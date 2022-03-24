 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Hey, remember COVID? Well, there's some evidence or something that being vaccinated might prevent you from getting the long version of it. If, you know, that means anything anymore. No? It doesn't? OK, then. Carry on   (npr.org) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Disease, mild case of COVID-19, Public health, long-term, Infectious disease, Vaccination, Vaccine  
•       •       •

853 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please note that so far that while vaccination dramatically reduces your risk of Long COVID its still something like 10% of cases instead of 30+%.

Absent the absolute horror show of the pre-vaccine data, if someone told you your illness had a 1 in 10 chance of giving you a new disability via brain, heart, and/or lung damage, might cause diabetes or clotting that requires amputation, or just might give you a heart attack in the next year or so.... would you consider that 1 in 10 chance a big deal?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A COVID article? Did Russia retreat from Ukraine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.


And they're already gloating to everyone about 'making it thru Covid without getting vaxxed'.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it mostly Republicans dying these days anyway? Mask up, get vaxxed and boosted, and sit back and watch them die.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Please note that so far that while vaccination dramatically reduces your risk of Long COVID its still something like 10% of cases instead of 30+%.

Absent the absolute horror show of the pre-vaccine data, if someone told you your illness had a 1 in 10 chance of giving you a new disability via brain, heart, and/or lung damage, might cause diabetes or clotting that requires amputation, or just might give you a heart attack in the next year or so.... would you consider that 1 in 10 chance a big deal?



Bonus fun:  in  late Jan 2925 the ACA will be repealed.

Hello new pre-existing condition.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being told on numerous occasions that covid will "miraculously go away when the election is over"
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.


There's been a trickle of new people getting vaccinated as politicians start to shut up about it and people start to doubt all the nonsense about the vaccine crippling people or making them sterile.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Bonus fun:  in  late Jan 2925 the ACA will be repealed.


Don't think I'll be bothered too much by that.  The giraffe overlords can do as they please at that point.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: A COVID article? Did Russia retreat from Ukraine?

[Fark user image 425x239]


The media, man!  It's all their narrative, man.

Smart guys like us see the scam behind the scam behind the scam.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.


I mean, I don't see the inability to smell farts as a negative...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.

And they're already gloating to everyone about 'making it thru Covid without getting vaxxed'.


If an unvaxxed individual is likely to get COVID every 18 months, and the biggest risk factor for complications--including long COVID--is age (which doesn't exactly decrease over time), well . . . those aren't exactly odds you'd bet your house on in Vegas.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: weddingsinger: Please note that so far that while vaccination dramatically reduces your risk of Long COVID its still something like 10% of cases instead of 30+%.

Absent the absolute horror show of the pre-vaccine data, if someone told you your illness had a 1 in 10 chance of giving you a new disability via brain, heart, and/or lung damage, might cause diabetes or clotting that requires amputation, or just might give you a heart attack in the next year or so.... would you consider that 1 in 10 chance a big deal?


Bonus fun:  in  late Jan 2925 the ACA will be repealed.

Hello new pre-existing condition.


I'm OK with that.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.


I'm sorry you may never again be able to enjoy the authentic scent of farts.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we need a war on antivaxxers like we had a war on drugs

we should spend 30 years jailing antivaxxers for no real reason other than just existing.  or having cops just randomly shoot about 6 of them a day nation-wide.  you know, for the children, or something.

it wouldnt get rid of antivaxxers (war on drugs proved that) but it would make me feel better.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Isn't it mostly Republicans dying these days anyway? Mask up, get vaxxed and boosted, and sit back and watch them die.


early on in the pandemic I was horrified by all the people dying and by how contagious covid was. even with the dipshiat anti-maskers out there I still felt some sense of empathy for the plight of people catching covid and those that would pass from it.

But once the vaccines were readily available and the data was there to show that they did, in fact, work - I stopped giving a fark. at this point let them kill themselves - they've made the world a better place by refusing to have common decency. the fact that it's mostly been the most vehement trump supporters who made life miserable for the rest of us the last few years hasn't been lost on me.

in the immortal words of Jeremy Clarkson "Oh no. Anyway..."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: emersonbiggins: Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.

I'm sorry you may never again be able to enjoy the authentic scent of farts.


I feel like I've lost the window to my soul.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If long covid gets defined as a disability, the antivax crowd will suddenly believe it's not only not a hoax, but they have it and need them one of those checks.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just because the vaccines make it far less likely that you will die doesn't mean the pandemic is over for everyone except chuds who won't get it
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.

