compensate his mirriad of victims, seems like they right thing to do.


Hey, now.  Lawyers first.  And the people brokering the property, they've got to get fed.  Probably some accountants owed a fortune, too.  Trustees, caretakers, assessors, insurers, etc.  Victims can have whatever's left over.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: A lawyer for Epstein's estate confirmed to the BBC that the two islands - Little St James and Great St James - have been listed.

Really?


He pretty much stole Little St James. The originial owners refused to sell to him so he setup a shell company who hired a 3rd party who said they were not affiliated with Epstein and then negotiated the sale. Original owners only found out who the real buyer was after the fact.

After that he then ignored the EPA rules and started construction on it even though it was designated as a nature preserve.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: Perfect for Ukranian refugees.


Actually, I'd put Putin and TFG on it.  Give Putin a Badge with a 5 on it.  TFG gets a 6.  Every week, Putin tries to escape but TFG messes it up.

Putin find a weather balloon and uses TFG's hamberder farts to fill it.  Just before lift off, TFG celebrates with the firing of the flare gun.

Give me an afternoon, I can come up with three seasons of stuff.  Last episode:  Archeologists find the bleached bones of Putin and TFG.  Putin's hand are around TFG's neck.  The archeologist determine they were gay lovers and all over the future world, the Eternal Gay Lovers, recreated with their technology, is broadcast in to every mind.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Didn't he build a weird rape temple on that island as well?


You say that like it's an uncommon thing to do on your private island.
 
Turbogod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a minor issue.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy it.

Then donate it to the US Government for nuclear bomb testing.  Just raze that f*cking testament to greed and villainy right off the face of the f*cking earth.

Donating it to refugees sounds nice, but that land is too tainted.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, you can hear the screams of the children.  The perverted laughter of the men deep in to their perversions.

You will not want to stay a second night.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never realized just how big those islands are until looking at them on Google maps.  I'd be more than happy with the small one.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mongo No.5: I guess it doesn't bother me that he owned it.  If the price is right.  Just don't do rapey shiat there.


Yeah, I dunno. You think that, but in the back of your mind you'd be thinking "what did he do in this room?". Maybe you could get used to it, but I'm not sure.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still,
Think of the treasure hunt with a shovel!
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: But if you don't factor in the recentness, way worse stuff has happened on a bunch of other nearby islands most of the North American continent we have no problem being on.


Should I have called ahead to make a reservation?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
/teeny
//tiny
///edit
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Notice they nothing about Trump's ownership of the island.
 
thecatfish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What's the catch? That some asshole once owned it? Who cares?


...that some asshole once owned it and some of the proceeds are going to his victims
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: At night, you can hear the screams of the children.  The perverted laughter of the men deep in to their perversions.

You will not want to stay a second night.


img-lb.fireden.netView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you can afford the island, you can afford the fumigation service.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Perfect for Ukranian refugees.


I was thinking it would probably be a good place to house a bunch of the Russian soldiers who are surrendering.  They can't go home, and we could give them special refugee status.  Probably would have to "gift" the islands to Ukraine.

Plus the naught NKVD agents who want to continue the fight, can be kept out of the way in the small special rooms in the basement.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not to Gross anyone out, but that island is probably no nastier than any hotel room you have ever stayed in. I'm just sayin.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just think of all the money you'll make when you find the hidden vault with pics of what and who happened there.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Diabolic: Perfect for Ukranian refugees.

I was thinking it would probably be a good place to house a bunch of the Russian soldiers who are surrendering.  They can't go home, and we could give them special refugee status.  Probably would have to "gift" the islands to Ukraine.

Plus the naught NKVD agents who want to continue the fight, can be kept out of the way in the small special rooms in the basement.


I like it. Kind of has a Guantanamo Bay thing going on that I enjoy.
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ugh. Potential buyers are urged to NOT bring a blacklight, lest they be scarred for life.
 
spaceberry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wonder how many bodies are buried on those islands.
 
mod3072
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Epstein "committed suicide" (got Hillaried) in jail and Maxwell got prosecuted and convicted, what about the rich assholes they were trafficking these girls to? Are any of them going to face any consequences whatsoever? No? It's weird how there was enough evidence to convict her of trafficking, but not enough to go after a single customer. I guess they were selling girls to nobody. Doesn't seem very lucrative, but I'm no expert on selling young girls for sex, so what do I know?
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.