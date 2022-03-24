 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   How much ground would groundhogs hog if groundhogs were painted all around?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil, Groundhog Day, Residents of Punxsutawney, Groundhog, Punxsutawney Revitalization, Wiarton Willie, crosswalk of the Punxsutawney Borough streets  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 3:48 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A buddy of mine had a groundhog that burrowed under his garage.
He tried using cayenne pepper to chase him off, but no luck.
He caught him in a live trap, drove him to a park a few miles away, and turned him loose in the woods.
He came back home and filled in the burrow holes with dirt, and called it good.
Long story short, the burrow holes kept re-appearing, and my buddy didn't know if there was more than one groundhog, or if the same one was coming back, so the next time he trapped one, he painted his ass with bright orange spray paint.
Sure enough, the groundhog with the orange ass was back the next day.
Took him for a longer ride, and never saw him again.

/My only groundhog painting story
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: A buddy of mine had a groundhog that burrowed under his garage.
He tried using cayenne pepper to chase him off, but no luck.
He caught him in a live trap, drove him to a park a few miles away, and turned him loose in the woods.
He came back home and filled in the burrow holes with dirt, and called it good.
Long story short, the burrow holes kept re-appearing, and my buddy didn't know if there was more than one groundhog, or if the same one was coming back, so the next time he trapped one, he painted his ass with bright orange spray paint.
Sure enough, the groundhog with the orange ass was back the next day.
Took him for a longer ride, and never saw him again.

/My only groundhog painting story


Were there anus-shaped lipstick marks on the kitchen counter?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: bearded clamorer: A buddy of mine had a groundhog that burrowed under his garage.
He tried using cayenne pepper to chase him off, but no luck.
He caught him in a live trap, drove him to a park a few miles away, and turned him loose in the woods.
He came back home and filled in the burrow holes with dirt, and called it good.
Long story short, the burrow holes kept re-appearing, and my buddy didn't know if there was more than one groundhog, or if the same one was coming back, so the next time he trapped one, he painted his ass with bright orange spray paint.
Sure enough, the groundhog with the orange ass was back the next day.
Took him for a longer ride, and never saw him again.

/My only groundhog painting story

Were there anus-shaped lipstick marks on the kitchen counter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It depends.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I believe that should be 'how much ground could a groundhog grind if a groundhog could grind ground.'
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"How much ground would groundhogs hog if groundhogs were painted all around?"

Perhaps we should ask American actor Bill Murray.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I believe that should be 'how much ground could a groundhog grind if a groundhog could grind ground.'


If I remember correctly, something like:

"How much ground round would a hound dog hog if a groundhog was round ground?"
-Albert Alligator, from Pogo written and drawn by Walt Kelly

However, neither of those really fits TFA
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: A buddy of mine had a groundhog that burrowed under his garage.
He tried using cayenne pepper to chase him off, but no luck.
He caught him in a live trap, drove him to a park a few miles away, and turned him loose in the woods.
He came back home and filled in the burrow holes with dirt, and called it good.
Long story short, the burrow holes kept re-appearing, and my buddy didn't know if there was more than one groundhog, or if the same one was coming back, so the next time he trapped one, he painted his ass with bright orange spray paint.
Sure enough, the groundhog with the orange ass was back the next day.
Took him for a longer ride, and never saw him again.

/My only groundhog painting story


Did something similar with possums that found their way into my attic.  Drove 2mi+ and let them go near a sewage processing station in the hope they smell would confuse them.  Never saw again.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.