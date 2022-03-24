 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   At this point, we should just send every loaded firearm TSA collects at Greater Pittsburgh Airport to Ukraine. War would be over in a week   (wpxi.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Concealed carry in the United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Firearm, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 1:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are so irresponsible that you forget you are carrying a loaded firearm, you should lose your license.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh but there are actually people taking gun donations for Ukraine.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah, responsible gun owners etc.

I mean, I am super in favour of gun controls, rigid licensing and safety training, everything like that. I mean, I live in a country where a handgun involves a phone interview with police, and I want to see more of that.

But is a guy who forgets his handgun in his suitcase newsworthy? Did he waive it around at people? Did he pull it out and go 'pew pew pew' at TSA?

It doesn't even say if there was a trigger lock on it or not, or if it was in a locked box, or anything. Loaded and in your bag is definitely a serious error. Poor judgement, and bad discipline. Yes, definitely.

But really? A dedicated news article with a stock photo? Way to break the story News 11. You blew the lid right off that one.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how any responsible gun owner can possibly ever forget where they have their guns at.  They really need to convict these people of a felony, give them a year in jail, and take all their guns.  That would put a stop to this problem pretty quick.  Clearly this "up to" $10,000 fine isn't working.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KeithLM: I don't understand how any responsible gun owner can possibly ever forget where they have their guns at.  They really need to convict these people of a felony, give them a year in jail, and take all their guns.  That would put a stop to this problem pretty quick.  Clearly this "up to" $10,000 fine isn't working.


EvilEgg: If you are so irresponsible that you forget you are carrying a loaded firearm, you should lose your license.


Where did it say he forgot he had it?  I read this super long news article multiple times and never saw that.  Maybe you guys have a different article?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Send the folks they were found on too.

Their bags are already packed.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: KeithLM: I don't understand how any responsible gun owner can possibly ever forget where they have their guns at.  They really need to convict these people of a felony, give them a year in jail, and take all their guns.  That would put a stop to this problem pretty quick.  Clearly this "up to" $10,000 fine isn't working.

EvilEgg: If you are so irresponsible that you forget you are carrying a loaded firearm, you should lose your license.

Where did it say he forgot he had it?  I read this super long news article multiple times and never saw that.  Maybe you guys have a different article?


The alternative is he intentionally tried to bring a loaded gun through airport security.  I'm not sure which is stupider.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.