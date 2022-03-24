 Skip to content
(The Register)   UK Ministry of Defence website is suffering "TECHNICAL ISSUES" after being unable to defend itself   (theregister.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Checking the Canadian DoD, everything seems kosher...for NOW...

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/services/operations/military-operations/current-operations.html#map

(We're watching you Maldives.)
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shoulda spelt it with an "s".  Mighta worked better.
 
mungo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Recruitment services outsourced to Crapita, as they are often known. Quelle Suprise.
 
shamen123
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mungo: Recruitment services outsourced to Crapita, as they are often known. Quelle Suprise.


I've worked with them a lot. And the moniker crapita is very apt. They plunder the public purse and deliver vastly over managed projects that barely deliver. With only the slightest whiff of security baked in
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Poorly run and designed website gets compromised, news at 11.  The sad thing is the US DoD is just as bad if not worse at it.

/my info has been repeatedly stolen thanks to the OPM hacks.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some prick caused a Data leak

If you prick me, do I not leak?
Youtube i4VxbnGbWbM
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have declared a cyber emergency and enacted Op Rhodes

Rhodey!! is that you??
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Step 1: Don't install Russian anti-virus protection.
Step 2: after you've installed it, act surprised.
 