There's been a trickle of new people getting vaccinated as politicians start to shut up about it and people start to doubt all the nonsense about the vaccine crippling people or making them sterile.


Thanks to the sanctions imposed on Russia recently, the Russian troll farms that were spouting off antivaxx disinformation have essentially been shut down - those that remain have switched gears to "RUSSIA - GOOD" and "UKRAINE BAD"


Probably just a coincidence though.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Badafuco: Isn't it mostly Republicans dying these days anyway? Mask up, get vaxxed and boosted, and sit back and watch them die.

early on in the pandemic I was horrified by all the people dying and by how contagious covid was. even with the dipshiat anti-maskers out there I still felt some sense of empathy for the plight of people catching covid and those that would pass from it.

But once the vaccines were readily available and the data was there to show that they did, in fact, work - I stopped giving a fark. at this point let them kill themselves - they've made the world a better place by refusing to have common decency. the fact that it's mostly been the most vehement trump supporters who made life miserable for the rest of us the last few years hasn't been lost on me.

in the immortal words of Jeremy Clarkson "Oh no. Anyway..."


Because they help spread it to others who did vaccinate?

All those anti-vaxxers keep this virus circulating which increases breakthrough cases in the vaccinated who still get Long COVID at a 5-10% rate.

Add in kids under 5 and the 12 million immunocompromised in America and its kind of a lot of vulnerable people the 'Fark 'em' attitude puts at risk.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: we need a war on antivaxxers like we had a war on drugs

we should spend 30 years jailing antivaxxers for no real reason other than just existing.  or having cops just randomly shoot about 6 of them a day nation-wide.  you know, for the children, or something.

it wouldnt get rid of antivaxxers (war on drugs proved that) but it would make me feel better.


Difficulty: most cops are on the antivaxxer side.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.


My wife's cousin who has significant comorbidities, including being very obese, has had COVID three times. Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. (her whole family got sick together!)

She and her family have chosen to stay unvaccinated.

She lead her community's anti-vaxx and anti-mask organization. Her fat, ignorant face has been on the news and online news sites. She screamed at her local school board meeting, and gleefully shared her adult temper tantrum online.

She has shared she that has brain fog, fatigue, likely lung, heart, and liver damage too. But totally not from COVID, but a month later, yes, it is from COVID, but then it's not...I guess it depends on how she feels that day.

Her reasons for not wanting the vaccine are very easy to trace. Whatever the orange idiot was saying, that was her position. She celebrated Operation Warp Speed, then called Trump a traitor for getting his vaccine. But will defend him that HE developed the vaccine in record time.

It has all followed the path of no big deal, to har, har, har...kung-flu, to it is not real, Fauci is a fraud, to being hospitalized and posting from in the hospital bed that she does not have the "china virus" to just now being like "welp I got covid again!" on Facebook.

There is zero consistency to her position other than "ain't no government man gonna tell me what to do"

She is a walking, talking right wing meme factory/reposter. She almost never has an original thought, the bulk of her "news" consumption comes from fringe YouTuber's and has repeatedly called Fox News liberal.

She is very stupid. I mean that in all honesty without trying to be mean about it. She is farking stupid. She had a kid at 14 years old, never finished college, has worked menial jobs her whole life, has been given every opportunity to live a quality life (money, a free place to live, child care, etc. so she could get her GED and go to college) and has done nothing but talk shiat on our side of the family and refers to us online as "the rich assholes."

Do I even need to bother to say that she's an over-the-top evangelical Christian? You already knew without me having to say it didn't ya?

So I am not sure what to do with this person. She is a carbon copy of thousands of others in the US and they are allowed to vote and raise other Americans just like them! Yikes.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.

There's been a trickle of new people getting vaccinated as politicians start to shut up about it and people start to doubt all the nonsense about the vaccine crippling people or making them sterile.


Also reverse psychology since Trump and Tucker Carlson were telling people that providers are denying the vaccine to white people.  Cause the pharmacist at CVS hates whitey.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: WhiskeySticks: emersonbiggins: Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.

I'm sorry you may never again be able to enjoy the authentic scent of farts.

I feel like I've lost the window to my soul.


Farts truly are one of the small joys in life. The sound, the smell. Farts will always be funny.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad this is the case, as we had a few vaccinated family members and friends get breakthrough infections.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Lumber Jack Off: Badafuco: Isn't it mostly Republicans dying these days anyway? Mask up, get vaxxed and boosted, and sit back and watch them die.

early on in the pandemic I was horrified by all the people dying and by how contagious covid was. even with the dipshiat anti-maskers out there I still felt some sense of empathy for the plight of people catching covid and those that would pass from it.

