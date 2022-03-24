 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Albright took a shot at Putin before passing, said he was "small, pale and almost reptilian" which is incidentally the way I want to be remembered   (the-sun.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Russia, MADELEINE Albright, United States, Vladimir Putin, Boris Yeltsin, Hillary Rodham Clinton, President of the United States, first impressions of the Russian leader  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2022 at 9:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's also the reason why NATO is so strong in Eastern Europe. Which can be used by both sides and probably will...

IT'S HER FAULT THAT NATO EXPANDED AND CAUSED PUTIN TO INVADE !!11ONE!!!ELEVENTY!111


or

Thanks to her forward thinking, we are incredibly well prepared to deal with any incursion by Russia into Europe proper.

Either way, she saw this coming and laid the groundwork to prepare for it.

I'm sure Fox will be blaming her for everything all week.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I told you Reptilians were real"
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So like a small Ted Cruz?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember, "reptilian" wasn't her modern description, it was her first impression over 20 years ago.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See? Lizard people are real!
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I knew it!  He has a small lizard penis!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, he's basically an axolotl?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Actually, now that you mention it...  I can kinda see it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I knew it!  He has a small lizard penis!


You mean, it grows back?!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: I knew it!  He has a small lizard penis!


Hemipenes.
 
palelizard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HEY! UNCALLED FOR!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: TwilightZone: I knew it!  He has a small lizard penis!

Hemipenes.


tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Albright's pins:

What other messages did you deliver?
I had an arrow pin that looked like a missile, and when we were negotiating the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Russians, the Russian foreign minister asked, "Is that one of your missile interceptors you're wearing?" And I responded, "Yes. We make them very small. Let's negotiate." Or, after we found that the Russians had planted a listening device-a "bug"-into a conference room near my office in the State Department, the next time I saw the Russians, I wore this huge bug. They got the message.

Did a pin ever land you in hot water?
Definitely. When I went to Russia with President Bill Clinton for a summit, I wore a pin with the hear-no-evil, see-no-evil, speak-no evil monkeys, because the Russians never would talk about what was really going on during their conflict with Chechnya. President Vladimir Putin asked why I was wearing those monkeys. I said, because of your Chechnya policy. He was not amused. I probably went too far.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, he's basically an axolotl?
[Fark user image 425x421]
Actually, now that you mention it...  I can kinda see it.


Are you mad? How could something that cute want to start World War Three?
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, a Farker?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reptilian? You mean QAnon was right about something?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Small pale and almost reptilian.  Apparently that's what turns on Russians
 
Two16
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can finally nuke the reptilian base below Mt Shasta?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, he's basically an axolotl?
[Fark user image 425x421]
Actually, now that you mention it...  I can kinda see it.

Are you mad? How could something that cute want to start World War Three?


cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Albright's pins:

What other messages did you deliver?
I had an arrow pin that looked like a missile, and when we were negotiating the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with the Russians, the Russian foreign minister asked, "Is that one of your missile interceptors you're wearing?" And I responded, "Yes. We make them very small. Let's negotiate." Or, after we found that the Russians had planted a listening device-a "bug"-into a conference room near my office in the State Department, the next time I saw the Russians, I wore this huge bug. They got the message.

Did a pin ever land you in hot water?
Definitely. When I went to Russia with President Bill Clinton for a summit, I wore a pin with the hear-no-evil, see-no-evil, speak-no evil monkeys, because the Russians never would talk about what was really going on during their conflict with Chechnya. President Vladimir Putin asked why I was wearing those monkeys. I said, because of your Chechnya policy. He was not amused. I probably went too far.


Fark, that's sexy. I'm imagining her saying "I probably went to far" with a grin that said "and I'd do it again."
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, he's basically an axolotl?
[Fark user image image 425x421]
Actually, now that you mention it...  I can kinda see it.


How dare you
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MY PRECIOUS UKRAINE!
 
palelizard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, he's basically an axolotl?
[Fark user image 425x421]
Actually, now that you mention it...  I can kinda see it.

Are you mad? How could something that cute want to start World War Three?


For the lulz, obviously.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
game recognizes game
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This might be a burn if it were said by a woman like Adriana Lilma.

As for war criminal Madeline Albright (4' 10") it's projecting.

This is the beauty queen who makes fun of other people's looks.   Who green-lit this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.