(The Morning Call)   Virtual senility and dementia dogs, bite my furry metal ass   (mcall.com) divider line
    More: Fake, Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever, adoption event, Whitehall Township, robotic pets, Fellowship Community, Dog breed, Dog  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the residents in my dad's nursing home has a stuffed dog of her own.  There's another one for the general population to hang out with in the parlor, where they can pretend they just happened to sit next to it.  It's all good.

The cynical part of me is surprised they didn't have a link to sell fluffy robots.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, I remember Dementia Dawg, and them varmints Alz Heimer, Louie, Louie Body, Pig Parkinson, and Vincent Van Covid.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we not get these people some real dogs?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Can we not get these people some real dogs?


i've seen the joy a visiting dog brings a hospital patient. it should be a thing.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And then the murders began
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Can we not get these people some real dogs?


A lot of places have visiting animals.  I think they're hesitant to get full-timers because some residents may have allergies or aversions to pets, and/or may be unpredictable around them.  I think there is sometimes some degree of regression in dementia patients and stability may be the name of the game.  Plus it would add more things for the staff to worry about, and the ones I was familiar with had their hands full most of the time.  If volunteers come in with dogs and cats once in awhile, it isn't so much of a burden.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hope they change the batteries often. Otherwise, depending on how symptoms exhibit, some patients will get to relive the memory of their dog slowly dying every single day.
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This sound like the intro to the best Stephen King movie ever. Metal Pet Cemetery. Bring it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And now I want a robot dog.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Omg, I love this idea so much. Perfect for those who can't take proper care of a living pet, or who live in places where pets aren't allowed.  Any sense of normalcy or "real life" makes for a much happier life. Well, until Skynet goes live.
 
jman144
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So this is how we get blade runner...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
