(BBC-US)   There's a reason people still think your Mom is still funny
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 11:20 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because she has a wooden leg with a kickstand
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom is just fine,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Your mother is so fat that I'm genuinely concerned for her health.

Your mother is so ugly it's bound to negatively impact her self esteem.

Your mother is so old it's a wonder she gets around at her age.

Your mother is so stupid that she has a court assigned guardian with power of attorney.

/antijokes
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Still?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Your mother is so fat that I'm genuinely concerned for her health.

Your mother is so ugly it's bound to negatively impact her self esteem.

Your mother is so old it's a wonder she gets around at her age.

Your mother is so stupid that she has a court assigned guardian with power of attorney.

/antijokes


Jokes by Norm McDonald.
From the roast of Bob Saget?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Knock knock.
Who's there?
FART!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aungen: PirateKing: Your mother is so fat that I'm genuinely concerned for her health.

Your mother is so ugly it's bound to negatively impact her self esteem.

Your mother is so old it's a wonder she gets around at her age.

Your mother is so stupid that she has a court assigned guardian with power of attorney.

/antijokes

Jokes by Norm McDonald.
From the roast of Bob Saget?


It's possible. I have no idea where they came from, and I don't think I'm clever enough to have come up with them on my own.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/always have this one lined up, just in case
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about my mom?

Regular Show - Muscle Man My Mom Compilation
Youtube kuCV4-CXwOs
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
your mother is so white she says skank is a verb
 