But once the vaccines were readily available and the data was there to show that they did, in fact, work - I stopped giving a fark. at this point let them kill themselves - they've made the world a better place by refusing to have common decency. the fact that it's mostly been the most vehement trump supporters who made life miserable for the rest of us the last few years hasn't been lost on me.

in the immortal words of Jeremy Clarkson "Oh no. Anyway..."

Because they help spread it to others who did vaccinate?

All those anti-vaxxers keep this virus circulating which increases breakthrough cases in the vaccinated who still get Long COVID at a 5-10% rate.

Add in kids under 5 and the 12 million immunocompromised in America and its kind of a lot of vulnerable people the 'Fark 'em' attitude puts at risk.


there's always someone who brings this up as if I'm not well aware. It is our job as a society to ensure that the at-risk immunocompromised are protected - but what do you do when a large segment of the population has decided "fark 'em" in regards to getting vaccinated?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Die early and stupid.
 
anfrind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.

My wife's cousin who has significant comorbidities, including being very obese, has had COVID three times. Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. (her whole family got sick together!)

She and her family have chosen to stay unvaccinated.

She lead her community's anti-vaxx and anti-mask organization. Her fat, ignorant face has been on the news and online news sites. She screamed at her local school board meeting, and gleefully shared her adult temper tantrum online.

She has shared she that has brain fog, fatigue, likely lung, heart, and liver damage too. But totally not from COVID, but a month later, yes, it is from COVID, but then it's not...I guess it depends on how she feels that day.


I would be very tempted to post this in response to any Facebook post in which she complains about long COVID symptoms:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anfrind: Endive Wombat: edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.

My wife's cousin who has significant comorbidities, including being very obese, has had COVID three times. Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. (her whole family got sick together!)

She and her family have chosen to stay unvaccinated.

She lead her community's anti-vaxx and anti-mask organization. Her fat, ignorant face has been on the news and online news sites. She screamed at her local school board meeting, and gleefully shared her adult temper tantrum online.

She has shared she that has brain fog, fatigue, likely lung, heart, and liver damage too. But totally not from COVID, but a month later, yes, it is from COVID, but then it's not...I guess it depends on how she feels that day.

I would be very tempted to post this in response to any Facebook post in which she complains about long COVID symptoms:
[Fark user image image 356x200]


Hiiyaaa.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're still averaging ~30,000 cases and ~900 deaths a day. Which is a bunch but it's decreasing and ~98% of both are unvaccinated adults so who cares. They've bought their ticket. Screw 'em.

It's receded into the background. I'm quadruple-vaccinated, latest just a couple weeks ago. I haven't gotten Covid far as I know but I'm living basically normally and I expect to at some point.

Thank science and lots of smart people for the vaccines that make such a return to everyday life possible.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.


...
...
*adds farkie*
 
mchaboud
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

log_jammin: I remember being told on numerous occasions that covid will "miraculously go away when the election is over"


Oh my god... Are you saying that Trump still has a chance?  The election isn't over?  Stop the steal!

(Note: Though this post is not real, Trump supporters clearly have never stayed awake all the way through a grade school civics class, so this comment should be thought of as a red-mesh-capped artist rendering...)
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One good takeaway from all this is now I vote by mail and I can research the candidates while filling out the form. Sure my research is a drop of spit in an ocean of piss, but it makes me feel better about my choices.

They don't make the "Don't Blame Me, I Voted For ___________" flags on a local level though.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
mmmmmm beefy farts .. yeah, I'd miss that.

/what?
//is this thing on?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: weddingsinger: Lumber Jack Off: Badafuco: Isn't it mostly Republicans dying these days anyway? Mask up, get vaxxed and boosted, and sit back and watch them die.

early on in the pandemic I was horrified by all the people dying and by how contagious covid was. even with the dipshiat anti-maskers out there I still felt some sense of empathy for the plight of people catching covid and those that would pass from it.

But once the vaccines were readily available and the data was there to show that they did, in fact, work - I stopped giving a fark. at this point let them kill themselves - they've made the world a better place by refusing to have common decency. the fact that it's mostly been the most vehement trump supporters who made life miserable for the rest of us the last few years hasn't been lost on me.

in the immortal words of Jeremy Clarkson "Oh no. Anyway..."

Because they help spread it to others who did vaccinate?

All those anti-vaxxers keep this virus circulating which increases breakthrough cases in the vaccinated who still get Long COVID at a 5-10% rate.

Add in kids under 5 and the 12 million immunocompromised in America and its kind of a lot of vulnerable people the 'Fark 'em' attitude puts at risk.

there's always someone who brings this up as if I'm not well aware. It is our job as a society to ensure that the at-risk immunocompromised are protected - but what do you do when a large segment of the population has decided "fark 'em" in regards to getting vaccinated?


There are two elements: systemic action (mostly government/public health messaging and action) and our individual actions.

So what can we do as individuals?  Well, stop wishing harm on people, for one. Keep masking in public spaces when possible - for your own sake and as an example for others. Be positive and encourage others to mask and vaccinate. Maybe pick one person.

My person was my ex-wife.

Outside of that, write letters to politicians about funding for COVID related public health. People should be bombarded with ads warning them about Long COVID. Funding should be renewed for vaccines, testing, etc. A new national program for cash relief for those disabled by COVID would be good, too.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I'm quadruple-vaccinated


Wait, what?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: GregInIndy: I'm quadruple-vaccinated

Wait, what?


I'm assuming they got a second booster.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: edmo: At this point, short of children, anyone who isn't vacinated is never going to get vacinated and will go merrily about their lives. Maybe they get sick or maybe they get others sick but they don't care.

My wife's cousin who has significant comorbidities, including being very obese, has had COVID three times. Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. (her whole family got sick together!)

She and her family have chosen to stay unvaccinated.

She lead her community's anti-vaxx and anti-mask organization. Her fat, ignorant face has been on the news and online news sites. She screamed at her local school board meeting, and gleefully shared her adult temper tantrum online.

She has shared she that has brain fog, fatigue, likely lung, heart, and liver damage too. But totally not from COVID, but a month later, yes, it is from COVID, but then it's not...I guess it depends on how she feels that day.

Her reasons for not wanting the vaccine are very easy to trace. Whatever the orange idiot was saying, that was her position. She celebrated Operation Warp Speed, then called Trump a traitor for getting his vaccine. But will defend him that HE developed the vaccine in record time.

It has all followed the path of no big deal, to har, har, har...kung-flu, to it is not real, Fauci is a fraud, to being hospitalized and posting from in the hospital bed that she does not have the "china virus" to just now being like "welp I got covid again!" on Facebook.

There is zero consistency to her position other than "ain't no government man gonna tell me what to do"

She is a walking, talking right wing meme factory/reposter. She almost never has an original thought, the bulk of her "news" consumption comes from fringe YouTuber's and has repeatedly called Fox News liberal.

She is very stupid. I mean that in all honesty without trying to be mean about it. She is farking stupid. She had a kid at 14 years old, never finished college, has worked menial jobs her whole life, has been given every opportunity to live a quality life (money, a free place to live, child care, etc. so she could get her GED and go to college) and has done nothing but talk shiat on our side of the family and refers to us online as "the rich assholes."

Do I even need to bother to say that she's an over-the-top evangelical Christian? You already knew without me having to say it didn't ya?

So I am not sure what to do with this person. She is a carbon copy of thousands of others in the US and they are allowed to vote and raise other Americans just like them! Yikes.


Have you tried rolling her down a steep hill?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't. I don't remember Covid, and I don't remember you. If you do not leave the premises at once I shall be forced to release the hounds.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Outside of that, write letters to politicians about funding for COVID related public health. People should be bombarded with ads warning them about Long COVID. Funding should be renewed for vaccines, testing, etc. A new national program for cash relief for those disabled by COVID would be good, too.


let me just say that as a liberal - you're living in fantasy land if you think any of that will come to pass. not as long as republicans have a say in the matter at least.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

log_jammin: fiddlehead: GregInIndy: I'm quadruple-vaccinated

Wait, what?

I'm assuming they got a second booster.


I didn't think that was available yet.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: WhiskeySticks: emersonbiggins: Vaxxed and still got Delta back in August (yay for in person school, thanks TX).  Anyways, I still can't smell farts.  Like they smell metallic, and not beefy.  And all farts, too, not just mine.  I assume this is some sort of third rate X-Men like trait I've been granted and am trying to move on with my life.

I'm sorry you may never again be able to enjoy the authentic scent of farts.

I feel like I've lost the window to my soul.


Magneto is deploying you in the first wave, buddy.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

log_jammin: fiddlehead: GregInIndy: I'm quadruple-vaccinated

Wait, what?

I'm assuming they got a second booster.


Precisely.

Got one simply by asking my doc for one at a normal check-up/physical.

My CDC card's full. Surely that's gotta be worth a free frosty at the Wendy's drive-thru or something.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.